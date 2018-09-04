Monsoon Valley Dinner @ Ginja Taste Restaurant, JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa

JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, in collaboration with Siam Winery, is hosting the ‘Monsoon Valley Dinner’, an extraordinary 5 course Thai set menu.

The food, atmosphere and service are, as you’d expect, spectacular. But there’s a twist to this gastronomic experience. Each course is paired with a Thailand wine. The special dinner is being served until September 7 at the award winning Thai restaurant, Ginja Taste at the Mai Khao resort.

So, to the surprise of the night. Siam Winery was founded in 2001 with a company vision to promote Thai wines to the world. The company has already won numerous awards since opening its doors to business.

Now I have to admit that when I think of ‘Thailand’ I don’t usually think about ‘fine wines’. But prepare to be surprised, and pleasantly so. I am not a wine drinker so spoke to several of the guests at the dinner on Monday evening. The critiques went all the way from ‘surprisingly good’ up to ‘wow’ and ‘really, very good indeed’.

Siam Winery has proven that great wines can be crafted even at the 13th latitude of the northern hemisphere. The Thai vineyards are situated in three locations in Thailand – Monsoon Valley vineyard at Hua Hin, Tab Kwang vineyard and Chiang Mai vineyard.

The 5 course menu was created by skilled Head chef of Ginja Taste, Tanasub Trisub. The menu featured the following dishes paired with beverages: