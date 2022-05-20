Connect with us

Ask an Agent

5 hottest locations for property investment in Bangkok 2022

Cita Catellya

Published

 on 

Photo via Max Peter1, flickr

If you’re planning to make a property investment in Bangkok, you might be wondering which part of the city is the best to invest in. As a property investor, you need to buy in a location where you can maximise your returns via rental yields and capital appreciation. After all, the location where you buy will determine the property’s desirability, demand, and value. Below, we’ve narrowed down the top up-and-coming locations in Bangkok that are good for property investment.

1. Charoen Nakorn Bangkok

Charoen Nakhorn is one of the most happening locations in Bangkok today. It’s fast becoming a lifestyle hub, with a plethora of trendy cafes, superb restaurants, and five-star hotels. The super glamorous shopping mall, IconSiam, is also located within the area. Plus, it’s getting more and more well-rounded with BTS Krung Thonburi (Green Line) and Charoen Nakorn (Gold Line) close by. The luxurious condominiums in Charoen Nakorn are constantly in high demand. You can find modern condos with unmatched river views, such as the condos at The River by Raimon Land, which are on sale starting from B7,690,000.

5 hottest locations for property investment in Bangkok 2022 | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: Iftakhar Hasan flickr

2. Ari Bangkok

Located to the north of the main Sukhumvit BTS line in Bangkok, Ari is a mix of upscale residential areas and hipster hangouts. The once quiet neighbourhood has experienced rapid growth in the past several years. Today, it boasts an amazing art gallery, photogenic cafes, great restaurants, fitness centres, and green open spaces. Furthermore, new condominium developments have been springing up in the area. And being a popular neighbourhood among both middle-class Thais and expats, the condos in Ari are always in demand. Thus, making them a great investment opportunity.

Savvi Phahol 2 is a brand new low rise building only 400 meters from BTS Ari. Based on recent transaction data, the current market condition, neighbourhood details, and the unique details of this property, Savvi Phahol 2 is selling below market price when compared to similar condos.

5 hottest locations for property investment in Bangkok 2022 | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: Ekkapol Yamkayai Flickr

3. Yen Akat

Yen Akat is one of the hottest neighbourhoods in Bangkok right now. Yet, it still retains a quiet atmosphere. The area is popular for being the preferred dwelling for French expats, as well as those who love French culture. Yen Akat is a perfect place to live for those who want to experience the tranquillity of a peaceful neighbourhood but still want to be a few steps away from Bangkok’s hustle and bustle.

The Lofts Yenakart is one of the most popular condominiums in the area. Because the unit sizes are larger than normal for modern buildings, there has been a considerable demand for this property in recent years. Furthermore, the quality is good for the price and is well maintained. It’s a fabulous condominium located close to all conveniences, such as Central Plaza Rama 3, Tesco Lotus Rama 3, The Up Rama 3, Nang Linchi Market, NSIS International School, Saint Louis Hospital and BNH Hospital. Furthermore, it offers the most convenient transportation adjacent to the expressway with easy access to all destinations.

5 hottest locations for property investment in Bangkok 2022 | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: The Lofts Yanakart

4. Asoke

If you want to buy property in one of Bangkok’s most renowned and sought-after neighbourhoods, Asoke should be on your list! Asoke is a component of Bangkok’s CBD and thrives as a transit hub. It features the BTS/MRT Mass Transit Interchange, which boosts foot traffic and retail opportunities. Asoke is home to numerous international companies’ regional headquarters because of its advantageous position. There are numerous restaurants and cafes to choose from! Despite being one of Bangkok’s most developed neighbourhoods, Asoke is still evolving because of mixed-use buildings like The ESSE Singha Complex. You may also check out What you get for 200,000 USD and less in Central Bangkok near MRT.

5 hottest locations for property investment in Bangkok 2022 | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: Flickr

5. Rama 4

Stretching roughly from Rama 4 Junction to Witthayu Junction, Rama 4 is often referred to as the “Next Sukhumvit.” In the past, Rama 4 was only seen as a busy roadway. However, today, it has become a booming area and is considered the next big hub in Bangkok. The area has everything from great restaurants to shopping malls. It’s also served by MRT Lumpini, Khlong Toei, and Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre Stations. Dotted with great amenities and easy access to central business districts at Asoke and Silom/Sathorn, Rama 4 is seen as attractive for developers and investors alike.

Bangkok neighbourhood for investment

Rama 4 Road. Photo via Wikipedia

So, do any of these areas catch your eyes? If you need more advice or want to browse the best condos for sale in Bangkok, head to Thaiger Property to get more investment information.

Thaiger Property
What you get for 200,000 USD and less in Central Bangkok near MRT
What you get for 200,000 USD and less in Central Bangkok near MRT
Click here to find out! Visit Thaiger Property Website

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Cita Catellya

    Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

    image

    Follow Thaiger by email:

    Thailand11 hours ago

    Student slams monkey to the ground after it bit him at school in central Thailand
    Bangkok11 hours ago

    Thai PM Prayut questions Chadchart’s 200+ policies for Bangkok
    Crime12 hours ago

    UPDATE:Teenage gunman goes on rampage killing 19 children and 2 adults at a Texas primary school
    Sponsored20 hours ago

    Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
    image
    Thailand12 hours ago

    Thailand News Today | Airports to screen arrivals for monkeypox

    Travel12 hours ago

    Best Hostels to stay in Bangkok for 2022
    Phuket12 hours ago

    Official in one Phuket district plans to step up English teaching
    image
    Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
    Create an Account
    Thailand12 hours ago

    Tires of Royal Thai Air Force plane burst during landing in northeast Thailand
    Travel12 hours ago

    How to get into Bangkok from Suvarnabhumi International Airport
    Guides12 hours ago

    Where Thai locals go for a happy ending
    Chon Buri12 hours ago

    Chon Buri driver allegedly threatens man with gun over road accident
    Thailand13 hours ago

    Endangered black panther spotted on road in central Thailand
    Phuket14 hours ago

    UPDATE: German tourist who went missing in Phuket released from hospital
    South14 hours ago

    Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
    Politics14 hours ago

    Former Thai PM issues death penalty warning to coup-makers
    Thailand14 hours ago

    Thailand exempts cryptocurrency transfer VAT until 2023
    Thailand8 months ago

    Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
    Tourism1 year ago

    Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
    Phuket1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
    Tourism1 year ago

    Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
    Tourism1 year ago

    In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

    Trending