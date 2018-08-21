News
Getting THAT ‘plane’ pic at Phuket Airport
The Phuket International Airport runway is built right on the beach, Nai Yang Beach. The actual runway, running east/west, finishes about 150 metres before the actual beach. So, when planes are landing from the west they come down really low over the people on the beach just before it touches down. Pilots like to land fairly close to the start of the runway so they have plenty of distance to stop. Bingo, great photo opportunity!
The trick, for photographers (or people with aspirations to get ‘that’ shot of the plane flying overhead with a smartphone), is that they need to do it, mostly, during high season when the winds are coming from the east and northeast and planes land from the Andaman Sea end towards Thepkasattri Road.
During the monsoon (approximately from May-November) the planes will, mostly, land from the Thepkasattri Road end, towards the beach.
So that means, during the monsoon, planes are taking off over Nai Yang Beach and will already be a few hundred metres above the waiting photographers by the time the planes gets above the beach. Bummer!
Still, anytime of the year, people are heading to the northern end of Nai Yang Beach to capture THE shot and sharing it on their social media.
There are two locations where you can park and get to the area easily to take a photo.
At the southern end of the airport perimeter you have the Sirinat National Park and there’s adequate parking right next to the beach (usually a lot of joggers and picnickers around that area). It’s about an 800 metre hike along the beach from that area.
At the northern end of the airport is a much closer car park area. The beach at that end is also patrolled by lifeguards (sometimes) and there’s always a few vendors there to capture the passing traffic.
The photo area is on the actual beach and you have complete unrestricted access to that position. There’s a 3 metre perimeter fence right around the airport including barbed wire at the top. There’s also plenty of signs around the outside fencing which make it clear that you will be arrested if you try and get onto airport land and patrols checking the perimeter to escort you to the nearest jail.
But the photos are there to be had and access is easy.
Best time for the perfect photo will be early morning during the high season when the airport’s busiest, probably from 6am – 9am any morning.
National
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
A 69 year old woman has died after being bitten by a centipede in Chanthaburi, east of Rayong near Trat.
Thanet Puapae said at the funeral of his mother, Samnao Puapae, that she had died the day before of complications caused by the centipede bite. Thanet said his mother was selling kanom chin (Thai-style curried noodles) in a local temple on Sunday morning when the temple’s compound was flooded and a customer noticed a centipede near her feet. The customer warned her but Samnao continued to work. Later, she became dizzy and went home to rest.
Later she became feverish so her family took her to the district hospital, where a doctor found a bite mark on her left ankle. After her fever subsided, Samnao checked out and returned home but her conditioned worsened and her leg turned black.
She lost consciousness just as the family was about to take her back to hospital so the family called for an ambulance but she had no pulse and the emergency service could not revive her. Thanet said a doctor had told the family his mother died from a severe blood infection caused by the centipede’s bite.
Find out a bit more about Thai centipedes and millipedes HERE.
STORY: The Nation
Krabi
Former Krabi City Mayor fights for Koh Poda
A former Krabi City Mayor is again fighting for Koh Poda after the court dismissed his appeal.
The Civil Court Region 8 has dismissed the case after former Krabi City Mayor Chuan Pukhaoluan, who claims he ‘owns’ land on Koh Poda in Krabi, sued three officials of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) for eviction and illegal land possession on Koh Poda.
On August 16 the Appeal Court dismissed the appeal. Mr Chuan, who is a plaintiff, has to pay 900,000 baht in court costs
Mr Chuan says, “I will fight all the way up to the Supreme Court. I have to fight because this land plot is owned by me legally. I want to develop Koh Poda into a new landmark for Krabi.”
The case for ownership of Koh Poda has been dragging on since 1985, between the DNP and Mr. Chuan, all over a 50 rai plot of land. Mr Chuan had built a resort on the island. But in 2011 the Supreme Court judged that Mr Chuan couldn’t prove the case of ownership. The DNP demolished all structures.
After that Mr Chuan has claimed another SoKor 1 land document. Fences were set up and he took the DNP to court gain. If Mr. Chuan wants to pursue the case he will have to take the fight to a higher court.
Phuket
Phuket ready for ‘hungry ghost’ festival
The Phuket City Municipality has organised a wide range of activities for the annual Por Tor festival from August 23 to September 9 in Phuket Town.
Promoted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) regional office in Phuket Town, the Por Tor festival has its roots from the Chinese “Spirit” or “Hungry Ghost” festival, one of the most important ancestor worship events on the Chinese lunar calendar.
One of the most important offerings are red turtle cakes: Aung Gu (small turtle) and Tua Gu (big turtle).
In China, turtles symbolise long life and good health, since the turtle can live for a long time. Red is also the color of good fortune to the Chinese. Therefore, using a red turtle as an offering to the spirits of our ancestors, as well as to the spirits with no family is believed to lengthen people lives.
The Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansuppana says, “The colorful street processions are on Monday (August 27) at 11.50am from the 72nd Anniversary Queen Sirikit Park (Dragon Park) in Phuket Town to Ranong Road. Another possession will be on Wednesday (August 29) at 5.19pm from Dragon Park to Bang Neaw Shrine.”
Por Tor festival activities will be held at the following locations:
- August 23: Thai Hua Museum
- August 25: Jor Su Kong Shrine (Rueng Jit)
- August 26: Jor Ong Shrine (Talad Nuea Community)
- August 30: Thai Hua Museum
- August 31: Takua Pa Road.
Beachgoers banned from swimming at Phuket beaches until crocodile is caught
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Gotcha! Phuket’s crocodile caught at Layan Beach
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
5 property checks buyers mysteriously overlook in Thailand
What a difference an airport could make
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Find your dream property in Thailand
Kathu Street Festival, preserving culture and tradition
Kathu Culture Street Festival until Sunday night
Pattaya’s reinvention successful – “TAT strongly opposes any form of sex tourism”
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
New VIP lane at Suvarnabhumi, as long as you’re Chinese
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Former Krabi City Mayor fights for Koh Poda
Phuket ready for ‘hungry ghost’ festival
Thai woman takes out guard and four cars after parking fine outside Chiang Mai airport
Getting THAT ‘plane’ pic at Phuket Airport
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
Singaporean’s house catches fire in Hat Yai
Hands-on schooling setting an example in Chiang Mai
Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday
Motorbike driver killed in Thepkasattri road
Muay Thai for five year olds – Sport or child abuse?
Flood watch on Phetchaburi, Nan, western provinces
Malaysian investigators arrest human trafficking ‘kingpin’
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
The Thaiger Briefing – June 18, 2018
Trending
-
Phuket3 days ago
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
-
Phuket3 days ago
Central Phuket opens on September 10
-
National5 days ago
Carnage continues on Thai roads
-
Bangkok4 days ago
DSI crackdown on foreigners using Thai nominees: Law firm raided in Bangkok, Phuket and Samui
-
National3 days ago
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
-
Pattaya20 hours ago
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
-
Phuket3 days ago
More fake goods seized in Patong
-
Phuket1 day ago
Bangla lady boy caught stealing tourists’ wallets
You must be logged in to post a comment Login