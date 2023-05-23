Hot properties for retirement in Chiang Mai

PHOTO: 3 Bedroom Condo for sale at Anantara Chiang Mai Serviced Suites via FazWaz

Retirement is often heralded as a new and exciting chapter in life, and we couldn’t agree more. With all those years of hard work tucked under your belt, it’s about time you kick back, relax, and enjoy the spoils of your journey. And what better place to enjoy your golden years than in the oh-so-charming Chiang Mai, Thailand? With its warm-hearted community, vibrant mix of tradition and modernity, and a surprisingly affordable cost of living, Chiang Mai stands tall as the flawless blend of everything you could possibly wish for in your retirement. Plus, when it comes to the array of exciting properties available for retirement in Chiang Mai, you’ll be absolutely spoilt for choice!

Here are some top-notch properties that’ll have you dreaming about your retirement in Chiang Mai in no time.

3 Bedroom Villa for sale at Summit Green Valley

Price for sale: $711,000 (฿24,500,000)

Picture this: 510 SqM of pure sophistication nestled amidst the verdant confines of the prestigious Summit Green Valley estate in Mae Sa, Chiang Mai. This is where your dream retirement comes to life in the form of a magnificent villa that ticks every box on your wish list. This modern haven boasts 3 lush bedrooms and 4 exquisite bathrooms.

With its breathtaking views of a pristine golf course unfolding through floor-to-ceiling frameless glass windows, you’ll be perpetually cradled in nature. From sunrise to sunset, every moment spent in this villa is a testament to sustainable luxury. The 6k solar panel and 10k battery pack lighten the load. Not only on your monthly electricity bill (saving up to ฿3,000-4,000) but also on sweet Mother Earth.

And revel in the beautiful garden that practically sustains itself. It features an efficient sprinkler system powered by well water. Plus, it has a clean air circulation system for Chiang Mai’s infamous haze season. Imagine basking in the vast outdoor space, perfect for quality family time, a yoga session, or simply a serene moment of meditation. Moreover, there’s a glistening private swimming pool complete with a salt system. This means that you can take a leisurely dip whenever you please.

Inside the villa, indulge in an array of modern amenities decked out for endless pampering. A fully-equipped Western-style kitchen flaunts multiple water filtering systems (including UVC sterilisation), while a hydroponic growing system gifts you the bounty of organic homegrown goodness. With media room/cinema, private garden, terrace, covered parking, Wifi, outdoor showers, and much more, this villa truly caters to your every desire.

4 Bedroom Villa for sale at Country Park Ville

Price for sale: $610,000 (฿21,000,000)

If you’re looking for the perfect recipe for a blissful retirement in the tranquil Nong Khwai area of Chiang Mai, then this one is for you. It has a pinch of contemporary charm, a dollop of natural beauty, and a generous heaping of warmth and serenity. This is precisely what awaits you at the delightful 400 SqM villa in Country Park Ville, where your golden years can truly bloom in the embrace of 4 spacious bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.

As you step inside, bask in the copious natural light flooding the open floor plan. Here, clean lines and updated fixtures reveal the perfect harmony of modern design trends and undeniable homely comfort. Completed in January 1999, the villa has been thoughtfully renovated. Therefore, it features stylish enhancements like updated bathrooms and a modern kitchen. Additionally, it has a luxurious bathtub that begs you to indulge in some well-deserved relaxation.

For those who long for a connection with nature, the star of the villa lies in the sprawling green garden. Reacquaint yourself with the joys of gardening, leisurely strolls, and laughter-filled afternoons spent with loved ones on the sun-kissed lawn.

2 Stories Loft Style House for Sale near Chiang Mai Airport

Price for sale: $189,000 (฿6,500,000)

Want to blend the excitement of city life with the rich cultural warmth of Thailand for your retirement in Chiang Mai? Look no further than this 240 SqM, 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom loft-style house, conveniently located in Mae Hia, Chiang Mai.

The house’s design artfully combines an industrial urban chic flair with the unmistakable charm of traditional Thai aesthetics. This utterly unique style is sure to make your retirement in Chiang Mai an unforgettable adventure. Inside, you’ll find modern conveniences like a fully equipped kitchen with a fridge, microwave, oven, and dining table. Retreat to one of the spacious bedrooms, complete with air conditioning, and pamper yourself in the relaxing bathtub after a long day of exploration.

Outside, you can let the tranquil ambiance sweep you away. The fantastic outdoor space features a serene private garden, terrace, and balcony. All ideal for soaking up the balmy Chiang Mai sunsets. With three parking lots and water pump facilities, your every convenience is taken care of. Thus, leaving you to focus on enjoying the next chapter of your life.

Located just a stone’s throw away from Chiang Mai Airport, this 2-storey loft-inspired house immerses you in the bustling city atmosphere while keeping you close to schools, hospitals, shopping centres, and local markets. A gem like this offers endless delight for those looking to savour the exhilarating harmony of city and culture during their retirement in Chiang Mai.

4 Bedroom Penthouse for sale at The Star Hill Condo

Price for sale: $813,000 (฿28,000,000)

Embrace the pinnacle of luxury living in this exquisite 222 SqM, 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom penthouse at The Star Hill Condo. This gorgeous corner unit is ideal for retirees seeking a refined and convenient lifestyle

The breathtaking floor-to-ceiling windows effortlessly merge stunning interior design with the picturesque surroundings. Sunlight floods the space, casting a warm and inviting glow over the tastefully decorated rooms, each exuding an air of sophistication. Curate unforgettable moments as you revel in the breathtaking mountain views of Doi Suthep and Doi Kham.

An impressive full Western kitchen ensures you can indulge in culinary adventures and dazzle visiting friends and family. Moreover, the penthouse’s modern luxuries are complemented by the enviable facilities of The Star Hill Condo. These include a mineral-water swimming pool, jacuzzi, rooftop garden, fitness center, exclusive sky lounge, library, and game room.

With a superb location next to three eastern ring roads, you can enjoy easy access to the vibrant Nimmanhaemin Road, MAYA Shopping Center, and Chiang Mai University. In addition, the penthouse is just a short 10-minute drive to Chiang Mai International Airport.

3 Bedroom Condo for sale at Anantara Chiang Mai Serviced Suites

Price for sale: $653,000 (฿22,500,000)

Bask in the splendor of your own personal sanctuary with this exquisite 142.02 SqM condo. Part of the Anantara Chiang Mai Serviced Suites project in Chang Khlan, this impeccable property boasts 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 gleaming bathrooms.

This beautiful, luxurious, and stylish abode exhibits a modern finish, embellished by the calming hues of light color. Step outside onto your private balcony to appreciate the stunning views of Chiang Mai’s cityscape, perfectly capturing the mesmerizing fusion of urban delights and the tranquil allure of Thai life.

The Anantara Chiang Mai Serviced Suites offers not only an exceptional living space, but a wealth of world-class amenities. Thus, ensuring your convenience and leisure. You can enjoy a state-of-the-art communal gym, rejuvenating spa and a rooftop pool. In addition, scrumptious dining options are available at the project’s on-site restaurant. And best of all, you can enjoy everything while basking in the charm of the Ping River.

Nestled near the bustling heart of the city, this condo grants you easy access to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment venues without compromising safety and serenity.

From chic penthouses and modern villas with lush gardens to sleek condos with incredible amenities, there’s something for everyone in Chiang Mai. The city offers a relaxed and vibrant lifestyle that’s absolutely perfect for kicking back and enjoying your golden years.