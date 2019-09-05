Thai school girls – longer skirts, bigger blouses | The Thaiger

Thai Life
Thai school girls – longer skirts, bigger blouses
The Thai Education Ministry is telling teenage female students to dress “appropriately” and stop wearing dresses that are too skimpy.
The Ministry has made amendments to the Child Protection Act to codify the length of dresses and the tightness of blouses, rather than leaving it up to school boards to come up with their own guidelines (you can imagine those evening meetings held in stuffy school board rooms with mostly male academics deep in discussion).
The amendment appears to only target female students who famously, or infamously, flout the dress codes with their short skirts and undersized blouses.
The revision, signed by newly appointed Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan, says the changes in the laws will improve the behaviour and safety of students. Meanwhile male students have been spared any specific guidelines regarding the way they wear their uniforms.
The amendments also prohibit students from joining gangs that “disturb the peace” or cause a “public commotion” inside or outside school.
Parents or guardians of a student who breaks the new regulations are liable to fines of up to 30,000 baht and/or three months in jail.
Female Thai students have been testing school and university dress-codes for decades with the many Thai soap operas set in schools, and popular with young Thai people, often sexualising female cast members by dressing them in very short and tight skirts and tight-fit blouses. The Thai ‘schoolgirl’ is also a popular ‘theme’ in locally produced porn.
Thai school uniform standards attract attention around the world with even the Japanese, also known for pushing the boundaries of skirt length, acknowledging that Thailand takes the sexualising of school uniforms to the next level.
Universities in Thailand continue to rank far behind in world academically but they are “No. 1” in the sexiest female university uniform stakes according to a number of surveys.
Whilst conservative social standards abound in Thailand, outwardly, Thai officialdom has always tolerated pushing the boundaries of female sexuality by turning a blind eye to the bar-girl culture and, yes, the enforcement of student dress codes.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Chiang Rai
Release dates announced for Tom Waller’s ‘The Cave’
The first of a few productions about last year’s massive cave rescue at the Tham Luang caves in Chiang Rai is going to be released on November 28. It is a feature film called “The Cave” (Nang Non) and will be released in Thai theatres as well.
The film focuses on the rescue itself as the director said working with the censorship board, set up to control copyright issues around the story and the people involved, were a nightmare to work with.
Director Tom Waller said he wasn’t allowed to have any contact with the 13 young men who were rescued from the caves so had to work around the story of the actual rescue instead.
A trailer was released yesterday. “The Cave” will also screen at the London Film Festival starting on October 2. The film has confirmed other festival dates, including a North American premiere at the Vancouver festival and a European debut in the Thrill section of the London festival. These will be followed by a commercial release in Thailand from November 28 through SF Cinemas and Major Cineplex.
Director Tom Waller, a Bangkok-based Thai-Irish producer and director, spoke at a screening of his 2008 indie film “Soi Cowboy” saying he’s focused on the unsung heroes of the rescue.
He said the film includes the stories of an Irish diver who aided the rescue, an American who was on-site, and a farmer who allowed the water pumped from the cave to flood her fields.
Tom’s other films for De Warrenne Pictures include “The Last Executioner,” “Patong Girl” and “The Elephant King.”
Netflix and Ivanhoe Pictures are also preparing a series on the events surrounding the June/July 2018 rescue when the Mu Pa (Wild Boars) soccer team, consisting of 12 schoolboys and their coach, became trapped in the Tham Luang caves in northern Thailand.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Malaysia
AirAsia X orders 42 new long-haul Airbus jets
PHOTO: AirAsia’s new generation A330neo will be based at Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport – Bernama
AirAsia X, the long-haul part of the AirAsia Group, has now finalised a major order with Airbus for 12 more A330-900 and 30 A321XLR aircraft.
The contract was signed today by Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz, chairman of AirAsia X, along with Guillaume Faury, CEO of Airbus, in KL, in the presence of Mahathir Mohamad, the Malaysian PM.
Tony Fernandes, the CEO of the AirAsia Group, says the two aircraft are the perfect equipment for long-haul, low-cost operations.
“This order reaffirms our selection of the A330neo as the most efficient choice for our future wide-body fleet. In addition, the A321XLR offers the longest flying range of any single aisle aircraft and will enable us to introduce services to new destinations.”
