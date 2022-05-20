5 hottest locations for property investment in Bangkok 2022

If you’re planning to make a property investment in Bangkok, you might be wondering which part of the city is the best to invest in. As a property investor, you need to buy in a location where you can maximise your returns via rental yields and capital appreciation. After all, the location where you buy will determine the property’s desirability, demand, and value. Below, we’ve narrowed down the top up-and-coming locations in Bangkok that are good for property investment.

1. Charoen Nakorn Bangkok

Charoen Nakhorn is one of the most happening locations in Bangkok today. It’s fast becoming a lifestyle hub, with a plethora of trendy cafes, superb restaurants, and five-star hotels. The super glamorous shopping mall, IconSiam, is also located within the area. Plus, it’s getting more and more well-rounded with BTS Krung Thonburi (Green Line) and Charoen Nakorn (Gold Line) close by. The luxurious condominiums in Charoen Nakorn are constantly in high demand. You can find modern condos with unmatched river views, such as the condos at The River by Raimon Land, which are on sale starting from B7,690,000.

2. Ari Bangkok

Located to the north of the main Sukhumvit BTS line in Bangkok, Ari is a mix of upscale residential areas and hipster hangouts. The once quiet neighbourhood has experienced rapid growth in the past several years. Today, it boasts an amazing art gallery, photogenic cafes, great restaurants, fitness centres, and green open spaces. Furthermore, new condominium developments have been springing up in the area. And being a popular neighbourhood among both middle-class Thais and expats, the condos in Ari are always in demand. Thus, making them a great investment opportunity.

Savvi Phahol 2 is a brand new low rise building only 400 meters from BTS Ari. Based on recent transaction data, the current market condition, neighbourhood details, and the unique details of this property, Savvi Phahol 2 is selling below market price when compared to similar condos.

3. Yen Akat

Yen Akat is one of the hottest neighbourhoods in Bangkok right now. Yet, it still retains a quiet atmosphere. The area is popular for being the preferred dwelling for French expats, as well as those who love French culture. Yen Akat is a perfect place to live for those who want to experience the tranquillity of a peaceful neighbourhood but still want to be a few steps away from Bangkok’s hustle and bustle.

The Lofts Yenakart is one of the most popular condominiums in the area. Because the unit sizes are larger than normal for modern buildings, there has been a considerable demand for this property in recent years. Furthermore, the quality is good for the price and is well maintained. It’s a fabulous condominium located close to all conveniences, such as Central Plaza Rama 3, Tesco Lotus Rama 3, The Up Rama 3, Nang Linchi Market, NSIS International School, Saint Louis Hospital and BNH Hospital. Furthermore, it offers the most convenient transportation adjacent to the expressway with easy access to all destinations.

4. Asoke

If you want to buy property in one of Bangkok’s most renowned and sought-after neighbourhoods, Asoke should be on your list! Asoke is a component of Bangkok’s CBD and thrives as a transit hub. It features the BTS/MRT Mass Transit Interchange, which boosts foot traffic and retail opportunities. Asoke is home to numerous international companies’ regional headquarters because of its advantageous position. There are numerous restaurants and cafes to choose from! Despite being one of Bangkok’s most developed neighbourhoods, Asoke is still evolving because of mixed-use buildings like The ESSE Singha Complex. You may also check out What you get for 200,000 USD and less in Central Bangkok near MRT.

5. Rama 4

Stretching roughly from Rama 4 Junction to Witthayu Junction, Rama 4 is often referred to as the “Next Sukhumvit.” In the past, Rama 4 was only seen as a busy roadway. However, today, it has become a booming area and is considered the next big hub in Bangkok. The area has everything from great restaurants to shopping malls. It’s also served by MRT Lumpini, Khlong Toei, and Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre Stations. Dotted with great amenities and easy access to central business districts at Asoke and Silom/Sathorn, Rama 4 is seen as attractive for developers and investors alike.

So, do any of these areas catch your eyes?