Getting THAT ‘plane’ pic at Phuket Airport

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Phuket International Airport runway is built right on the beach, Nai Yang Beach. The actual runway, running east/west, finishes about 150 metres before the actual beach. So, when planes are landing from the west they come down really low over the people on the beach just before it touches down. Pilots like to land fairly close to the start of the runway so they have plenty of distance to stop. Bingo, great photo opportunity!

The trick, for photographers (or people with aspirations to get ‘that’ shot of the plane flying overhead with a smartphone), is that they need to do it, mostly, during high season when the winds are coming from the east and northeast and planes land from the Andaman Sea end towards Thepkasattri Road.

During the monsoon (approximately from May-November) the planes will, mostly, land from the Thepkasattri Road end, towards the beach.

So that means, during the monsoon, planes are taking off over Nai Yang Beach and will already be a few hundred metres above the waiting photographers by the time the planes gets above the beach. Bummer!

Still, anytime of the year, people are heading to the northern end of Nai Yang Beach to capture THE shot and sharing it on their social media.

There are two locations where you can park and get to the area easily to take a photo.

At the southern end of the airport perimeter you have the Sirinat National Park and there’s adequate parking right next to the beach (usually a lot of joggers and picnickers around that area). It’s about an 800 metre hike along the beach from that area.

At the northern end of the airport is a much closer car park area. The beach at that end is also patrolled by lifeguards (sometimes) and there’s always a few vendors there to capture the passing traffic.

The photo area is on the actual beach and you have complete unrestricted access to that position. There’s a 3 metre perimeter fence right around the airport including barbed wire at the top. There’s also plenty of signs around the outside fencing which make it clear that you will be arrested if you try and get onto airport land and patrols checking the perimeter to escort you to the nearest jail.

But the photos are there to be had and access is easy.

Best time for the perfect photo will be early morning during the high season when the airport’s busiest, probably from 6am – 9am any morning.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

National

Woman dies after being bitten by centipede

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

10 mins ago

on

August 21, 2018

By

A 69 year old woman has died after being bitten by a centipede in Chanthaburi, east of Rayong near Trat.

Thanet Puapae said at the funeral of his mother, Samnao Puapae, that she had died the day before of complications caused by the centipede bite. Thanet said his mother was selling kanom chin (Thai-style curried noodles) in a local temple on Sunday morning when the temple’s compound was flooded and a customer noticed a centipede near her feet. The customer warned her but Samnao continued to work. Later, she became dizzy and went home to rest.

Later she became feverish so her family took her to the district hospital, where a doctor found a bite mark on her left ankle. After her fever subsided, Samnao checked out and returned home but her conditioned worsened and her leg turned black.

She lost consciousness just as the family was about to take her back to hospital so the family called for an ambulance but she had no pulse and the emergency service could not revive her. Thanet said a doctor had told the family his mother died from a severe blood infection caused by the centipede’s bite.

Find out a bit more about Thai centipedes and millipedes HERE.

STORY: The Nation

Continue Reading

Krabi

Former Krabi City Mayor fights for Koh Poda

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 21, 2018

By

A former Krabi City Mayor is again fighting for Koh Poda after the court dismissed his appeal.

The Civil Court Region 8 has dismissed the case after former Krabi City Mayor Chuan Pukhaoluan, who claims he ‘owns’ land on Koh Poda in Krabi, sued three officials of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) for eviction and illegal land possession on Koh Poda.

On August 16 the Appeal Court dismissed the appeal. Mr Chuan, who is a plaintiff, has to pay 900,000 baht in court costs

Mr Chuan says, “I will fight all the way up to the Supreme Court. I have to fight because this land plot is owned by me legally. I want to develop Koh Poda into a new landmark for Krabi.”

The case for ownership of Koh Poda has been dragging on since 1985, between the DNP and Mr. Chuan, all over a 50 rai plot of land. Mr Chuan had built a resort on the island. But in 2011 the Supreme Court judged that Mr Chuan couldn’t prove the case of ownership. The DNP demolished all structures.

After that Mr Chuan has claimed another SoKor 1 land document. Fences were set up and he took the DNP to court gain. If Mr. Chuan wants to pursue the case he will have to take the fight to a higher court.

Continue Reading

Phuket

Phuket ready for ‘hungry ghost’ festival

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 21, 2018

By

The Phuket City Municipality has organised a wide range of activities for the annual Por Tor festival from August 23 to September 9 in Phuket Town.

Promoted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) regional office in Phuket Town, the Por Tor festival has its roots from the Chinese “Spirit” or “Hungry Ghost” festival, one of the most important ancestor worship events on the Chinese lunar calendar.

One of the most important offerings are red turtle cakes: Aung Gu (small turtle) and Tua Gu (big turtle).

In China, turtles symbolise long life and good health, since the turtle can live for a long time. Red is also the color of good fortune to the Chinese. Therefore, using a red turtle as an offering to the spirits of our ancestors, as well as to the spirits with no family is believed to lengthen people lives.

The Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansuppana says, “The colorful street processions are on Monday (August 27) at 11.50am from the 72nd Anniversary Queen Sirikit Park (Dragon Park) in Phuket Town to Ranong Road. Another possession will be on Wednesday (August 29) at 5.19pm from Dragon Park to Bang Neaw Shrine.”

Por Tor festival activities will be held at the following locations:

  • August 23: Thai Hua Museum
  • August 25: Jor Su Kong Shrine (Rueng Jit)
  • August 26: Jor Ong Shrine (Talad Nuea Community)
  • August 30: Thai Hua Museum
  • August 31: Takua Pa Road.

Continue Reading

