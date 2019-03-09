Top 10 tips for tattoos in Thailand | The Thaiger

Thailand
Top 10 tips for tattoos in Thailand
by Inked In Asia and Carl Gulliver
We know for many it might be a holiday whim, while for others it may require months of planning and preparation. Here are some common topics and questions for getting a tattoo in Thailand.
- Why are you getting a tattoo in Thailand?
Have you been following a Thai artist, or studio and want to get a piece done? Are you drunk and it is late and your friend suggested it? Do you just want to have a memory of your trip to Thailand? Just because it can be cheap? Peer pressure? You need to have a solid personal reason for your tattoo based on research and knowledge of the risks and consequences.
The tattoo is for you, so no reason can be a bad one (as long as you don’t force another person to get one as well). You are the master of your own destiny but make sure you are being honest with yourself and take the time to ponder and question, the “why” of it all.
- Hygiene matters no matter where you get a tattoo
It’s imperative that you check the hygiene of any tattoo studio you might be considering getting new ink. Ask your tattoo shop as many questions as you like or ask to see the tools and equipment being used to ensure best practice.
Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health issues a certification that will include a photograph of the owner and name of the studio. Studios will usually proudly display this certificate so keep an eye out to ensure that the studio is following the minimal government requirements.”
Those requirements state:
- All tattoo operators must be clean and sterile and all equipment must be one-time-use only and then thrown away. All equipment must be neat and sterile before use.
- All tattoo operators must always clean the tattoo studio using sterile liquids.
- All tattoo needles, ink, cotton pads and gloves must be used only one time (they must not be reused). All of these items must be thrown in a bin specifically for infectious and sharp items and sent to the health officials who will destroy them.
- All tattoo operators must ask their prospective customers about their personal health problems before giving a tattoo. Any customer suffering from diabetes or hemophilia must not be serviced.
- All tattoo operators must advise their customers after getting a tattoo to ensure the aftercare of their tattoo to avoid infections, for example; not going into the sea or swimming pools.
As one of Inked In Asia’s founders is from Australia, and with so many Aussies visiting the studio, they decided the best approach to take was to comply with the Workplace Health and Safety Standards Australia (WHS) and follow all OHS guidelines set by the Professional Tattoo Association of Australia to give people peace of mind when it comes to hygiene to come and get inked in Asia.
- Before, during and aftercare
It’s important to take care of yourself at all times and if you are going to get a tattoo in the near future to be able to prepare your body in the best way possible. Tattooing involves needles piercing the skin, so it’s important to help your body avoid excessive bleeding and possible damage.
24 to 48 hours before your tattoo session…
- DO NOT drink alcohol
- DO NOT drink coffee
- DO NOT take aspirin
All those mentioned above are known or blood thinners and could lead to unwanted and unsafe amounts of bleeding.
This one will be hard to hear, but DO NOT go out and have an all-nighter the night before your tattoo. You will need a full night’s sleep and when it’s done you will be able to go out (in moderation) without having to worry.
Make sure you are well-hydrated at all times, including during your sessions and don’t skip any meals before your appointment. Ensure your body is ready for what lies ahead. We also recommend eating food that contains vitamin C as it aids the body in repairing tissue and the recovery process, as well as onions and garlic which assist in healing thanks to their antimicrobial properties.
Try to avoid eating foods such as dairy, processed foods and sugar as they are believed to slow down the bodies healing process.
Talk to your tattoo studio to make sure you leave with all the aftercare products needed to help your new ink heal properly and listen to the studio’s recommendations for aftercare.
Be careful as you return home, and wash off all ink and plasma with antibacterial soap within two hours. Apply the aftercare cream and, when possible. Let the new art ‘breathe’.
If you are wearing tight, irritating clothing, or for sleeping during the first 3-5 days, wrap the tattoo to avoid damaging it.
Avoid direct sunlight on your tattoo, and if your holiday involves a beach in Thailand it is recommended to avoid swimming in water for at least several days and ideally stay away from the beach until it heals. You are susceptible to both infection and amoebas and it is in your best interest to plan ahead if you are going to be getting a new tattoo during your holiday in the Kingdom.
- Check the studio’s credibility and the artist’s quality of work
There are thousands (and counting) of tattoo artists across the Kingdom. Some are sought after by international celebrities, and some are sought after by Thai’s for their particular style. Some are monks who work locally while other monks have months of waiting lists.
This all means that you have a lot of choices. Many tattoo studios now have various reviews online, whether from publications or from their customers, it’s important to read some impressions before spending your money.
Tattoo artists have never before been able to so easily share their work. Search around the internet and see if something catches your eye, perhaps one artist’s style resonates with you.
