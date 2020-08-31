4 new luxury hotels set for Bangkok and Pattaya | The Thaiger

The future of Thailand tourism looks expensive. 4 luxury hotels are planned for Bangkok riverside and Pattaya beach, despite the drop in tourists due to the coronavirus pandemic. 3 of those hotels will be an expansion of Asiatique: The Riverfront, a waterfront shopping mall in Bangkok.

Asset World Corporation, or AWC, inked the deal with Marriott International. The CEO and president of AWC Wallapa Traisorat says they are “confident in the long-term positive outlook of Thai tourism.” He also says the luxury hotels could also help expand Thailand’s tourist base, attracting “discerning and sophisticated travellers.”

The 3 new Bangkok hotels are the Ritz-Carlton Reserve resort, the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Asiatique Bangkok, and the Asiatique Bangkok, Autograph Collection. Another hotel in Pattaya will be Aquatique Pattaya, Autograph Collection.

The Pattaya hotel will be at the Aquatique The Beachfront Pattaya, which is not open yet, but AWC says it will be an “all-in-1” seaside destination and the “first of its kind” for Pattaya. The beachfront will be a combination of luxury shopping and entertainment as well as hotels with space for meetings, conferences and exhibitions.

AWC says it is 1 of the largest owners of Marriott International properties in the region. They currently have 9 hotels in Thailand with 3,452 rooms. They have 7 projects with 3,184 rooms planned which includes the 4 new hotels with 1,638 rooms.

Wallapa says collaboration enables the company to “create an exceptional customer experience and better respond to diversified consumer needs.”

“This helps enhance the potential and opportunity of Thai tourism industry to expand its tourist base to the wellness and long-stay segments in the near term, as well as create a more compelling experience to attract discerning and sophisticated travellers from around the world.”

The group president for Asia Pacific Marriott International, Craig S. Smith, says the “landmark” deal strengthens the partnership with AWC.

“Strengthening our longstanding, well-established partnership with AWC in this landmark multi-agreement signing for four new hotels in Bangkok and Pattaya is testament of our continuing growth strategy across Asia Pacific, including Thailand.”

SOURCES: Nation Thailand|Asset World Corporation