Part-time Samui snake man catches King Cobra with bare hands | The Thaiger

Part-time Samui snake man catches King Cobra with bare hands
King Cobra vs British Snake Whisperer. 47 year old UK citizen, Philip Brook won.
Thai television TNA has show a video of the British resident who lives in Koh Samui responding to a call to catch a King Cobra on the Gulf island. Philip has lived in Samui for 18 years and now is a volunteer at “Samui Snake Rescue”. He likes to help all manner of animals in distress but has a special affection for snakes.
The presenters say that locals were amazed to see him use his bare hands to catch the three metre long King Cobra. The cobra was returned to the wild.
Philip, speaking to ThaiVisa, says that he is originally from Stoke on Trent.
Philip gets a lot of help from Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand, run by Dutch activist Edwin Wiek out of Tha Yang, Petchaburi.
“I am now officially sponsored by wfft.org Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand which has stopped me from going under this year but I don’t get many donations generally”, he said.
Donations to Samui Snake Rescue can be made via their Facebook page.
“I have no time for a day job I’m kept very busy with snake and wildlife rescue…I have other business interests that make me enough money to live on but the donations are purely to keep this service going”.
Check out the YouTube clip of the TNA story HERE.
Thai couple arrested with ice in Samui
FILE PHOTO
A Thai couple have been arrested on suspicion of selling crystal methamphetamine (ice) on Koh Samui.
25 year old Tantikorn Prommet and 23 year old Patsuda Jaisawang were arrested by police at their rented room on the island at 5.30pm yesterday (Monday).
Two packs of crystal methamphetamine, weighing 100 grams in total, were found in the room.
The arrest was made in a raid planned by Koh Samui assistant district chief Thammanoon Sukcharoen, who sent an undercover official to buy a small amount of “ice” from Tantikorn for 10,000 baht.
When he came out of the room to hand over the drug, district officials and troops moved in to arrest him. But Tantikorn managed to get back inside and locked the door, prompting officials to break in and arrest the pair.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
Man arrested, 3kg of ‘ice’ seized on Samui
FILE PHOTO
A man has been arrested on Koh Samui after police seized more than 3 kg of crystal methamphetamine.
In a joint operation between Army troops and district officials, 36 year old Thai national, Ekkachai Prakobwancharone, was arrested at his rented room early yesterday (Tuesday). Authorities seized 52 grams of the drug, popularly known as “ice”, from the room at the time of the arrest.
Following interrogation of the suspect, it led to the discovery of a further 3 kilograms of the drug at a residence belonging to one of Ekkachai’s friends.
The suspect says he bought the drug from a friend to resell on Koh Samui.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
Minister says Samui waste problem a priority
Following international coverage of waste buildup on Koh Samui, the government has promised prioritisation of garbage management nationwide, and has scheduled a meeting on the issue next week.
Minister of the Interior Gen Anupong Paojinda has responded to foreign news outlets reporting over 300,000 tons of waste has accumulated on the resort island of Koh Samui by saying the government is devoting much time to the issue of garbage at tourism destinations and intends to hold a follow-up meeting with local administrations soon.
The minister explained that garbage on Koh Samui is being removed at a rate of 150 tons a day and that the Ministry of the Interior has called a meeting in Surat Thani next week to discuss further measures.
A story from The Thaiger about the matter HERE.
Story from the National News Bureau of Thailand.