Once you can identify a few artists you like, visit their shops and meet them to talk and try and see more of their work. Various tattoo studios promote their artists on their websites and social media pages with posts including links to the artist’s private page, where you can find a full range of their work.
No matter who might be considered the most popular or best artists, this will be YOUR tattoo so make sure that the artists suits your taste, and trust your gut-feeling (but make sure the studio is clean!).
- Research Thailand’s Tattoo History
The origin of tattoos in Thailand can be traced back to the Khmer Empire in Angkor (presently Cambodia), where people would decorate their bodies with intricate designs. They believed these markings would not only give them great powers but also protect them from danger. Tattoos in Thailand would also display a man’s status and military level.
Thailand’s tattoos have a deeply rooted religious history, with it being the only country to celebrate tattooing as an annual religious celebration. The Wai Khru ceremony at Wat Bang Phra, 50 kilometers west of Bangkok, is the biggest gathering of Thailands tattoo enthusiasts. Every year over 10,000 people gather at this famous temple to recharge the energy of their sacred tattoos.
- Don’t offend the locals with the wrong image or placement
With an estimated 94% Buddhist population in Thailand it’s important to be aware of a few things. We recommend to often rethink getting any form of the image of Buddha tattooed on your body in Thailand.
The Thai Ministry of Culture is hoping to ban tattoo studios from being able to do so and have created guidelines for studios to follow. You will also notice upon exiting most major airports in Thailand and driving into the city (and across the Kingdom) that there are giant billboards telling you it’s wrong to have any decorative image of Buddha.
Also note that the head is considered the most sacred part of the body in Thailand, with the feet being the most disrespectful . If you are considering getting a Buddhist tattoo (or an image of Buddha tattoo) it is common practice to get it done above the waist and can be offensive to go below.
For the actual Buddha image, some believe it is ok to have one above the waistline but proceed at your own discretion and consultation with the tattoo studio management and artist.
- Know the religious aspects and expectation of the Sak Yant
In Thai Sak means “to tap” or “to tattoo”, while yant means “yantra” a form of mystical diagram. Traditionally, it is believed these tattoos bring luck, power and courage while providing protection from death. Its purpose is to provide a magical blessing which requires commitment on behalf of the recipient to ensure the magic lasts. For the spiritual benefits of the yantra to last, one must lead a good life and be a good person.
It is believed that anyone who gets one of these tattoos must then live their life by a certain set of rules which differ depending on who gives the Sak Yant. The general rules for the Buddhist tattoos follow the major precepts of Buddhism: do not kill, do not steal, do not desire another person’s lover or spouse or be unfaithful, do not lie, do not get intoxicated, and do not speak ill of your mother.
The rules then vary depending who gives the tattoo, which could include asking the wearer of the tattoo to abstain from eating certain fruits and some more distinct ones including “do not eat left-overs.
There is a wide range of Sak Yant diagrams that can be tattooed on the skin, but as a first Sak Yant tattoo there are three main (master) yants with a wide range of blessings which cover 95% of people desires.
The Hah Taew (five lines) which is most famously seen on Angelina Jolie, the Gao York (nine peaks) and Paed Tidt (eight directions). The more complex sacred geometry and animal designs are often reserved for dedicated and serious believers as they are considered advanced talismans.
- There is the easy way or the original way to get a Sak Yant.
Nowadays most tattoo shops will give you a Sak Yant in their studio, but to get the true experience you must have a Buddhist monk create one for you through various tools, rituals and an elaborate ceremony.
The monk must use a two-foot-long bamboo stick or needle to carry out this traditional art form, jabbing it into the skin repeatedly until the piece is complete. Some artists around Thailand are willing to create this ancient technique with electric machines.
If you are considering one of these traditional tattoos it might be worth taking the time to research temples such as Wat Bang Phra in Bangkok for the genuine experience.
In its more traditional form, one would be required to study under a Sak Yant master until the person was deemed to have reached the necessary level of spirituality. Once the stepping stone was achieved the monk would then proceed to ‘interpret’ the person’s spiritual energy and create a Sak Yant.
This method has become more difficult over time for foreigners due to language barriers, time commitment involved and the finding of such a teacher. With continuous studying and practicing of Buddhism over time, one would continue to reach higher levels of enlightenment and have them immortalised by their teacher on their skin.
- The lower price point could definitely be considered incentive
One of the most attractive qualities of getting a new tattoo in Thailand is the lower price point when compared to many western countries. In general, both overheads and fixed costs are much lower in Thailand hence a more affordably-priced service, but the quality of work and reputation also comes into effect with the more sought after artists.
Size of the work, colour or black and white, the amount of detail and the location are all factors that will affect the price.
“Ok. We are going to go out on a limb and say, for most studios, it’s only a fraction of the price compared to Australia. We’d rather say that if you want a tattoo sleeve it will cost you the same as Australia but you can get a holiday in Thailand where you can party or sightsee Thailand, rent a room and a motorbike, etc and get your tattoo for the same cost as just getting one in Australia.” – Inked in Asia partners
- Spell-check for your own sake
There are plenty of horror stories of people abroad or at home wanting a tattoo in a foreign language and not taking the time to double check that the spelling is correct in the desired language. You can always laser off (painful and expensive) or do a cover-up later in life but why if all it takes is a few extra hours of research.
You might think that work or sentence looks cool in Thai, but sometimes for all you know it could say “sweet basil stir fry”.
Ariana Grande was recently under fire by the online world as she showed off her new Japanese language tattoo on her palm. Unfortunately, instead of getting “7 rings” as she intended, the tattoo roughly reads “small charcoal grill”. Don’t be like Ariana.
Conclusion
Tattoos can be just as personal as they are impulsive and spontanexxous, but it’s always a good idea to be informed if ever you do have the sudden urge. Some people dedicate themselves to covering their whole body in ink while others get tiny symbols in hidden place.
It’s what makes YOU happy and never forget that. One of the studios founders told of us of how he waited untilt he was thirty years old to get his first piecce. It was a giant back/shoulder piece, but he took his time and knew exactly what he wanted and would never changer it.
For Inked in Asia, tattoos are about expressing yourself and finding something you want to wear on your skin forever.
When we look at our own tattoos, we are taken on a journey of our lives, whether lived or still to be experienced, it represents our own views and memories. They are a part of us.
Inked In Asia
If you’re looking for the absolute best tattoo experience in Asia, please consider Inked in Asia. They a new brand facility taking the tattoo scene by storm!:
Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube
Election
The maths of March 24 – Thailand Election 2019
by Tim Newton
The views of the writer do not necessarily reflect the views of The Thaiger or its business partners.
Since it was first formed in 2008, along with the previous incarnations that swept Thaksin Shinawatra to power in the early 2000s, the Pheu Thai party has remained the dominant force in Thai politics. In 2011 it brought Thaksin’s sister Yingluck to the prime minster’s desk. But a coup in 2014 swept the elected government out of office citing dangerous street protests that had broken out between the Red Shirts (Thaksin sympathisers, mostly representing the populous north and north-east regions) and Yellow Shirts (Bangkok elite, ‘monarchists’ and southern provinces)*.
The maths are quite simple. All things being equal, the Pheu Thai and pro-Thaksin parties would win the March 24 election by sheer weight of numbers of the country’s north-of-Bangkok population base.
But the military have shown that they will stop at nothing to reduce the possibility of Pheu Thai winning another election. They’ve changed the country’s constitution, electoral system and run a, nearly, five year campaign of one-sided propaganda to ensure that a military-sympathetic government, and PM, will rule when the dust settles on the March 24 vote.
The Thai Raksa Chart Party was set up to ‘manipulate’ the new proportional voting system for the country’s lower house of parliament. Early polls showed that the combined power of Pheu Thai and Thai Raksa Chart parties, plus support from a few other minor pro-Thaksin parties, would likely give it the magic 376 MPs to command a majority and form the next government.
With the Constitutional Court disbanding Thai Raksa Chart and banning it’s MPs from forming new parties, a Pheu Thai victory is much, MUCH, more difficult. Taking advantage of the new proportional electoral system Pheu Thai only fielded candidates in 250 constituencies with Thai Raksa Chart fielding MPs in other electorates .
The Pheu Thai-led alliance still needs 376 MPs to regain political power, but it will have to win big and the votes fall their way under the new proportional system.
The mountain to climb has got a lot steeper.
To simplify an extremely complex electoral situation, you can break down the three ‘camps’ into the pro-military parties, the pro-Thaksin parties and the Democrats (and others).
According to recent polls the Pheu Thai party will win the largest share of electorates in the country, hands down. Second, a long way back, will be the Democrats (popular in the capital and southern provinces), the Phalang Pracharat party (with Prayut Chan-o-cha as its PM candidate) in third place and the new Future Forward party drawing the fourth largest block of votes (they have certainly emerged as the rising stars!).
It is statistically likely, actually highly likely, that no party will win a majority (376 seats) in the lower house of Parliament. So the phones will be running hot post March 24 as parties negotiate to form a workable coalition. The most obvious coalition, but historically unlikely, would be all the pro-Thaksin parties putting their numbers together with the Democrats – traditionally political enemies but both hell-bent in getting the military out of politics.
