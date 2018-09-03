Phuket
Where do you live? Planet Earth or Planet Sloth?
“Houston … we have a problem”
“What’s going on up there?”
“Well Sir… we’re just floating around… we want to sit down sir”
“Enjoy it up there, we’ve got enough to deal with down here, gravity is pulling everyone down”
Let’s face facts.
Planet earth is suffering from The Sloth.
Remember in the movie SEVEN (SE7EN) – starring Brad Pitt & Morgan Freeman and the seven deadly sins. One of those sins was the sloth; Apathetic, lazy arses. ALA’s for short.
Let’s not beat about the bush – Slothville exists right here – right now. We have more deaths from lack of movement and laziness than ever before in the history of the world. ALA’s are everywhere.
Every night we lie down for some ‘well deserved’ shut eye and after six to eight hours we wake up and sit on a toilet. Does anyone jump out of bed in the morning, drop their pants and squat down, ass to grass to squeeze one out? This is what we are designed to do. It’s true. Go oogle for yourself.
And if you had to, could you functionally squat down deep enough for a daily bowel movement? How many of us could? Five percent?… I’m guessing that’s a bit high to be honest. With more, ‘functional trainers’ around the globe than ever before, most of us still couldn’t even poop if we wanted too.
After the morning toilet routine we aim to sit down again as quickly as possible. Preferably in a comfy chair to ingest bad food with even worse news. Who in their right mind wakes up with calisthenics on the dewy grass as the morning sun stretches into the horizon? Another five percent? … More like the same five percent! Again, I’m stretching it.
We push ‘n’ shove to get a seat on the commute and then sink into our favorite ‘work’ chairs to look at a screen all day and bemoan the fact we actually have to stand up to go the rest-room. Does anyone use a bath room located more than 500 m away; a quick 1 km round trip to, ‘drop off the kids’? Anyone?
Lunch Time! Let’s sit down and gorge until the tank is full and roll back to the ‘work station’ for an afternoon of shoulder pain, lethargy and mood swings. These signals get ignored as we get high on cheap chocolate and coffee, then convince ourselves upon arriving home that we deserve to flop down after a, ‘hard days work’ and put our feet up.
Some of us think that getting to the gym 3-4 x per week will make up for the other 164 hours per week of tardiness.
It won’t. It can’t. It doesn’t.
Look at the research. Heart disease, diabetes, obesity all sky rocketing despite the most, ‘gym memberships’ in the history of sloth nation.
We are designed to move.
A lot.
A lot more than the majority think.
We have a serious problem on planet earth. Movement is little to non-existent & The Sloth is winning in the game of life and death.
Avoid being a sloth.
Join the 5%.
Hayden Rhodes
Linked In.
Master Performance Coach & International Wellness Speaker
Healthy Richuals on Facebook / Instagram
Phuket
Driver injured after colliding with power pole in Thalang
A male driver has sustained serious injuries after colliding with a power pole in Thalang on Saturday night (September 1).
The Thalang Police headed to the scene of the accident at 10.45pm on Thepkrasattri Road near Mueang Mai PTT gas station, northbound.
They found a damaged Toyota Vios with a Phang Nga registered license. The driver was later identified as 29 year old Sarawut Mardkun. Not far away, on the central reservation, they found a broken power pole.
Rescue workers freed the man from the car before transferring him to the Thalang Hospital.
Police will be speaking to the man today and lay charges over the incident.
Phuket
Tourist seriously injured in ATV accident
Narenthorn Rescue workers were notified that two tourist injured in the accident on Nark Kerd Hill in Chalong at 4pm were taken to the Chalong Hospital.
A male Saudi Arabian who has sustained a serious head injuries was later identified as 25 year old Mutih Alshali. CPR had to be used during his journey to the hospital. Mr Alshali was later transferred to Bangkok Hospital Phuket.
Mr Alshali’s friend sustained minor injuries. He says they were following each other on two different ATVs.
"The route was very bumpy."
Mr Alshali was driving at high speed, lost control of his vehicle and careered over the side of the hill and down into the forest below.
See the track the men were taking in the videos below...
Continue Reading
Phuket
Bike rider killed near the Heroines Monument
A female bicycle rider has died at the scene after colliding with a car in Thalang last night (September 1).
The Thalang Police were notified of the accident at a U-turn near the Heroines Monument on Thepkrasattri Road southbound at 9.40pm.
Rescue workers and Thalang Police arrived at the scene to find the body of a woman who was later identified as Sasipat Thitipatmaethin lying besides a bicycle. Her body was taken the Thalang Hospital.
A damaged Lexus car, driven by Witoon Utatkun, was found nearby.
Witoon told police that while he was driving, the bicycle rider made a sudden turn from the left lane to the right lane, cutting in front of him. He says he wasn't able to stop the car.
Police are yet to lay any charges over the incident.
