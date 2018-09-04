Husband and wife tourists pulled out of the Nai Harn surf

PHOTOS: Aroon Solos/ Newshawk Phuket

At 10.30 am this morning (Tuesday) two Egyptian tourists (husband and wife) were rescued from surf by lifeguards at Naiharn Beach. The male tourist, who was aged over 60 years old, claimed he felt very weak and was taken to the Chalong Hospital for observation. Conditions were very poor for swimming this morning along the west coast of Phuket with the forecast for strong westerly winds, thunder storms and passing rain fronts.

Watch video of the rescue HERE.