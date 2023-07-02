Technical glitches in Bangkok Bank’s mobile app continue to disrupt weekend transactions

Photo courtesy of prachachat.net

Customers of Bangkok Bank continued to face technical glitches with their mobile banking application over the weekend. Users yesterday began voicing their concerns, reporting an inability to gain entry to their accounts. Instead of the familiar user interface, customers were met with an image of a woman courteously apologising for the disruption. This inconvenience caused significant disruptions for clients who needed to execute financial transfers or make payments over a typically busy weekend. Bangkok Bank, in a bid to placate their disgruntled customers, said…

“Begging your pardon, we’re facing a communication snag between our systems.”

Detailed clarification or an estimated timeline for the resolution, however, remains vague.

The technical mishap blew up on social media, gathering considerable momentum. The hashtag #bankcrashes became a popular term on Twitter over the weekend. As of the day following the issue’s undeclared onset, connection errors remain a pressing complaint among many users. Reports of malfunctioning ATMs have also surfaced, with some users claiming the problem had started a day prior, on Friday reported Pattaya News.

Offering no more than promises of an investigation into the technical glitches and expressions of gratitude for the patience from users, representatives from Bangkok Bank made an official statement. The advisory concluded with an earnest apology for the inconvenience caused but left questions about the cause and course of the problem unanswered.

