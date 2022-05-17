Special Features
Top 5 condos in Bangkok with stunning river views
Bangkok offers a variety of condos boasting beautiful views of city scenes and natural landscapes, including the charming Chao Phraya River. Flowing through the heart of Bangkok, the Chao Phraya River offers one of the most beautiful sceneries in the city. That’s why condos around the river are popular among those who want to have stunning views right outside their windows to ensure a relaxing, one-of-a-kind experience.
Today, the most desirable riverside areas in Bangkok are situated along the west and east banks of the river, such as the Charoen Nakhorn Road. However, numerous other areas are also dotted with fabulous condos with river views. Below, we’ve picked out the best condos in Bangkok that all boast picturesque views of the Chao Phraya River.
1. Spectacular river views in one of the most desirable locations
Sale price: 467,000 USD (16,200,000 THB) to 8,330,000 USD (288,889,000 THB)
This modern condo is the perfect living space for anyone looking for an oasis in the middle of Bangkok’s hustle and bustle. It’s beautifully decorated and has contemporary fittings throughout. It boasts a bright interior with modern decor, wooden flooring, marble accent wall, high ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Set on the 21st floor of a sought-after riverside development, the condo offers superb views of the Chao Phraya River, as well as Bangkok’s spectacular skyline.
Additionally, the condo comes with a private balcony. From the balcony, you can make the most of the stunning views across the Chao Phraya River. Since the unit is located within the luxurious Magnolia Waterfront Residences, residents can enjoy first-class facilities. These include lush gardens, an infinity swimming pool, a recreation room, a sauna, a gym, a shuttle boat service, and more.
2. Imagine waking up to this!
Sale price: 65,300 USD (2,265,600 THB) to 174,000 USD (6,050,000 THB)
This modern 2 bedroom condo offers spectacular views of the Chao Phraya River from its bedrooms and living room. With big windows in each room, you won’t only get an undisturbed view of the river but also lots of natural lights that make the rooms feel spacious and airy. Plus, it has a balcony that allows you to enjoy the morning air while admiring the beauty of the river. Thus, this condo is an ideal spot for relaxation and inspiration. The condominium building in which this unit is located also offers a wide range of facilities for rejuvenation, such as a saltwater pool, indoor and outdoor gym, game room, Jacuzzi, steam room, yoga area, BBQ area, garden area with seating, and many more.
3. The ultimate lifestyle in waterfront living
Sale price: 222,000 USD (7,690,000 THB) to 3,450,000 USD (199,600,000 THB)
The units at the River, by Raimond Land, is perfect for those looking for comfort and convenience. The unit features an open-plan kitchen-dining-living area. You have choices from 1 bedroom to 5 bedrooms. It also has huge windows that lead to a private balcony overlooking the Chao Phraya river and flood the interior with beautiful natural sunlight. Furthermore, the luxury high-rise condominium complex comes with a full range of facilities. Unique riverside gardens, a sky garden, and a walkway along the river with a private pier make this condo one of the most serene properties in Bangkok. Plus, it has a 50-metre salt lap pool with a beautiful view of the river, a fitness centre, and a multi-purpose sports court that makes staying fit and energised easy.
4. Stunning panoramic views of the Chao Phraya River
Sale price: 51,600 USD (1,790,000 THB) to 357,000 USD (12,400,000 THB)
This bright and airy two-bedroom condo at Ivy River boasts spacious rooms, huge windows overlooking the Chao Phraya River, and a fully-equipped modern kitchen. Thanks to the enormous windows in each room, you can get unparalleled views of the Chao Phraya River. The scenery from this condo looks even more impressive at night. You can also enjoy your morning coffee outdoors under the sunshine on the charming balcony. In addition, the modern high-rise building this unit is located in comes with a shared pool, gym, sauna, and garden for ultimate relaxation. With everything that it has to offer, this condo is the perfect place to come home to after a busy day!
5. Modern Tropical Resort-style condominium on the Chao Phraya River
Sale price: 117,000 USD (4,070,000 THB) to 1,130,000 USD (39,110,500 THB)
This stylish one-bedroom condo at Supalai Prima Riva offers an open space living-dining-kitchen area to maximise its space, a spacious bathroom, and modern decor. Boasting floor-to-ceiling windows, the condo feels airy and receives plenty of sunlight. There’s also a balcony right outside the living room. You can enjoy your meal or simply relax while admiring the Chao Phraya River from the balcony. The development itself also provides a luxurious range of on-site amenities. Therefore, you can swim in its enormous swimming pool, sunbathe by the pool, get fit in the fully-equipped gym, or relax in the sky garden. Additionally, the building also has a yoga room, sauna and steam room, game room, sky lounge, and theatre room to ensure maximum luxury and convenience.
We hope you’ve enjoyed exploring these beautiful condos with river views in Bangkok. Which condo do you like the most?If you’re interested in finding more condos with spectacular river views, please visit Thaiger Property. The team will be happy to answer your questions and help you find the right property for you!
Looking for affordable condo recommendations? Check out our article on what you can get for 200,000 USD and less in Sukhumvit near MRT.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Take a workation at these 5 best places in Koh Samui
Thailand’s monkeys are starving due to fear of monkeypox
Deep Week in Phuket – The world’s largest open freediving festival
Make your dream vacation at these 5 grandest luxury villas in Phuket
Thailand News Today | Thai Govt announces “zero road deaths” policy
Saudi deal to inject ‘billions’ into Thai economy
Phuket looks for new groundwater sources to cope with acute water shortages
Chon Buri garage owner found dead after alleged misunderstanding over bike
Taxi’s brakes fail causing 10 vehicle accident in Bangkok
Where to buy electronics in Thailand 2022
Thai PM suggest people only drive for “essential journeys”
Road rage incident leaves truck driver traumatised
Mayor says more changes to come at Pattaya’s Jomtien beach
UPDATE: French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
Man arrested for smuggling durian trees valued at 1 million baht to Laos
UPDATE: Thai political activists left to rot in jail
BREAKING: Bars reopening in Thailand’s “Green” and “Blue” Zones, changes to Thailand Pass
5 countries’ representatives walk out when Russian official speaks in Bangkok
Thai woman fined 54,000 baht at airport after entering country with designer brands
Thailand Pass remains, at least until the end of June
Thailand tourism authorities expect 1 million arrivals per month starting June
Changes to Thailand’s Covid-19 restrictions to take effect June 1
The best private villas to rent in Bangkok for 2022
Thai AirAsia X becomes third airline in Thailand to file for bankruptcy
Love drugs found in hotel of Aussie man who plunged to his death
Download the ‘Plook Ganja’ app to legally grow cannabis at home in Thailand
Alcohol ban in Pattaya and Bangkok from 6pm Saturday
Deadline to apply for “Covid” visa extension extended by 2 months
Thailand introduces strict screening for arrivals from countries with monkeypox
Malaysians continue to flood into Thailand
Thailand’s biggest new attraction “Andamanda” opens in Phuket
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Best of4 days ago
Siam Paragon wins the Best Luxury Shopping Mall 2022 Award
- Education2 days ago
Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thai woman fined 54,000 baht at airport after entering country with designer brands
- Events3 days ago
“Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy”: enjoy food discounts all the way
- Press Room1 day ago
Thailand Covid insurance for Thailand Pass
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Changes to Thailand’s Covid-19 restrictions to take effect June 1
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
The best private villas to rent in Bangkok for 2022
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Deadline to apply for “Covid” visa extension extended by 2 months