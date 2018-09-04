Connect with us

Monsoon Valley Dinner @ Ginja Taste Restaurant, JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa

7 hours ago

JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, in collaboration with Siam Winery, is hosting the ‘Monsoon Valley Dinner’, an extraordinary 5 course Thai set menu.

The food, atmosphere and service are, as you’d expect, spectacular. But there’s a twist to this gastronomic experience. Each course is paired with a Thailand wine. The special dinner is being served until September 7 at the award winning Thai restaurant, Ginja Taste at the Mai Khao resort.

So, to the surprise of the night. Siam Winery was founded in 2001 with a company vision to promote Thai wines to the world. The company has already won numerous awards since opening its doors to business.

Now I have to admit that when I think of ‘Thailand’ I don’t usually think about ‘fine wines’. But prepare to be surprised, and pleasantly so. I am not a wine drinker so spoke to several of the guests at the dinner on Monday evening. The critiques went all the way from ‘surprisingly good’ up to ‘wow’ and ‘really, very good indeed’.

Siam Winery has proven that great wines can be crafted even at the 13th latitude of the northern hemisphere. The Thai vineyards are situated in three locations in Thailand – Monsoon Valley vineyard at Hua Hin, Tab Kwang vineyard and Chiang Mai vineyard.

The 5 course menu was created by skilled Head chef of Ginja Taste, Tanasub Trisub. The menu featured the following dishes paired with beverages:

First course: Laab Tuna – hand cut yellowfin tuna with rice powder, Thai herb, chili & lime paired with sparkling Brut Prestige in Colombard grape. Think ‘larb’, think ‘spicy’ but this is a lovely starter, not too spicy at all and allows the flavours of the fresh yellowfin tuna to take front stage.

Second course: Pla Goong Thod – crispy prawns with lemongrass salad in rice cup paired with White Shiraz Rose Premium. Crispy, clean, fresh tastes and a highlight of the evening.

Third course: Poo Nim Prik Thai Dum – fresh soft shell crab with black pepper sauce paired with Chenin Blanc Signature (Oak Chenin Blanc White Wine). Very ‘Thai’ with some familiar flavours. You need to ask about the back story of the local soft-shell crab.

Fourth course: Seekrong Nua Yang – Slow-cooked beef short ribs with soya sauce and Chinese herbs paired with Cuvee de Siam Red, Shiraz-Sangiovese. Beef in a way you’ve never had it served before. Robust and strong Chinese flavours add to a crowd favourite.

Fifth course: Khao Niew Mamuang – Thai mango sticky rice with coconut air paired with Muscat Fortified wine. Guest around me were raving about the desert wine. I was raving about the quality take on a Thai favourite.

Tim Newton was a guest of JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa for the special dinner.

For reservations…

EMAIL: [email protected]

TELEPHONE: +66 (0)76 338 000

Ginja Taste, set in a traditional sala, the Thai restaurant is surrounded by tropical gardens and boasts a stunning view of the Andaman Sea. The restaurant operates from 6 pm – 10 pm.

Tim Newton

Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2012. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for nearly 40 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program, presented 3,200 radio news bulletins in Thailand alone, hosted 360 daily TV news programs, produced 1,800 videos, TV commercials and documentaries and now produces digital media for The Thaiger - Website, Radio, TV, Instagram and Facebook.

