Pattaya police target water trucks causing Songkran traffic chaos

Pattaya police announced a crackdown on water trucks that obstruct traffic and pose safety risks during Songkran festivities.

Yesterday, April 15, at 7.36pm, reporters in Chon Buri observed water trucks spraying people and causing traffic jams in Pattaya, creating potential hazards for those on and around the vehicles.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Phanuphong Nimsuwan, a traffic inspector at Pattaya City Police Station, stated that such actions violate traffic laws and pose dangers. He instructed traffic police to conduct immediate inspections.

During these checks, a six-wheeled water truck was identified near the Pattaya Police Station. Three Chinese tourists were found enjoying themselves by spraying water from the truck.

The vehicle was taken to the station for further inspection of its permits and the installation of the water tank.

During the examination, one of the Chinese tourists, who was physically large, struggled to get down from the truck. Both officials and the driver assisted her, taking over 15 minutes to do so safely. This incident highlighted the potential dangers if help were unavailable, as it could lead to falls and accidents.

Lt. Col. Phanuphong emphasised the need for public awareness, urging water truck operators and tourists planning to partake in the upcoming Wan Lai festival to avoid parking vehicles that obstruct traffic and engaging in water activities on the back of trucks.

He warned that forceful spraying could injure others. Violations will result in legal action without exceptions, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, during Songkran festivities in Nakhon Ratchasima on April 15, a man armed with a baseball bat launched a violent attack, injuring a woman and damaging two vehicles before fleeing with stolen car keys. The shocking incident has led to public calls for his swift arrest.

Facebook user จรรยาพร เสาโร posted photos and videos of the incident, describing how the unidentified man approached and struck their car.

He then seized the car keys, vandalised the vehicles, and assaulted a woman with the bat, knocking her to the ground.