Aziz says the order showed the airlines’ commitment to longer haul air travel.
“This will move our long-haul service sectors up to a higher level and allow AirAsia X to look at expanding beyond the eight-hour flight radius, such as to Europe for example.”
The new contract increases the number of A330neo (new engine option) aircraft ordered by AirAsia X to 78, reaffirming the carrier’s status as the largest airline customer for the type. Meanwhile, the A321XLR (long range) order sees the wider AirAsia Group strengthen its position as the world’s largest airline customer for the A320 “family”, having now ordered a total of 622 aircraft.
AirAsia X currently operates a fleet of 36 A330-300s on services to points within the Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East. In addition, in August the first A330neo joined the fleet of AirAsia’s Bangkok-based long haul affiliate, AirAsia X Thailand. The aircraft is the first of two leased A330neos joining the airline’s Thai affiliate by the end of the year.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Road deaths
Thailand by numbers
The National Economics and Social Development Council have prepared some snapshot infographics which provide a window into Thai society at the moment. The stats have been prepared from information relating to Q2 this year. Key facts are…
• Thai people reading more than they were four years ago
• People are moving away from the agricultural sector and into blue and white collar jobs
• People are official complaining more to authorities
• Thailand is #1 in ASEAN and #9 in the world for annual road deaths per capita
• Thais are drinking more alcohol and using more illicit drugs but smoking habits haven’t changed
• Teenage pregnancy is a rising problem
• Thailand is spending more to eradicate human trafficking
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
Thailand, the land of festivals
‘One Night In Bangkok’. The song, 35 years later
Bangkok woman hospitalised after she falls over and a cucumber ended up inside her
Ten things the Thai Government could to do right now
Why the Chinese are infinitely more important than Western tourists to Thailand
Smoking at home in Thailand has been banned from today
Popular Thai expat blogger shares problems renewing visa
Organisers meet with immigration over TM30 petition – full report
Top 10 things the internet has replaced, or destroyed
Thailand tightens the screws on TM30 reporting, petition ongoing
Thai Immigration bristles about TM30 revolt as it copes with PR disaster
Saving Thai Airways
Bank of Thailand cuts policy rate, to 1.5%
Dengue fever: 3 dead in Bangkok so far this year
Constitutional court turns down request to lift Thanathorn’s suspension
Thai school girls – longer skirts, bigger blouses
American woman tries to smuggle 6 day old baby in carry on luggage – Philippines
Thai public hospitals now have two-tiered pricing for their services
UK PM’s call for general election rejected by British MPs
Release dates announced for Tom Waller’s ‘The Cave’
HM the King offers relief to Khon Kaen flood victims
Thai freight train derails near the Laos border
Thai economic committee warns about stagnant growth in second half of 2019
Foreigners crying foul over the new dual pricing policy at Thai public hospitals
Court orders prison sentence for airline boss after 2007 Phuket crash
Online gambling den in Pattaya raided, 19 Chinese arrested
Thai street dog goes viral with “fake” injury
Sick child rushed to Bangkok hospital by a passing Grab Food motorcycle rider
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย
ปังมาก “โมเม ธนัชชา” เล่นลีกญี่ปุ่น ทีมบลูแคท
ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป)
วินาทีฮือฮาทั้งประชุมสภา รัฐบาลเสียงปริ่มน้ำ แพ้โหวตฝ่ายค้านครั้งแรก [คลิป]
4 โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอล U23 ชายแชมป์เอเชีย ไทยพบซาอุฯ
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
Trending
- Entertainment4 days ago
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
- Thailand3 days ago
Sexual harassment is rife in Thailand – survey
- Crime4 days ago
Alleged killer of British man wandering free around Phuket
- Bangkok3 days ago
The Suvarnabhumi shopping shambles
- Bangkok3 days ago
Smile, you’re on red light camera
- Pattaya2 days ago
Thai police get tough on drivers at pedestrian crosswalks in Pattaya
- Hong Kong4 days ago
Scenes of chaos in Hong Kong as protests continue
- Business2 days ago
Soaring baht continues to court investors and speculators