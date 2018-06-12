Food Scene
Mango Tree elevates Thai dining with the launch of flagship restaurant in Guangzhou
Leading Asian restaurant operator Mango Tree Worldwide has expanded its flagship brand in China with the opening of Mango Tree Guangzhou, a contemporary, design-led dining destination located in one of the world’s tallest buildings.
Created by Steve Leung, the award-winning Hong Kong-based architect and designer, Mango Tree Guangzhou features a rainforest and island themed interior, allowing diners to feel the true essence of Thailand.
Natural wood, tropical plants and rattan chairs are combined with a state-of-the-art lighting installation to create the impression that guests are dining in a Thai forest, under the blinking lights of a starry sky.
This enchanting effect is enhanced by the restaurant’s elevated setting. Perched seven floors above ground in the K11 Art Mall, which forms part of the 530 metre tall Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre, diners are treated to spectacular city views.
In addition to the spacious restaurant area, a stylish bar is framed by floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Guangzhou skyline, and a relaxing alfresco terrace features cosy sofas and lush greenery to create a tree house-like ambience, high above the city – with a DJ playing into the night. The launch DJ is Juli York from Ukraine playing a coterie of trip hop and Latin, Afro and Chicago house.
This exquisite design concept perfectly reflects the restaurant’s culinary style, which focuses on authentic Thai cuisine prepared and presented with contemporary flare and a cool, lifestyle vibe.
“We are delighted to unveil Mango Tree Guangzhou as our new flagship restaurant in China. With Steve Leung’s signature design and our contemporary style of Thai cuisine, I am confident that this drive us to new places and literally elevate our experience for Chinese diners to enjoy,” said Trevor MacKenzie, Mango Tree’s Global Managing Director.
“China is naturally a very important market for Mango Tree Worldwide. With more than nine million Chinese travellers now visiting Thailand every year, the country is developing a keen appetite for authentic Thai cuisine. We look forward to introducing our signature Mango Tree restaurant concept to diners in even more Chinese cities in future,” Mr MacKenzie added.
Mango Tree Guangzhou seats approximately 150 diners for all types of occasion, from large family groups to intimate couples’ meals and corporate business functions. Many of the tables are positioned next to panoramic windows, allowing diners to gaze out over the glittering city.
The menu at Mango Tree Guangzhou combines genuine Thai flavours and sophistication, using the finest and freshest ingredients. Chef Aphichat will take diners on a culinary journey to the four regions of Thailand – north, northeast, south and central – with signature dishes including yellow crab curry; tom yum goong (spicy and sour soup with prawns); and mango sticky rice with coconut milk. The bar has also introduced a number of special Thai cocktails, including a signature lemongrass mojito.
Mango Tree Guangzhou becomes the upscale brand’s second restaurant in Mainland China, joining the existing Mango Tree Qingdao. In total, Mango Tree Worldwide now operates a total of 64 outlets worldwide.
This impressive new restaurant also marks the latest successful project for designer Steve Leung, who has been responsible for major hospitality projects including Sing Yin at W Hong Kong, Yuan at Atlantis The Palm Dubai, and the Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard in London.
Mango Tree Guangzhou is expected to become extremely popular among local and international professionals, upmarket residents, high-spending tourists and more. The restaurant will be open daily for lunch and dinner.
- The Thaiger
Songkhla Seafood Festival 2018 – on now.
The Songkhla Seafood Festival 2018 is on now and celebrating its 19th year. It’s taking place at Sra Bua, Laem Samila, Songkhla until June 9, 2018.
The event is known for offering all kinds of seafood fresh off the boat, including fish, shrimp, crab, shellfish, squid and jellyfish, caught during the 12-day festival. There will be more than 100 seafood stalls, local Thai gastronomy demonstrations and local shops serving the fruits of the sea daily from 4pm – midnight.
Seafood is the highlight of the event, but Thai stars and entertainers are also set to shine bright. Live performances by Pinky Savika, Lamyai Hai Thongkam, Maleehuana, Mike Piromporn and others are expected to draw crowds. There are also local art performance and the Miss Samila 2018 Contest which is not to be missed.
The Songkhla Seafood Festival 2018 is hosted by Songkhla City Municipality and the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) and others. It intends to promote Thai gastronomy and food tourism in a city famed for the freshest seafood in the Kingdom.
This year, the festival is also positioned as a ‘Food Festival No Alcohol’ and Styrofoam-free event by ThaiHealth, making it both family and eco-friendly.
For information, contact the TAT Hat Yai Office:
TELEPHONE: 07423 1055; 07423 8518; 07424 3747
EMAIL: [email protected]
Mango Tree brings its ‘Isan’ Thai culinary culture to Kawasaki, Japan
Leading Asian restaurant operator Mango Tree Worldwide has launched a new Mango Tree Café in Japan, bringing authentic street food from Isan, the region of northeast Thailand, to diners in the bustling city of Kawasaki.
The new Mango Tree Café Kawasaki is located on the fourth floor of Lazona Kawasaki Plaza, a major shopping and lifestyle complex in the heart of the city. Kawasaki lies between Tokyo and Yokohama in the world’s busiest metropolitan area, with a population of over one million people in its own right.
