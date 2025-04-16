Pattaya police target water trucks causing Songkran traffic chaos

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee15 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 16, 2025
58 1 minute read
Pattaya police target water trucks causing Songkran traffic chaos
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Pattaya police announced a crackdown on water trucks that obstruct traffic and pose safety risks during Songkran festivities.

Yesterday, April 15, at 7.36pm, reporters in Chon Buri observed water trucks spraying people and causing traffic jams in Pattaya, creating potential hazards for those on and around the vehicles.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Phanuphong Nimsuwan, a traffic inspector at Pattaya City Police Station, stated that such actions violate traffic laws and pose dangers. He instructed traffic police to conduct immediate inspections.

During these checks, a six-wheeled water truck was identified near the Pattaya Police Station. Three Chinese tourists were found enjoying themselves by spraying water from the truck.

Related Articles

The vehicle was taken to the station for further inspection of its permits and the installation of the water tank.

Pattaya police target water trucks causing Songkran traffic chaos | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

During the examination, one of the Chinese tourists, who was physically large, struggled to get down from the truck. Both officials and the driver assisted her, taking over 15 minutes to do so safely. This incident highlighted the potential dangers if help were unavailable, as it could lead to falls and accidents.

Lt. Col. Phanuphong emphasised the need for public awareness, urging water truck operators and tourists planning to partake in the upcoming Wan Lai festival to avoid parking vehicles that obstruct traffic and engaging in water activities on the back of trucks.

He warned that forceful spraying could injure others. Violations will result in legal action without exceptions, reported KhaoSod.

Pattaya police target water trucks causing Songkran traffic chaos | News by Thaiger

In similar news, during Songkran festivities in Nakhon Ratchasima on April 15, a man armed with a baseball bat launched a violent attack, injuring a woman and damaging two vehicles before fleeing with stolen car keys. The shocking incident has led to public calls for his swift arrest.

Facebook user จรรยาพร เสาโร posted photos and videos of the incident, describing how the unidentified man approached and struck their car.

He then seized the car keys, vandalised the vehicles, and assaulted a woman with the bat, knocking her to the ground.

Latest Thailand News
Cell shock: Thai cops gear up with Israeli tech to bust scam rings Thailand News

Cell shock: Thai cops gear up with Israeli tech to bust scam rings

2 minutes ago
Pattaya police target water trucks causing Songkran traffic chaos Pattaya News

Pattaya police target water trucks causing Songkran traffic chaos

15 minutes ago
State Audit Office families to get 100,000 baht quake compensation Bangkok News

State Audit Office families to get 100,000 baht quake compensation

25 minutes ago
Missing Welshman Daniel Davies found safe in Krabi hostel Krabi News

Missing Welshman Daniel Davies found safe in Krabi hostel

35 minutes ago
Crime doesn&#8217;t pay-as-you-go: 130,000 Thai mule accounts axed Thailand News

Crime doesn’t pay-as-you-go: 130,000 Thai mule accounts axed

46 minutes ago
Thunderstorm warning for 42 provinces: Thai it down Thailand Weather Updates

Thunderstorm warning for 42 provinces: Thai it down

1 hour ago
Booze clues: Underage drinking promos soak Songkran spirit Thailand News

Booze clues: Underage drinking promos soak Songkran spirit

1 hour ago
Fake monk caught soliciting donations during Nakhon Pathom Songkran Crime News

Fake monk caught soliciting donations during Nakhon Pathom Songkran

21 hours ago
Stabbing incident in Bangkok leaves man critically injured Bangkok News

Stabbing incident in Bangkok leaves man critically injured

21 hours ago
Laotian woman drowns in Bangkok restaurant pool during Songkran Bangkok News

Laotian woman drowns in Bangkok restaurant pool during Songkran

21 hours ago
Cattle dispute leads to fatal shooting in Chon Buri Crime News

Cattle dispute leads to fatal shooting in Chon Buri

23 hours ago
Teen arrested for brandishing modified BB gun at Korat festival (video) Crime News

Teen arrested for brandishing modified BB gun at Korat festival (video)

23 hours ago
Myanmar worker fatally stabbed during Songkran festival Crime News

Myanmar worker fatally stabbed during Songkran festival

24 hours ago
Man attacks woman, damages cars during Songkran in Nakhon Ratchasima Songkran News

Man attacks woman, damages cars during Songkran in Nakhon Ratchasima

24 hours ago
Indian man injured in Pattaya apartment altercation Pattaya News

Indian man injured in Pattaya apartment altercation

1 day ago
Chiang Mai lottery sales surge during Songkran festival Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai lottery sales surge during Songkran festival

1 day ago
Welsh traveller goes missing in Thailand, family appeals for help Thailand News

Welsh traveller goes missing in Thailand, family appeals for help

1 day ago
Small earthquake strikes Krabi, no tsunami risk reported Krabi News

Small earthquake strikes Krabi, no tsunami risk reported

1 day ago
Pickup truck ploughs into Songkran crowd, injuring 12 in Thailand Road deaths

Pickup truck ploughs into Songkran crowd, injuring 12 in Thailand

1 day ago
Bangkok Songkran draws 360,000, 10 killed in traffic accidents Bangkok News

Bangkok Songkran draws 360,000, 10 killed in traffic accidents

1 day ago
PM Paetongtarn invites tourists to Chiang Mai&#8217;s vibrant cultural fest Songkran News

PM Paetongtarn invites tourists to Chiang Mai’s vibrant cultural fest

1 day ago
Heavy rain forecasted for Bangkok and 33 provinces post-Songkran Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain forecasted for Bangkok and 33 provinces post-Songkran

1 day ago
Death toll hits 41 after State Audit Office collapse in Thailand Bangkok News

Death toll hits 41 after State Audit Office collapse in Thailand

2 days ago
Buriram man wanted for fatal Songkran shooting over drugs Crime News

Buriram man wanted for fatal Songkran shooting over drugs

2 days ago
Car overturns in Phayao, killing driver during Songkran festival Songkran News

Car overturns in Phayao, killing driver during Songkran festival

2 days ago
Pattaya NewsSongkran NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee15 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 16, 2025
58 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Missing Welshman Daniel Davies found safe in Krabi hostel

Missing Welshman Daniel Davies found safe in Krabi hostel

35 minutes ago
Crime doesn&#8217;t pay-as-you-go: 130,000 Thai mule accounts axed

Crime doesn’t pay-as-you-go: 130,000 Thai mule accounts axed

46 minutes ago
Thunderstorm warning for 42 provinces: Thai it down

Thunderstorm warning for 42 provinces: Thai it down

1 hour ago
Booze clues: Underage drinking promos soak Songkran spirit

Booze clues: Underage drinking promos soak Songkran spirit

1 hour ago