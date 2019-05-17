Twitter and Facebook work to block anti-vax misinformation | The Thaiger

Technology
Twitter and Facebook work to block anti-vax misinformation
If you search for the word ‘vaccines’ in Twitter, the first thing you see from today is a post from the US Department of Health and Human Services pointing you to reliable health information instead of misinformation from the anti-vax adherents.
Twitter says it now has a new tool in ‘search’ prompting users to head to vaccines.org, which is run by informed officials and health professionals. Social media companies like Facebook and Twitter are facing intense pressure from lawmakers to remove anti-vaccination propaganda from their platforms. The push-back is coming from officials and netizens.
The tool shows up on Android, iOS, Twitter’s mobile site, and on the newly designed desktop site in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Korea – more countries soon.
Twitter has used a similar tool that prompts users who search for terms related to suicide to contact a hotline for help. According to the blog post, Twitter intends to extend this tool to other health-related search terms in the future.
Last week, it was announced that Instagram would hide search results for anti-vax hashtags on its platform, effectively blocking any associated content. Two months ago Facebook announced it would also work to curb vaccine misinformation.
Entertainment
Facebook bans political fanatics and conspiracy theorists
Facebook is banning prominent US conspiracy theorists like the Infowars founder Alex Jones and the outspoken activist Louis Farrakhan in its crackdown on hate speech and fake content. Others blocked from Facebook and Instagram (owned by Facebook) were Milo Yiannopoulos, a high-profile right-wing provocateur; Paul Nehlen, a political candidate espousing white supremacist views; and conspiracy theorists Paul Joseph Watson and Laura Loomer.
In a statement Facebook said… “We’ve always banned individuals or organisations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology.”
Among the most prominent figures who has been barred from posting, Farrakhan, the head of the Nation of Islam, is notorious for spreading anti-Semitic and black supremacist views. Alex Jones, the far-right conspiracy theorist, best known for calling the September 11 attacks an inside job and for describing the Sandy Hook school massacre as a hoax, was also banned by Facebook.
Facebook said those being banned had violated policies against dangerous individuals and organisations.
“Individuals and organisations who spread hate, or attack or call for the exclusion of others on the basis of who they are, have no place on Facebook.”
Facebook last month banned various far-right British groups including the English Defense League from its network for promoting hate and violence.
Other groups kicked off both Facebook or Instagram included Knights Templar International, Britain First, the British National Party (BNP) and the National Front.
Amid pressure from governments around the world, Facebook has ramped up machine learning and artificial intelligence tools in an effort to find and remove hateful content while remaining open to free expression.
Technology
Huawei grows 41%, Apple tanks in China
PHOTO: Huawei remains a popular brand in Thailand with models at both ends of the price spectrum
Huawei has dominated the Chinese smartphone market in Q1 2019, taking a record 34% share as rivals Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Apple all struggled.
Huawei may feeling the heat from a US-led campaign against the Chinese tech company, but in China its smartphones are outselling the iPhone four to one.
A new report from market research firm Canalys says Huawei was the only major smartphone maker that managed to grow in China’s declining market.
The Shenzhen tech and smartphone manufacturer shipped nearly 30 million phones in the first three months elf 2019. That figure is up a massive 41% year-on-year. At the same time Apple sales plunged by 30% to 6.5 million phones registering its worst decline in two years.
The dramatic drop in Apple’s iPhone sales in China is symptomatic of its a worldwide malaise for the iconic brand. Apple’s global sales for Q1 dropped 17% from the previous year.
The Canalys report records this as the “largest single-quarter decline in the history of the iPhone.
In the past 12 months Huawei opened more retail locations, pushed into China’s rural areas and filled its stores with more devices and accessories beyond its smartphone range to attract shoppers.
Commentators say that, unlike Apple, Huawei and its Chinese counterparts have a much wider range of models reaching more segments of the smartphone market.
Meanwhile, Huawei is in a strong position to overtake Samsung as the world’s largest smartphone maker. Huawei’s smartphone sales worldwide grew more than 50% in Q1, 2019 to 59 million devices. At the same time Samsung hipped 8% fewer phones that the same time last year.
Business
Thai property startup FazWaz heads overseas
FazWaz, the Phuket startup that has built a tech-first platform to take on Thailand’s real estate giants, is announcing its overseas expansion today.
The move underscores just how far and fast the company has moved since being founded in 2015 in the small beach town of Kamala in Phuket. While real estate markets go up and down, FazWaz has definitely been in a strong growth boom.
The business offers a clear and easy way for property owners to list, market and sell properties, as well as follow through on the many pieces of complex transactional data that occur before and after a deal is made.
FazWaz through its technology is now generating 9,000+ new buyers for the Thailand market per month, that are more qualified and targeted than any other portal in South East Asia. Its agent network has grown 100% in just the last 6 months and is on track with its strategy to control a leading market share of all residential property sales within Thailand.
According to CEO Brennan Campbell, “FazWaz is continuing to build an end-to-end technology platform that services agents and their clients through every step of the real estate journey. More agents are now moving to join the FazWaz network as we open up the platform this year and are excited to expand internationally in 2019 as well.”
The FazWaz Group has now launched sites across South East Asia but according to the company, Dubai and Vietnam are their next focus points.
FazWaz is trying to disrupt (and improve) the real estate business with ‘tech’ in emerging markets. In addition to the now-established sites like DD Property (Property Guru) and DOT Property (Lifull Connect) that aggregate listings and provide a way to view properties from a range of agencies, there are startups like FazWaz looking to tackle the bigger issue – how to make the market easier to transact and more transparent.
Paul Trayman, the FazWaz COO, says that the property-tech scene in South East Asia is really the ‘David and Goliath’ battle.
“There has been lots of consolidation in the markets to create large conglomerates, snapping up market share but dialling down leadership and innovation. It is now up to companies like us to pave the way towards a 2020 ecosystem, where investment in real estate within emerging markets is a more fluid and trusted process”
If companies like FazWaz manage to improve transparency within Thailand and other markets, then The Thaiger is right behind them. The ride has been interesting to watch, and we are excited to follow their domination on the international scene.
