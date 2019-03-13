Thai Smile opens new Bangkok-Kolkata route | The Thaiger

Jumping on the tourism bandwagon between India and Thailand, Thai Smile Airways has announced a new route from Bangkok to Kolkata, starting from March 31.

The airline will operate five flights a week (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) from Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok to Kolkata, East India. The airline says the new route is “in line with its business plan to continuously expand the portfolio of destinations offered to passengers”.

The Bangkok-Kolkata route features both Smile Plus (Premium Economy) and Smile Class (Economy class). Passengers will be offered an in-flight meal and beverage service, seat selection and free baggage allowance up to 40 kilograms. Thai Smile is also offering a special discount for tickets on the inauguration of the new route, with prices starting at 3,740 baht one way (all inclusive) for travel from March 31 onwards. The Bangkok-Kolkata service is one of three summer schedule routes to India offered by Thai Smile from Suvarnabhumi, starting on March 31. The others are Lucknow (three flights/week) and Mumbai (seven flights/week).





Do you ? Are you ? Or an employer looking to hire? Try today.



Looking to jettison some items before jetsetting away or ? Look no further than where you can find and post items, work, property and more for free. Be sure to check out for and .