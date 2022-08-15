Connect with us

Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The Shore at Katathani

There’s no better way to enjoy Phuket’s breathtaking beaches and turquoise water than to stay in a beachfront hotel. Luckily, The island is filled with gorgeous and luxurious beachfront hotels. Whether you are on a romantic escape, on a family holiday with your kids, or you want to enjoy a secluded stay by yourself, there are plenty of beachfront hotels around the island to make your dream holiday come true.

With so many hotels to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start. That’s why we have compiled 5 of the best beachfront hotels in Phuket to make your holiday planning a bit easier.

Top 5 Beachfront Hotels in Phuket

1. The Shore at Katathani Resort

Best beachfront hotels in Phuket

PHOTO: The Shore at Katathani

Pricing: Start from approx. 9,999 Baht per night

Address: 14 Kata Noi Road, Muang, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100.

Click here to book now on Agoda

Situated at the stunning beach of Kata Noi, The Shore at Katathani is a perfect beachfront hotel for a romantic getaway. It’s far enough from the shopping and restaurant haven of Kata Beach, but close enough for you to get there on foot – giving you the best of both worlds. Each exclusive villa comes with an infinity pool and is elegantly decorated to make you feel relaxed. The breathtaking views of the beach or the lush gardens can be enjoyed from both the bed and the pool. Along with the lovely rooms, the hotel also has a restaurant by the sea, a welcoming main pool, and an exquisite spa.

2. The Vijitt Resort

Best beachfront hotels in Phuket

PHOTO: The Vijitt

Pricing: Start from approx. 2,991 Baht per night.

Address: 16 Moo 2, Viset Road, Amphur Muang, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83130.

Click here to book now on Agoda

The Vijitt Resort is a serene beachfront hotel with wonderfully constructed private villas, manicured gardens, playgrounds, a sizable infinity pool facing the beach, and a somewhat private beach. It’s one of the best beachfront hotels in Phuket for a family vacation or to simply escape from your busy life. The kids’ club, games area, and playground are available for children, while Thai yoga and botanical walks are available for adults. During the golden hours of sunset, you can watch the magnificent views of the ocean from the Beach Bar.

3. Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort

Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort

Pricing: Start from approx. 3,000 Baht to 10,300 Baht per night.

Address: 29 Soi Karon Nui, Tambon Karon, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100.

Click here to book now on Agoda

Le Méridien is a huge beachfront hotel on Karon Noi, a scenic private beach between Patong and Karon Beach. It boasts one of the largest swimming pools in Phuket, 10 restaurants, as well as on-site facilities galore from tennis courts and mini-golf to children’s park and trampolines. With everything that it has to offer, you might never want to leave this hotel. However, but if you do want to go to Patong and Karon beaches’ shopping and party areas, the hotel provides taxi and shuttle services.

4. The Surin

Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: The Surin

Pricing: Start from approx. 6,749 Baht per night.

Address: 118 Moo 3, Choeng Talay, Surin, Phuket, Thailand, 83110.

Click here to book now on Agoda

The Surin Phuket is a tropical haven for discerning tourists, couples, and families looking for relaxation in a quiet beachfront hotel. It is situated along the shoreline of Pansea Beach.  It was one of the island’s first upscale beachfront hotels and is renowned for its top-notch customer service. Each cottage and villa features a contemporary and opulent Thai style and is built to fit in with the lush tropical forest. The beach is superb, with fine sand and crystal-clear water. Additionally, since only visitors to the Surin and Amanpuri Resort have access to it, it is entirely private.

5. The Nai Harn

Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: The Nai Harn

Pricing: Start from approx. 3,730 Baht per night.

Address: 23/3 Moo 1, Vises Road, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130.

Click here to book now on Agoda

The Nai Harn was once—and still is—one of Phuket’s most opulent beachfront hotels. It’s perched on a lush hillside overlooking the lovely Nai Harn Beach, allowing you to wake up to the beautiful vistas in the morning. Some of the rooms feature a spacious balcony with stunning sea views and come with everything you need for a great stay. The hotel also has a large rooftop bar overlooking the sea, with lots of loungers, bean bags, and cushions. You can also pamper yourself with the most beautiful sumptuous spa indulgence on the island.

Want to wine and dine while watching the ocean? Check out our article on the best beachfront restaurants in Phuket.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Trending