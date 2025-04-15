Teen arrested for brandishing modified BB gun at Korat festival (video)

A 19 year old man was apprehended after brandishing a modified BB gun during a Songkran water festival in Korat. The incident, captured on video and widely shared on social media, showed the young man threatening a group of rivals on a public street.

The video depicts the youth, dressed in a white shirt and patterned shorts, pointing a weapon at another group. He was later joined by another young man in a black shirt, who gestured provocatively towards the same group. The man with the gun eventually lowered his weapon and walked away, leaving bystanders shocked.

Yesterday, April 14, the incident’s location was confirmed to be Chomsurangyat Road, near a military residence in the Nakhon Ratchasima municipality. Despite the incident, Songkran festivities continued in the area.

Police Colonel Sutthinan Kongchaemdee of the Nakhon Ratchasima Police Station stated that the investigation team had reviewed the footage and identified the youth group involved, reported KhaoSod.

The Region 3 Provincial Police Department announced the arrest of the suspect, a 19 year old man. Officials confiscated a modified BB gun capable of firing 9mm bullets from his residence in Chalerm Phrakiat district. One 9mm bullet was found loaded in the chamber. The evidence was solid, prompting calls for police action.

In similar news, police have arrested a 44 year old man after discovering a firearm and ammunition in his backpack at Bangkok’s Mo Chit Bus Terminal. The incident occurred around 11am on April 9, when security personnel alerted police to a suspicious man lingering near a metal detector.

Police Colonel Sanong Saengmanee, Superintendent of Bang Sue Police Station, sent Deputy Superintendent Woraphat Sukhthai and his team to investigate. The man, identified as Kitti, was approached and permitted for officers to search his belongings.

During the inspection, officers found a black shoulder bag concealed inside his travel backpack. Inside, they discovered a loaded .38 Smith & Wesson revolver and 12 rounds of ammunition, which were seized as evidence.