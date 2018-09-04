Food Scene
Monsoon Valley Dinner @ Ginja Taste Restaurant, JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa
JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, in collaboration with Siam Winery, is hosting the ‘Monsoon Valley Dinner’, an extraordinary 5 course Thai set menu.
The food, atmosphere and service are, as you’d expect, spectacular. But there’s a twist to this gastronomic experience. Each course is paired with a Thailand wine. The special dinner is being served until September 7 at the award winning Thai restaurant, Ginja Taste at the Mai Khao resort.
So, to the surprise of the night. Siam Winery was founded in 2001 with a company vision to promote Thai wines to the world. The company has already won numerous awards since opening its doors to business.
Now I have to admit that when I think of ‘Thailand’ I don’t usually think about ‘fine wines’. But prepare to be surprised, and pleasantly so. I am not a wine drinker so spoke to several of the guests at the dinner on Monday evening. The critiques went all the way from ‘surprisingly good’ up to ‘wow’ and ‘really, very good indeed’.
Siam Winery has proven that great wines can be crafted even at the 13th latitude of the northern hemisphere. The Thai vineyards are situated in three locations in Thailand – Monsoon Valley vineyard at Hua Hin, Tab Kwang vineyard and Chiang Mai vineyard.
The 5 course menu was created by skilled Head chef of Ginja Taste, Tanasub Trisub. The menu featured the following dishes paired with beverages:
First course: Laab Tuna – hand cut yellowfin tuna with rice powder, Thai herb, chili & lime paired with sparkling Brut Prestige in Colombard grape. Think ‘larb’, think ‘spicy’ but this is a lovely starter, not too spicy at all and allows the flavours of the fresh yellowfin tuna to take front stage.
Second course: Pla Goong Thod – crispy prawns with lemongrass salad in rice cup paired with White Shiraz Rose Premium. Crispy, clean, fresh tastes and a highlight of the evening.
Third course: Poo Nim Prik Thai Dum – fresh soft shell crab with black pepper sauce paired with Chenin Blanc Signature (Oak Chenin Blanc White Wine). Very ‘Thai’ with some familiar flavours. You need to ask about the back story of the local soft-shell crab.
Fourth course: Seekrong Nua Yang – Slow-cooked beef short ribs with soya sauce and Chinese herbs paired with Cuvee de Siam Red, Shiraz-Sangiovese. Beef in a way you’ve never had it served before. Robust and strong Chinese flavours add to a crowd favourite.
Fifth course: Khao Niew Mamuang – Thai mango sticky rice with coconut air paired with Muscat Fortified wine. Guest around me were raving about the desert wine. I was raving about the quality take on a Thai favourite.
Tim Newton was a guest of JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa for the special dinner.
For reservations…
EMAIL: [email protected]
TELEPHONE: +66 (0)76 338 000
Ginja Taste, set in a traditional sala, the Thai restaurant is surrounded by tropical gardens and boasts a stunning view of the Andaman Sea. The restaurant operates from 6 pm – 10 pm.
Thailand makes you fat
I came to Thailand as a fit, healthy 70 kilogram Australian.
After six years in Thailand I'm now a reasonably fit, healthy 76 kilogram Australian.
Why? Well, Thai food, despite its healthy appearance and fresh origins is also full of fats, sugars and salt. For example, compare your average Big Mac to an average Pad Thai and there's at least double the kilojoules (or calories) in the Pad Thai. (There's plenty of variation in Pad Thai servings but we took an average from three websites reporting on the nutritional value of Thai food). One website went as far as reporting that your average Pad Thai had FOUR times as many calories in it.
(A big Mac has 257 calories (1075 kilojoules) per 100 grams of weight and weighs approx. 200 grams)
Mango Tree hosts educational tour to train global chefs in the art of Isan cuisine
Isan is the vast, largely rural region of Thailand bordering Laos, Cambodia and the Mekong River. Sometimes referred to as the "Rice Bowl of Thailand" and the heart of the country's culinary scene, Isan is the birthplace of many of Thai cuisine's most popular dishes, including som tum (spicy papaya salad), gai yang (grilled chicken) and laab (minced pork salad).
In order to allow its global team to better understand and appreciate Isan food, Mango Tree invited 20 chefs and restaurant executives from eight countries – Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, India, Nepal, Japan, Hong Kong and France – to Northeast Thailand for a five-day journey of discovery.
Spectacular views and the new lunchtime menu – Kata Rocks
With flavours inspired by both the Mediterranean and regional gastronomy, the refreshing new menu celebrates the summer and island life by using seasonal ingredients and seafood specialities. The new menu aims to make the Oceanfront Clubhouse a destination of choice for premium lunchtime dining on the island's west coast.
Executive Chef Laia Pons says, "the highlight of this upgraded menu is not only its innovative use of unique, fresh flavours, but also its commitment to seasonal ingredients and the demands of our diners.
"We've also added some great new creative and healthy dining options on both our new menus," she added.
