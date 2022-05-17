Connect with us

Top 5 condos in Bangkok with stunning river views

Cita Catellya

Chao Phraya River. Photo by Wiroj Sidhisoradej via Freepik

Bangkok offers a variety of condos boasting beautiful views of city scenes and natural landscapes, including the charming Chao Phraya River. Flowing through the heart of Bangkok, the Chao Phraya River offers one of the most beautiful sceneries in the city. That’s why condos around the river are popular among those who want to have stunning views right outside their windows to ensure a relaxing, one-of-a-kind experience.

Today, the most desirable riverside areas in Bangkok are situated along the west and east banks of the river, such as the Charoen Nakhorn Road. However, numerous other areas are also dotted with fabulous condos with river views. Below, we’ve picked out the best condos in Bangkok that all boast picturesque views of the Chao Phraya River.

1. Spectacular river views in one of the most desirable locations

Sale price: 467,000 USD (16,200,000 THB) to 8,330,000 USD (288,889,000 THB)

See more pictures

Top 5 condos in Bangkok with stunning river views | News by Thaiger

1 Bedroom Condo for sale at Magnolias Waterfront Residences. Photo via FazWaz

This modern condo is the perfect living space for anyone looking for an oasis in the middle of Bangkok’s hustle and bustle. It’s beautifully decorated and has contemporary fittings throughout. It boasts a bright interior with modern decor, wooden flooring, marble accent wall, high ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Set on the 21st floor of a sought-after riverside development, the condo offers superb views of the Chao Phraya River, as well as Bangkok’s spectacular skyline.

Additionally, the condo comes with a private balcony. From the balcony, you can make the most of the stunning views across the Chao Phraya River. Since the unit is located within the luxurious Magnolia Waterfront Residences, residents can enjoy first-class facilities. These include lush gardens, an infinity swimming pool, a recreation room, a sauna, a gym, a shuttle boat service, and more.

2. Imagine waking up to this!

Sale price: 65,300 USD (2,265,600 THB) to 174,000 USD (6,050,000 THB)

Click to see more pictures

Condo with the view of Chao Phraya River

Niche Mono Charoen Nakorn. Photo via FazWaz

This modern 2 bedroom condo offers spectacular views of the Chao Phraya River from its bedrooms and living room. With big windows in each room, you won’t only get an undisturbed view of the river but also lots of natural lights that make the rooms feel spacious and airy. Plus, it has a balcony that allows you to enjoy the morning air while admiring the beauty of the river. Thus, this condo is an ideal spot for relaxation and inspiration. The condominium building in which this unit is located also offers a wide range of facilities for rejuvenation, such as a saltwater pool, indoor and outdoor gym, game room, Jacuzzi, steam room, yoga area, BBQ area, garden area with seating, and many more.

3. The ultimate lifestyle in waterfront living

Sale price: 222,000 USD (7,690,000 THB) to 3,450,000 USD (199,600,000 THB)

Click to see more pictures

Top 5 condos in Bangkok with stunning river views | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: The River, Raimonland

The units at the River, by Raimond Land, is perfect for those looking for comfort and convenience. The unit features an open-plan kitchen-dining-living area. You have choices from 1 bedroom to 5 bedrooms. It also has huge windows that lead to a private balcony overlooking the Chao Phraya river and flood the interior with beautiful natural sunlight. Furthermore, the luxury high-rise condominium complex comes with a full range of facilities. Unique riverside gardens, a sky garden, and a walkway along the river with a private pier make this condo one of the most serene properties in Bangkok. Plus, it has a 50-metre salt lap pool with a beautiful view of the river, a fitness centre, and a multi-purpose sports court that makes staying fit and energised easy.

4. Stunning panoramic views of the Chao Phraya River

Sale price: 51,600 USD (1,790,000 THB) to 357,000 USD (12,400,000 THB)

Click to see more pictures

Top 5 condos in Bangkok with stunning river views | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: Ivy River FAZWAZ

This bright and airy two-bedroom condo at Ivy River boasts spacious rooms, huge windows overlooking the Chao Phraya River, and a fully-equipped modern kitchen. Thanks to the enormous windows in each room, you can get unparalleled views of the Chao Phraya River. The scenery from this condo looks even more impressive at night. You can also enjoy your morning coffee outdoors under the sunshine on the charming balcony. In addition, the modern high-rise building this unit is located in comes with a shared pool, gym, sauna, and garden for ultimate relaxation. With everything that it has to offer, this condo is the perfect place to come home to after a busy day!

5. Modern Tropical Resort-style condominium on the Chao Phraya River

Sale price: 117,000 USD (4,070,000 THB) to 1,130,000 USD (39,110,500 THB)

Click to see more pictures

Top 5 condos in Bangkok with stunning river views | News by Thaiger

1 Bedroom Condo at Supalai Prima Riva. Photo via FazWaz

This stylish one-bedroom condo at Supalai Prima Riva offers an open space living-dining-kitchen area to maximise its space, a spacious bathroom, and modern decor. Boasting floor-to-ceiling windows, the condo feels airy and receives plenty of sunlight. There’s also a balcony right outside the living room. You can enjoy your meal or simply relax while admiring the Chao Phraya River from the balcony. The development itself also provides a luxurious range of on-site amenities. Therefore, you can swim in its enormous swimming pool, sunbathe by the pool, get fit in the fully-equipped gym, or relax in the sky garden. Additionally, the building also has a yoga room, sauna and steam room, game room, sky lounge, and theatre room to ensure maximum luxury and convenience.

We hope you’ve enjoyed exploring these beautiful condos with river views in Bangkok. Which condo do you like the most?If you’re interested in finding more condos with spectacular river views, please visit Thaiger Property. The team will be happy to answer your questions and help you find the right property for you!

Looking for affordable condo recommendations? Check out our article on what you can get for 200,000 USD and less in Sukhumvit near MRT.

 

    Cita Catellya

    Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

    Trending