But TIT, it’s Thai politics and, really, anything could happen.
Proportional Voting System: All ballots cast for all parties will be counted together and calculated into the number of seats each party gets out of 500. If it is figured out that Party A gets 200 seats and it already wins 190 constituency seats in the election, it will get an additional 10 seats.
• The Palang Pracharat Party, which has Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha as its prime minister candidate, can get several seats without having to win at any constituency (under the new proportional voting system), not least because it has taken many northern and northeastern veterans under its wings.
• If a party has a lot of constituency MPs, it will have a disadvantage when it comes to getting MPs from the proportional system.
• Thai Raksa Chart branched out from Pheu Thai allegedly out of hope that “many are better than one”. The “satellite parties” do not need to win at constituencies, but they should be popular enough to gain substantial votes.
In short, Pheu Thai and its allies need a groundswell of public sympathy in the remaining two weeks. Previously hated by non-Pheu Thai voters, the ‘reds’ have become the underdogs and are getting back-handed support simply by being anti-military.
The court’s short but eloquent ruling dissolving Thai Raksa Chart will be weighed against the emotional goodbye message of the party’s leader and the outcome of that will influence voters.
Whatever happens on March 24, and the final make up of the lower house, the NCPO have ‘rigged’ the parliamentary upper house (the NLA) with military-sympathetic Senators who are all appointed.
Here’s an outrageous prediction…
A coalition of non-military parties will form the next government post March 24. Because no single party will win a majority of seats and select their own Prime Minister, the two houses of parliament will sit to elect an ‘outsider’ PM.
That ‘outsider’ will likely be (roll the drums), Prayut Chan-o-cha.
Then a ‘rubber-stamp’ upper house will continue the conservative work of the past military government amid a whole new raft of daily political squabbles.
But March 24 is still two weeks away and more surprises are likely. TIT.
* Our broad definitions of Red and Yellow shirts are VERY general
Business
Netflix scores production coup with major documentary about cave rescue
The world’s leading TV streaming service ‘Netflix’ is bringing the drama of the Tham Luang cave rescue to the small screen.
The 13 young football players will net around 3 million baht each, with other monies going to other volunteer services and foundations.
The international rescue of the 13 young footballers, who were trapped for nearly two weeks in a cave in Chiang Rai’s Tham Luang caves last year will be made into a full documentary series.
The Culture Ministry made the announcement yesterday at an event in Bangkok’s National Library.
“The series will be produced by Hollywood’s SK Global Entertainment, which has been granted lifetime rights to contact the 13 young members of the Wild Boars football team,” government spokesman Lt-General Werachon Sukondhapatipak said.
“SK Global is behind Netflix hits such as Crazy Rich Asians, 9 and half Weeks, Swimfan and Age of Adeline, to name a few.”
Werachon added that the footballers will earn about 3 million baht each from the production, with payments also going to organisations and foundations that were involved in the rescue operation.
Sirisak Kotpatcharin, spokesperson for the 13 Tham Luang Company, which is in charge of the copyrights, said the boys and their coach will no longer be allowed to give interviews about their experience without the company’s permission.
Bangkok
Government considers blanket alcohol bans on April 13
There’s a 24 hour ban on alcohol on the weekend preceding AND the actual election weekend this month. And next month is Songkran with the Government mooting possible blanket bans on Songkran day, April 13.
This year the Government says they want an alcohol ban on the biggest annual holiday for Thais. It’s also part of the week when there is a huge rise in road accidents and road-related deaths each year.
The Department of Disease Control is lobbying the government to suspend alcohol sales from April 13, the actual Thai new Year day, in an effort to reduce the annual road carnage.
The department’s deputy director says the agency will formally submit the proposal to the cabinet next week.
The department cites the annual figures for Songkran, saying that most drink/drive cases take place April 13, the first day of the New Year festivities. The department is dismissing concerns the measure could damage the economy, which depends heavily on tourists and revellers, saying that saving lives is paramount.
“The economy doesn’t rely on a single day,” according to the department’s deputy director.
Government agencies traditionally roll out their ‘seven dangerous days campaign’ each Songkran, setting up checkpoints along major roadways and arterials, cracking down on drink/driving and speeding and, generally, huffing and puffing about the need to curb the toll. But none of the campaigns in the past have done anything to stem the tide of a rising road toll each year.
Last year the government even speculated a total ban on allowing people to ride in the back of pick-ups during Songkran – a move that was quickly quashed by an outcry on social media.
There is already a raft of measures to precent the consumption of alcohol during Songkran, such as banning sales of alcohol at popular locations for water fights. These prohibitions have been widely ignored with little enforcement.
