What you get for 200,000 USD and less in Sukhumvit near MRT

Cita Catellya

Photo via Edge Sukhumvit 23 Fazwaz

So you have a budget of 200,000 USD, and you want to buy a condo in Sukhumvit MRT? You must be wondering what kind of condo you can get in the area within that budget. The area has a wide range of condos in different sizes, facilities, and prices – you might be surprised at how far your budget will stretch!

Below, we’ve shortlisted some of our favourite condos in Sukhumvit MRT for 200,000 USD or less. These condos are perfect for buyers and investors looking for a nice place in the most action-packed and well-connected part of Bangkok.

The best condos in Sukhumvit MRT for 200,000 USD

1. Edge Sukhumvit 23

Situated just 250 metres away from Sukhumvit MRT station, the Edge Sukhumvit 23 is the perfect place for young people who want to live right in the middle of the action. Various well-known restaurants, nightlife spots, hospitals, and luxury shopping centres are only a few minutes away from the condo. Furthermore, the condominium building is equipped with every facility you need to unwind and relax. These include a swimming pool, steam room, fitness area, library, and lush garden on the 27th floor.

The one-bedroom units for sale for under 200,000 USD within this building are all fully-furnished. They come with modern design and comfortable furniture, ready to make you feel right at home.

Distance to Sukhumvit MRT: 250 meters

Sale price: Starting from 173,000 USD (6,000,000 THB) to 199,000 USD (6,900,000 THB)

Enquire here for more details or for property viewing

What you get for 200,000 USD and less in Sukhumvit near MRT | News by Thaiger

Photo via Edge Sukhumvit 23 Fazwaz

2. Grand Park View Asoke

Grand Park View Asoke is a new mixed-use condominium that brings multiple projects together in one location. The project is divided into two zones: a residential area and a retail shop area. The ‘Midtown Asoke Plaza’ retail zone, which spans three floors, is home to several shops, fashion clothing stores, restaurants, and convenience stores. The project concept contributes to urban convenience by being comprehensive and accommodating all lifestyles in one location.

Living here, you can easily access shopping malls, schools, hospitals, and Skytrain stations, thanks to its unique location in the Asoke district, which relieves everyday commuting stress. Grand Park View Asoke is a new concept condominium that caters to a variety of lifestyles.

Distance to Phetchaburi MRT – 500 meters

Sale price: Starting from 223,000 USD (7,700,000 THB)

Enquire here for more details or for property viewing

What you get for 200,000 USD and less in Sukhumvit near MRT | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: Supalai Park View Asoke FAZWAZ

3. Supalai Premier Place Asoke

Supalai Premier Place Asoke is a high-end condominium offering a concept of “Modern & Luxurious Relaxation.” It provides a happy city life and great leisure in a prime location in the heart of Asoke city, the core of Bangkok’s key business district. It is also a well-known centre surrounded by office buildings and well-known department stores (Central Embassy, Terminal 21, and Central Chidlom, etc.).

Furthermore, getting the BTS at Asoke station or the MRT at Sukhumvit station is quite convenient. Getting to the stations takes only 10 minutes. In addition, the project is on Sukhumvit’s main route and can be shortened to numerous routes to alleviate traffic jams.

Distance to Phetchaburi MRT – 400 meters

Sale price: 225,000 USD (7,800,000 THB)

Enquire here for more details or for property viewing

What you get for 200,000 USD and less in Sukhumvit near MRT | News by Thaiger

4. Mirage 27

The next on our list is Mirage 27, another luxury condominium located only a few minutes from Sukhumvit MRT. What makes this condominium building stand out from the rest is its architecture, which combines art with an Asian aura that creates a unique identity. In addition, the condominium provides an extensive range of facilities for its residents, such as an outdoor swimming pool, fully-equipped gym, library, and garden.

A number of fully-furnished one-bedroom units under 200,000 USD are currently for sale, starting from 156,000 USD to 188,000 USD. With everything that the condo has to offer, these units are perfect for a first purchase or an investment – truly an opportunity not to be missed.

Distance to Sukhumvit MRT – 400 meters

Sale price: Starting from 156,000 USD (5,400,000 THB) to 188,000 USD (6,500,000 THB).

Enquire here for more details or for property viewing

What you get for 200,000 USD and less in Sukhumvit near MRT | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: Mirage 27 FAZWAZ

5. Circle Sukhumvit 12

Circle Sukhumvit 12 is a low-rise condominium with an eco-friendly concept. The condo has a unique design that can help its residents connect with nature even though they’re in the heart of Bangkok. With an infinity swimming pool and sitting area on the top floor, those living in Circle Sukhumvit can relax and admire sweeping city views anytime they want.

For just 159,000 USD, you can get a fully-furnished studio condominium with a glorious park view. In addition, this particular unit is projected to have a 5% rental yield. If you’re looking for a bigger unit, you can purchase a one-bedroom unit for 179,000 USD to 196,000 USD. All come with their own features and offer great investment opportunities.

Distance to Sukhumvit MRT 1 KM

Sale price: Starting from 159,000 USD (5,500,000 THB) to 196,000 USD (6,780,000 THB)

Enquire here for more details or for property viewing

What you get for 200,000 USD and less in Sukhumvit near MRT | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: Circle Sukhumvit 12 Fazwaz

5. Le Cote Sukhumvit 14

Reduce travel time with Le Cote Sukhumvit 14, a condominium in Sukhumvit’s core. Just a few feet from Sukhumvit MRT, connect your urban lifestyle with the most convenient location. With 3-layer security systems, you can relax. Spend time in the well-kept common areas, which include a fully equipped gym and an outdoor pool with city views. Only 5 minutes from Terminal 21, Benjakitti Park has a vast green area and a diverse neighbourhood. The best lifestyle in the best commercial district is available at Le Cote Sukhumvit 14.

Distance to Sukhumvit MRT – 400 meters

Sale price starting from: 125,000 USD (4,326,000 THB) to 205,000 USD (7,107,000 THB)

Enquire here for more details or for property viewing

What you get for 200,000 USD and less in Sukhumvit near MRT | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: Le Cote 14 FAZWAZ

There are, of course, a lot more excellent properties under 200,000 USD in Sukhumvit. However, we think that these 5 are currently the best! If you need advice or you want to browse more properties in Sukhumvit MRT, be sure to visit Thaiger Property.

For more excellent condos in Bangkok, check out our article on the most prestigious condos in Bangkok.

 

    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-05-13 12:26
    No thanks. I will stick to my single not attached 2 story family 4 bedroom 3 bathroom with extended large kitchen home in CM.
    image
    Patongphil
    2022-05-13 13:08
    41 minutes ago, HolyCowCm said: No thanks. I will stick to my single not attached 2 story family 4 bedroom 3 bathroom with extended large kitchen home in CM. And commute to work in Bangkok every day - big ask!!!
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-05-13 13:18
    5 minutes ago, Patongphil said: And commute to work in Bangkok every day - big ask!!! If in Bangkok I would rent like I used to do years and years and years ago. Once upon a time I did live…
    Cita Catellya

    Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

    Trending