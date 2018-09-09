Connect with us

Hua Hin

New ferry service between Prachuap Khiri Khan and Sattahip under discussion

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

Prachuap Khiri Khan officials have met to discuss plans for a new ferry terminal just south of Hua Hin in Pak Nam Pran.

Banmuang reports that the new terminal will accommodate a car ferry and link Prachuap Khiri Khan with Sattahip in Chonburi. Estimates discussed at the meeting say the journey would take around two hours, about the same as the current ferry linking Hua Hin and Pattaya, but ticket pricing, scheduling or when the new terminal will be started have not been decided.

The terminal would be built as part of the new “Thailand Riviera” project, the Thai government’s ambitious plan to develop 528km of coastline including in the provinces of Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Ranong.

It was recently announced that the Hua Hin airport will be expanded as part of the Thailand Riviera project in order to accommodate more domestic and international flights. Within the next five years the number of passengers to arrive at Hua Hin airport is expected to increase tenfold, officials said.

By 2023 it’s predicted that there will be three million people per year using the Hua Hin airport.

SOURCE: Banmuang

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Hua Hin

Mobile Thai passport office is a hit in Prachuap Khiri Khan

The Thaiger

Published

4 days ago

on

September 5, 2018

By

Ban Muang is reporting that the passport office hopes to have between 3000 and 4000 Thais apply for passports at their mobile 'issuing office' set up at the provincial HQ in Prachuap Khiri Khan this week.

This is the third time that the well-received service is in town. Ban Muang says that it will run every day until next Monday, including on the weekend. Hours are from 8.30am to 4.30pm and the service promises to complete each application, if the ID cards are valid, within only 20 minutes.

The cost of a passport is 1,000 baht with a 40 baht EMS delivery fee to the customer's door within two weeks. Local Prachuap mayor Songkiat Limarunrak was on hand to welcome the service to the area.

So we're now looking forward to the roll out of a mobile service for 90 day reporting and visa extensions.

Continue Reading

Hua Hin

Visitors flooding back to the Pa La-U waterfall

The Thaiger

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 25, 2018

By

Pa La-U waterfall, 60 kilometers west of Hua Hin, has reopened following weeks of closure due to the high volumes of water cascading, making it unsafe for visitors.

News Talk Online reports that the waterfall, popular for both Thai and foreign tourists, was closed during the bad weather in the region.

Authorities proudly announced that visitors to the scenic waterfall had raised 35,610 baht for national park coffers in a single day on Wednesday when it re-opened. Kaeng Krachan park chief Mana Permpoon said that lots of visitors were coming to see the waterfall in full flight.

On Wednesday 83 Thai adults and children and 99 foreign adults and children visited.

SOURCE: Talk News Online

Continue Reading

Hua Hin

Public servant found dead in car near Ch-aam Beach

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 25, 2018

By

A public officer from Samut Sakhon province has been found dead on Cha-am Beach in Phetchaburi province. The body of community development official, 30 year old Thanawat Worapian, was found reclined in the driver’s seat of his car at 5pm on Thursday.

Local residents called police after they saw him lying unconscious in the car that had been parked there for three days. A propane stove was found to have been lit and placed on the floor in front of the front passenger’s seat. Two empty beer cans and a whisky bottle were also found in the car.

Police identified the man from his government official ID card. Thanawat was an operations officer for community development.

The body was taken to Cha-am Hospital for post mortem.

STORY: The Nation
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending