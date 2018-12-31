City by the Bay – Laguna Phuket’s urbanisation | The Thaiger

Phuket
City by the Bay – Laguna Phuket’s urbanisation
by Bill Barnett from c9hotelworks.com
If you were going to play a soundtrack to this story, perhaps it could be started off best with the 80’s hit “We Built This City”.
If you toured the Laguna Phuket area in the year the song charted in 1985, the area was an eerie lunar landscape of a former tin mining domain. Today the virtual wasteland had been turned into a resort wonderland and the past is a far distant memory.
What’s impressive about Laguna has been its ability to rewrite the map, and continue to evolve and adjust to market changes over the years. First, as an integrated or destination resort, then as mixed-use hotel and residential community and now it is turning into an affluential urbanising resort city by the sea.
Ask travellers where Cherngtalay is, and they only get a blank stare, but mention Laguna and the recognition is clear.
When you look at Laguna’s pioneering leisure real estate model, a similar trend or evolution has occurred. It’s been a long journey that started with the investment oriented Sheraton Island Villas (now branded under Angsana), to the condominium hotel Allamanda, and onto KP Ho’s core Banyan Tree branded residences and later resort lots on the Laguna Phuket Golf Course.
Other components followed such as the vacation ownership offering that is now known at Laguna Holiday Club, a dedicated residential community tagged as Laguna Village and shift to selling landed properties instead of house lots with their signature villas and townhomes.
More traction was gained with partnerships such as the Dusit Laguna Villas, or else inhouse new brands like Cassia, Dhawa, Angsana or the entry level Laguna Park residences.
Laguna’s journey from tourism to real estate today best be demonstrated in the sheer number of real estate units that well outnumbers hotel keys. In a period covering a bit more than two decades Laguna has sold 1420 properties and presently has about 435 for sale, for a total of 1855 units. Impressive considering the period hit two enormous economic downturns in 1997 and 2008, along with Thailand’s political roller coaster. In the end, real estate has emerged as the lead component of what is now becoming an urban resort city.
What is most apparent to visitors and residents alike is how the current development footprint of Laguna, along with most of Phuket is the push up into the sky. The building footprint of coastal areas is now going from low-rise structures, and now into midrise buildings of seven or more stories. Once green areas are now being filled up with tower cranes. There is a price to be paid for urbanisation and that is now evident in the growth of condominiums compared to the legacy property market of freestanding houses and villas.
Traditionally, resort property was premised on the vision of beachfront or ocean view properties. What Laguna Phuket successfully packaged was the ability to add value to back land areas and still commend premium pricing. Today lagoon aspect properties far outnumber ocean aspects and this is where the future lays, inland, beyond the beach.
As I write this piece heading into 2019 the latest Laguna property offerings reflect the overall pressure of the broader trend to smaller units at lower pricing points. This is evident in the new Dhawa offering at the main resort entrance, or the third phase of the successful Cassia. Another trend is investment properties and a new round of Dusit branded villas as well as Angsana products are rising amongst the lagoon areas.
The economic influence of Laguna Phuket is evident in the peripheral areas that are expanding, with Boat Avenue becoming a decided success and upcoming attractions like Blue Tree and Central’s upcoming Porto de Phuket.
To sum up the story, while the road trip from tin min to veritable resort city has taken many different turns, the impact of real estate as a driving force remains a clear and present example of how the development has set the standard for Asia’s mixed-use resorts most successful offerings.
Bangkok
National death toll rises to 236 – Day Four in the “seven dangerous days”
A total of 236 people have killed and 2,265 others injured in 2,194 road accidents after number were released for the first four days of the New Year holiday period’s “seven dangerous days”. The tally includes deaths and injuries from last Thursday up to Sunday night.
Chiang Mai and Nakhon Ratchasima had the highest cumulative fatalities of 12 deaths each, while Chiang Mai reported the highest cumulative injuries at 79 persons and the most crashes at 77. Phuket has registered four deaths. Only 13 provinces have reported no deaths in road accidents so far.
Songkhla had yesterday’s most number of crashes at 23 cases and most injuries at 24 persons, while Nakhon Ratchasima reported the day’s highest fatalities with five deaths.
The major causes of accidents remains drunk driving at 42.4 per cent, followed by speeding at 30 per cent. Of the accidents, 80.31 per cent involved motorcycles followed by pick-up trucks at 6.39 per cent.
About 39 per cent of the crashes took place on village roads while other 35.29 per cent took place on highways. Most of the accidents occur between 4pm and 8pm (29 per cent).
Bangkok had the highest cumulative drunk driving cases at 295 cases followed by Maha Sarakham at 224 cases and Sakhon Nakhon at 207 cases. So far only 33 drunk drivers – 26 in Bangkok, four in Khon Kaen and three in Buri Ram – have been ordered to wear Electronic Monitoring (EM) devices from January 1 onwards. They are also banned from going out between 10pm and 4am for 15 days, must undertake 24 hours of social services, and will have their licences suspended for six months, he added.
An NCPO spokeswoman, Colonel Sirichan Nga-thong, meanwhile reported that a total of 2,729 vehicles (1,945 motorcycles and 784 automobiles) and 4,326 driver’s licences had been seized from drunk drivers in the first four days of the period.
SOURCE: The Nation
Phuket
Man killed in Phuket road accident
A motorbike driver has died at the scene after colliding head on with a pickup truck in Rassada earlier this morning.
The Phuket City Police were notified about the accident at Soi Paneang in Rassada at 01.05am.
Police and emergency respondents arrived at a curve in the road to find the damaged motorbike. Nearby they found the body of a man who was later identified as 44 year old Tritsadee Kankasikam from Kamphaeng Phet with a serious head injury. His dead body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.
Nearby police located a pickup truck with the driver, 45 year old Kittisak Chonlarat from Phuket, waiting for police at the scene.
Police report that the pickup truck was driving along the road, heading in the opposite direction, and in the opposite lane. Arriving at the curve the two vehicles ended up in the same path of traffic.
Police have conducted an alcohol breath test on the pickup truck driver but no alcohol was detected.
Phuket
Big whale sighted off Phuket – VIDEO
A large whale has been sighted between Koh Racha and Koh Hey, south west of Phuket, yesterday. Specialist believe it might be a Baleen Whale (Bryde’s Whale or Omura Whale).
A video clip of the three large mammals has been shared in a LINE group ‘Coral Restoration’ which is an Andaman Sea Conservation network with a message reading “At Koh Racha – Koh Hey we met a family of whales. Tourists were very happy.”
Patcharapohn Kaewmong, a veterinarian at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) says, “The video was recorded yesterday (Sunday).”
“After we checked the video clip we are not sure if it is a Bryde’s whale or Omura Whale. Marine specialists went out in search of the whale but we have not found it since the sightings captured on video.”
“Tour boat operators and fishermen are being ask to inform us when if they find the whale again. They are also asked not to approach or disturb the whale.”
PHUKETBig whales sighted off Phuket yesterday. Specialist says it might be Baleen Whales (Bryde's whale or Omura Whale).VIDEO: กลุ่มไลน์ฟื้นฟูปะการัง
Posted by The Thaiger on Sunday, December 30, 2018
National death toll rises to 236 – Day Four in the "seven dangerous days"
Man killed in Phuket road accident
Big whale sighted off Phuket – VIDEO
