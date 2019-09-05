Thai school girls – longer skirts, bigger blouses | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Thai school girls – longer skirts, bigger blouses

The Thai Education Ministry is telling teenage female students to dress “appropriately” and stop wearing dresses that are too skimpy.

The Ministry has made amendments to the Child Protection Act to codify the length of dresses and the tightness of blouses, rather than leaving it up to school boards to come up with their own guidelines (you can imagine those evening meetings held in stuffy school board rooms with mostly male academics deep in discussion).

The amendment appears to only target female students who famously, or infamously, flout the dress codes with their short skirts and undersized blouses.

The revision, signed by newly appointed Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan, says the changes in the laws will improve the behaviour and safety of students. Meanwhile male students have been spared any specific guidelines regarding the way they wear their uniforms.

The amendments also prohibit students from joining gangs that “disturb the peace” or cause a “public commotion” inside or outside school.

Parents or guardians of a student who breaks the new regulations are liable to fines of up to 30,000 baht and/or three months in jail.

Female Thai students have been testing school and university dress-codes for decades with the many Thai soap operas set in schools, and popular with young Thai people, often sexualising female cast members by dressing them in very short and tight skirts and tight-fit blouses. The Thai ‘schoolgirl’ is also a popular ‘theme’ in locally produced porn.

Thai school uniform standards attract attention around the world with even the Japanese, also known for pushing the boundaries of skirt length, acknowledging that Thailand takes the sexualising of school uniforms to the next level.

Universities in Thailand continue to rank far behind in world academically but they are “No. 1” in the sexiest female university uniform stakes according to a number of surveys.

Whilst conservative social standards abound in Thailand, outwardly, Thai officialdom has always tolerated pushing the boundaries of female sexuality by turning a blind eye to the bar-girl culture and, yes, the enforcement of student dress codes.

Release dates announced for Tom Waller’s ‘The Cave’

The first of a few productions about last year’s massive cave rescue at the Tham Luang caves in Chiang Rai is going to be released on November 28. It is a feature film called “The Cave” (Nang Non) and will be released in Thai theatres as well.

The film focuses on the rescue itself as the director said working with the censorship board, set up to control copyright issues around the story and the people involved, were a nightmare to work with.

Director Tom Waller said he wasn’t allowed to have any contact with the 13 young men who were rescued from the caves so had to work around the story of the actual rescue instead.

A trailer was released yesterday. “The Cave” will also screen at the London Film Festival starting on October 2. The film has confirmed other festival dates, including a North American premiere at the Vancouver festival and a European debut in the Thrill section of the London festival. These will be followed by a commercial release in Thailand from November 28 through SF Cinemas and Major Cineplex.

Director Tom Waller, a Bangkok-based Thai-Irish producer and director, spoke at a screening of his 2008 indie film “Soi Cowboy” saying he’s focused on the unsung heroes of the rescue.

He said the film includes the stories of an Irish diver who aided the rescue, an American who was on-site, and a farmer who allowed the water pumped from the cave to flood her fields.

Tom’s other films for De Warrenne Pictures include “The Last Executioner,” “Patong Girl” and “The Elephant King.”

Netflix and Ivanhoe Pictures are also preparing a series on the events surrounding the June/July 2018 rescue when the Mu Pa (Wild Boars) soccer team, consisting of 12 schoolboys and their coach, became trapped in the Tham Luang caves in northern Thailand.

AirAsia X orders 42 new long-haul Airbus jets

AirAsia X, the long-haul part of the AirAsia Group, has now finalised a major order with Airbus for 12 more A330-900 and 30 A321XLR aircraft.

The contract was signed today by Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz, chairman of AirAsia X, along with Guillaume Faury, CEO of Airbus, in KL, in the presence of Mahathir Mohamad, the Malaysian PM.

Tony Fernandes, the CEO of the AirAsia Group, says the two aircraft are the perfect equipment for long-haul, low-cost operations.

“This order reaffirms our selection of the A330neo as the most efficient choice for our future wide-body fleet. In addition, the A321XLR offers the longest flying range of any single aisle aircraft and will enable us to introduce services to new destinations.”

Aziz says the order showed the airlines’ commitment to longer haul air travel.

“This will move our long-haul service sectors up to a higher level and allow AirAsia X to look at expanding beyond the eight-hour flight radius, such as to Europe for example.”

The new contract increases the number of A330neo (new engine option) aircraft ordered by AirAsia X to 78, reaffirming the carrier’s status as the largest airline customer for the type. Meanwhile, the A321XLR (long range) order sees the wider AirAsia Group strengthen its position as the world’s largest airline customer for the A320 “family”, having now ordered a total of 622 aircraft.

AirAsia X currently operates a fleet of 36 A330-300s on services to points within the Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East. In addition, in August the first A330neo joined the fleet of AirAsia’s Bangkok-based long haul affiliate, AirAsia X Thailand. The aircraft is the first of two leased A330neos joining the airline’s Thai affiliate by the end of the year.

Published

2 days ago

on

September 3, 2019

By

Thailand by numbers | The Thaiger

The National Economics and Social Development Council have prepared some snapshot infographics which provide a window into Thai society at the moment. The stats have been prepared from information relating to Q2 this year. Key facts are…

• Thai people reading more than they were four years ago

• People are moving away from the agricultural sector and into blue and white collar jobs

• People are official complaining more to authorities

• Thailand is #1 in ASEAN and #9 in the world for annual road deaths per capita

• Thais are drinking more alcohol and using more illicit drugs but smoking habits haven’t changed

• Teenage pregnancy is a rising problem

• Thailand is spending more to eradicate human trafficking

 

Thailand by numbers | News by The Thaiger Thailand by numbers | News by The Thaiger Thailand by numbers | News by The Thaiger Thailand by numbers | News by The Thaiger Thailand by numbers | News by The Thaiger Thailand by numbers | News by The Thaiger Thailand by numbers | News by The Thaiger

