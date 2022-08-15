Travel
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
There’s no better way to enjoy Phuket’s breathtaking beaches and turquoise water than to stay in a beachfront hotel. Luckily, The island is filled with gorgeous and luxurious beachfront hotels. Whether you are on a romantic escape, on a family holiday with your kids, or you want to enjoy a secluded stay by yourself, there are plenty of beachfront hotels around the island to make your dream holiday come true.
With so many hotels to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start. That’s why we have compiled 5 of the best beachfront hotels in Phuket to make your holiday planning a bit easier.
Top 5 Beachfront Hotels in Phuket
1. The Shore at Katathani Resort
Pricing: Start from approx. 9,999 Baht per night
Address: 14 Kata Noi Road, Muang, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100.
Click here to book now on Agoda
Situated at the stunning beach of Kata Noi, The Shore at Katathani is a perfect beachfront hotel for a romantic getaway. It’s far enough from the shopping and restaurant haven of Kata Beach, but close enough for you to get there on foot – giving you the best of both worlds. Each exclusive villa comes with an infinity pool and is elegantly decorated to make you feel relaxed. The breathtaking views of the beach or the lush gardens can be enjoyed from both the bed and the pool. Along with the lovely rooms, the hotel also has a restaurant by the sea, a welcoming main pool, and an exquisite spa.
2. The Vijitt Resort
Pricing: Start from approx. 2,991 Baht per night.
Address: 16 Moo 2, Viset Road, Amphur Muang, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83130.
Click here to book now on Agoda
The Vijitt Resort is a serene beachfront hotel with wonderfully constructed private villas, manicured gardens, playgrounds, a sizable infinity pool facing the beach, and a somewhat private beach. It’s one of the best beachfront hotels in Phuket for a family vacation or to simply escape from your busy life. The kids’ club, games area, and playground are available for children, while Thai yoga and botanical walks are available for adults. During the golden hours of sunset, you can watch the magnificent views of the ocean from the Beach Bar.
3. Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort
Pricing: Start from approx. 3,000 Baht to 10,300 Baht per night.
Address: 29 Soi Karon Nui, Tambon Karon, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100.
Click here to book now on Agoda
Le Méridien is a huge beachfront hotel on Karon Noi, a scenic private beach between Patong and Karon Beach. It boasts one of the largest swimming pools in Phuket, 10 restaurants, as well as on-site facilities galore from tennis courts and mini-golf to children’s park and trampolines. With everything that it has to offer, you might never want to leave this hotel. However, but if you do want to go to Patong and Karon beaches’ shopping and party areas, the hotel provides taxi and shuttle services.
4. The Surin
Pricing: Start from approx. 6,749 Baht per night.
Address: 118 Moo 3, Choeng Talay, Surin, Phuket, Thailand, 83110.
Click here to book now on Agoda
The Surin Phuket is a tropical haven for discerning tourists, couples, and families looking for relaxation in a quiet beachfront hotel. It is situated along the shoreline of Pansea Beach. It was one of the island’s first upscale beachfront hotels and is renowned for its top-notch customer service. Each cottage and villa features a contemporary and opulent Thai style and is built to fit in with the lush tropical forest. The beach is superb, with fine sand and crystal-clear water. Additionally, since only visitors to the Surin and Amanpuri Resort have access to it, it is entirely private.
5. The Nai Harn
Pricing: Start from approx. 3,730 Baht per night.
Address: 23/3 Moo 1, Vises Road, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130.
Click here to book now on Agoda
The Nai Harn was once—and still is—one of Phuket’s most opulent beachfront hotels. It’s perched on a lush hillside overlooking the lovely Nai Harn Beach, allowing you to wake up to the beautiful vistas in the morning. Some of the rooms feature a spacious balcony with stunning sea views and come with everything you need for a great stay. The hotel also has a large rooftop bar overlooking the sea, with lots of loungers, bean bags, and cushions. You can also pamper yourself with the most beautiful sumptuous spa indulgence on the island.
Want to wine and dine while watching the ocean? Check out our article on the best beachfront restaurants in Phuket.
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Monkeypox variants renamed to avoid offending people
Thailand ranks as fourth most popular destination among Chinese travellers
Thailand sentences musician to 6 years for royal defamation
British International School Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
Thai doctor slaps a 3 year old for swearing & refuses to treat him
Thailand records fifth case of monkeypox in Thai woman
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
Govt take a trip to the shroom to help Thailand’s depressed
E. coli contamination found at popular waterfall in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
Thai temple man charged with murder of alleged would-be robber
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
Board game cafes in Bangkok to unleash your competitive streak
Cannabis is illegal on Khao San Road, officials call for crackdown
Crocodile turns up in an unusual location: the heart of Bangkok
48 year old Thai man gets first ID card after a lifetime of trying
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
CCSA to give thumbs up to 4am licensing in Thailand next week
Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested
UPDATE: Sexy Thai model fined 5,000 baht for dancing topless in club
Thai woman murders her abusive boyfriend in front of a monk
CCSA to consider extending Thailand tourist visa on arrival to 45 days
Thailand & China fighter jets take off on Falcon Strike drills
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of6 hours ago
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
-
Best of3 hours ago
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
-
Guides2 hours ago
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
-
Indonesia3 days ago
Unexplained plane mysteriously sitting in a field in Bali
-
Crime7 hours ago
Speedo-wearing middle-aged joggers in Jomtien cause uproar
-
Cannabis3 days ago
Thailand getting high on cannabis boost to tourist economy
-
Economy2 days ago
After poor South Koreans die in flooded basement home, will there be change?
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand’s economy grows but it still misses China’s cash