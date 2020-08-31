4 new luxury hotels set for Bangkok and Pattaya | The Thaiger

Property
4 new luxury hotels set for Bangkok and Pattaya
The future of Thailand tourism looks expensive. 4 luxury hotels are planned for Bangkok riverside and Pattaya beach, despite the drop in tourists due to the coronavirus pandemic. 3 of those hotels will be an expansion of Asiatique: The Riverfront, a waterfront shopping mall in Bangkok.
Asset World Corporation, or AWC, inked the deal with Marriott International. The CEO and president of AWC Wallapa Traisorat says they are “confident in the long-term positive outlook of Thai tourism.” He also says the luxury hotels could also help expand Thailand’s tourist base, attracting “discerning and sophisticated travellers.”
The 3 new Bangkok hotels are the Ritz-Carlton Reserve resort, the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Asiatique Bangkok, and the Asiatique Bangkok, Autograph Collection. Another hotel in Pattaya will be Aquatique Pattaya, Autograph Collection.
The Pattaya hotel will be at the Aquatique The Beachfront Pattaya, which is not open yet, but AWC says it will be an “all-in-1” seaside destination and the “first of its kind” for Pattaya. The beachfront will be a combination of luxury shopping and entertainment as well as hotels with space for meetings, conferences and exhibitions.
AWC says it is 1 of the largest owners of Marriott International properties in the region. They currently have 9 hotels in Thailand with 3,452 rooms. They have 7 projects with 3,184 rooms planned which includes the 4 new hotels with 1,638 rooms.
Wallapa says collaboration enables the company to “create an exceptional customer experience and better respond to diversified consumer needs.”
“This helps enhance the potential and opportunity of Thai tourism industry to expand its tourist base to the wellness and long-stay segments in the near term, as well as create a more compelling experience to attract discerning and sophisticated travellers from around the world.”
The group president for Asia Pacific Marriott International, Craig S. Smith, says the “landmark” deal strengthens the partnership with AWC.
“Strengthening our longstanding, well-established partnership with AWC in this landmark multi-agreement signing for four new hotels in Bangkok and Pattaya is testament of our continuing growth strategy across Asia Pacific, including Thailand.”
SOURCES: Nation Thailand|Asset World CorporationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Interested in more property news or buying property in Thailand - check out FazWaz today!
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Crime
Protest paint-throwing incident draws mixed reactions
A singer who threw blue paint on police during Friday’s protest in front of Samranrat police station in Bangkok has drawn mixed reactions from all sides of Thailand’s political spectrum. The lead singer of the Bottom Blues Band, Chai-amorn “Ammy” Kaewviboonpant, hurled blue paint at officers during a brief commotion in front of the station, where anti-government protesters had gathered to offer moral support to Chatupat Boonpathararaksa, aka Pai Daodin, who was reporting to the police to acknowledge charges against him. Chai-amorn claims he was acting in retaliation for police harassment of activists, who are being “painted” negatively by the […]
Crime
Bangkok clinic accused of botched cosmetic surgery after patient dies
“Polchana says the victim found the clinic on social media on August 10 and decided to go ahead with liposuction and breast augmentation.” A cosmetic surgery clinic in Bangkok’s Yannawa district is being accused of negligence over the death of a patient. 29 year old Polchana Chantarakasem lodged a police complaint against the clinic and demanded an autopsy into the death of the woman, his girlfriend. Police have not named the clinic alleged to be involved in the case at this time. An internet search reveals a number of clinics in the Yannawa district. The woman paid a 3,000 baht […]
Crime
New developments in “Boss” hit-and-run case
The chairman of the committee investigating the alleged mishandling of the 2012 hit-and-run case of Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya has found solid evidence to prove serious problems with both the police and the prosecution. Speaking at yesterday’s committee meeting at the end of its 30 day mission, Vicha Mahakun said the findings will not only convince PM Prayut Chan-o-cha of the need to reform these 2 key organisations, but would catch them off guard. “Every point is backed by very detailed information and will take everyone who reads it by surprise. The report will clearly show that the […]
216 Thai nationals return from Hong Kong on Thai Airways repatriation flight
Health Ministry up in arms over possible return to toxic chemicals
Royalist group says it will fight any changes to Thai Constitution
90 day Immigration reporting must be done by the end of today (August 31)
Covid-19 vaccine may involve 2 doses
60 Surat Thani women report their photos posted online soliciting sex
Thai PM orders the suspension of trade across the Burmese border in Kanchanaburi
Government postpones controversial submarines deal
4 new luxury hotels set for Bangkok and Pattaya
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
1 killed, another critically injured in Chon Buri 5 car pile up
Protest paint-throwing incident draws mixed reactions
Kalasin drowning victim’s body recovered
Unknown man severely injured in Pattaya after motorbike strikes barrier – VIDEO
UPDATE: Pushback from local associations over the Thai government’s “Phuket Model”
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
Will Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ campaign attract foreign tourists?
Readers react to “Phuket Destruction” letter to editor
Stopped by police? Here’s the new fines for traffic violations
“30 day minimum travel for tourists to Thailand” – False news
International tourists ‘essential’ to Thai economy, PM says
Hong Kong resumes travel bubble discussions with Thailand and Japan
Thai Airways launching direct flights to Phuket for “Safe & Sealed” campaign
Which country in the world is the most confident to re-open its borders for tourism?
Want to go to prison? Thailand’s prisons may become tourist attractions
Thai immigration police arrest foreigners with fake IDs
CCSA considers another 2 groups of foreigners for return to Thailand
Northern Thailand pigs on lockdown after virus outbreak
Bali’s borders closed to international tourists the end of 2020
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai Airways launching direct flights to Phuket for “Safe & Sealed” campaign
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
CCSA considers another 2 groups of foreigners for return to Thailand
- Northern Thailand4 days ago
Northern Thailand pigs on lockdown after virus outbreak
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Debate rages behind closed doors on allowing return of foreign tourists
- Crime3 days ago
Police do nothing as alleged gangster threatens Phuket family
- Bangkok3 days ago
Find an abandoned car in Bangkok, get half the fine
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
There is no date for the reopening of general tourism in Thailand, except Phuket
Max
August 31, 2020 at 11:56 am
“it will be an “all-in-1” seaside destination and the “first of its kind” for Pattaya. The beachfront will be a combination of luxury shopping and entertainment as well as hotels with space for meetings, conferences and exhibitions.”
There’s already Central Festival shopping mall with Hilton on the top located at the Pattaya Beach Rd. Who needs another high end shopping mall with another top notch hotel??