The new casual restaurant will specialise in traditional dishes from Isan, including “som tam gai yang” – spicy papaya salad with grilled chicken. The classic ingredients of som tam are shredded papaya, green beans, tomatoes, garlic and peanuts, which are combined with red chilies, palm sugar, fish sauce and lime juice to create the perfect balance of spicy, sweet, salty and sour flavours. This light yet fiery salad is then served with grilled chicken (gai yang) for the ultimate combo meal.
Largely rural, the Isan region borders Laos, Cambodia and the Mekong River and is home to thousands of farms and ranches which grow much of Thailand’s fresh produce. With such an abundance of fresh produce available, Isan has developed a rich culinary culture and is now considered to be the culinary heart of Thailand. As part of its efforts to showcase Isan cuisine, Mango Tree Japan is now launching a book on Isan cooking in Japanese, supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).
“Som tam is one of the most popular dishes in Thailand, enjoyed by everyone – young and old, rich and poor. We are delighted to bring this wonderfully spicy treat to Japanese diners with the opening of this new Mango Tree Café, as we continued to expand our contemporary culinary concept across the country,” said Trevor MacKenzie, Mango Tree’s Global Managing Director.
“Located in a retail complex within the Greater Tokyo Area, Mango Tree Café Kawasaki will benefit from significant footfall. We fully expect this restaurant and its authentic Isan menu to strike a chord with local diners, and I look forward to introducing Mango Tree Cafés to even more parts of Japan in future,” he added.
In addition to som tam, the menu at Mango Tree Café Kawasaki will feature a range of other traditional Isan dishes, including “larb” (spicy minced pork with Thai herbs), Isan sausage and the Lazona Special Plate – an assortment of Isan favourites including gapao, green curry, vegetable salad, a fried egg, noodle soup and a friend egg.
Diners can also enjoy a selection of light bites and classic Thai dishes, such as “pad Thai” (stir-fried noodles) and “gaeng kiew whan” (Thai green curry), while lunchtime specials include “pad gapao” (spicy stir-fried minced chicken or pork on rice, topped with a fried egg) and “tom yum goong” (spicy and sour prawn soup).
Bright, stylish and modern, with a full bar service, Mango Tree Café Kawasaki can seat up to 60 diners. It is expected to be frequented by a wide range of diners, including young people, families and couples. Its setting within Lazona Kawasaki Plaza will also bring Thai cuisine to many new customers, including office workers seeking a light lunchtime treat.
Thai cuisine is hugely popular in Japan and Mango Tree Worldwide has identified the country as one of its key focus markets. At present there are 20 Mango Tree restaurants in Japan, 11 of which are Mango Tree Cafés.
With Japan’s appetite for authentic Thai food showing no signs of abating, more Mango Tree Cafés are expected to open in future, bringing som tam and other delectable delicacies to an increasing number of diners all across the country.
The Pavilions Phuket gears up for a summer of inspiring art and culture
The Pavilions Phuket, the island’s romantic and intimate luxury resort with a choice of exceptional villas and suites overlooking the Andaman Sea, will become a cultural showcase this summer as the resort introduces a series of events tailored to sophisticated global guests and visitors.
The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts global philosophy is rooted in romance, art, culture and adventure.
Throughout June, the resort will express these passions by hosting a charity art exhibition dedicated to the sea, a lively salsa dance party featuring live Latin music, and exquisite culinary journeys to the north of Thailand.
From June 15 to July 30, Brazilian-born, Phuket-based artist Leticia Vaz Marques will showcase her acclaimed “Emotion of the Ocean” exhibition at Firefly Restaurant – the contemporary dining venue and poolside club at The Pavilions Phuket.
Inspired by the power of the sea and the pure beauty of Mother Nature, Leticia’s eye-catching artworks will be on display around the restaurant with bold yet calming colours creating a serene oceanic ambience to captivate guests and visitors.
Emotion of the Ocean by Leticia Vaz Marques.
The opening night of the exhibition with feature live music and creative canapés by Chef Belinda. Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase some of Leticia’s artworks with a percentage of each sale donated to the Phuket Hotels Association and its campaign to keep the island’s beaches in pristine condition.
The PHA’s next Island-wide beach clean-up event is scheduled for September 15, in conjunction with the International Coastal Cleanup Day, and will take place with support of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Phuket Governor, and The Pavilions Foundation.
Adding to the cultural mix in June, Firefly’s ongoing series of lively Latin-themed evenings will continue on Tuesday, June 5 when the venue hosts its fourth Havana Salsa Night.
Guests will be able to lose themselves in Latin America’s vibrant dance culture, with genres including salsa, cha-cha-cha and merengue performed by acclaimed musical duo Roma and Malika.
Phuket’s famous salsa teacher, Luc, will also be on the dance floor to offer expert tips. Guests can get into the Latin groove with traditional Cuban mojitos, created using Phuket’s own Chalong Bay Rum.
Culture also feeds cuisine and The Pavilions Phuket will be continuing its authentic Thai Culinary Series in June with a special Northern Cuisine set menu at The Plantation Restaurant.
Food lovers keen to explore the rich culinary traditions of Northern Thailand will discover an array of delectable dishes created by Chef M and his team, available every evening in June from 6pm onwards, this exclusive set menu is priced at 1,890++ baht for two people.
A special Northern Thai set menu is available at The Plantation Restaurant
“At The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts, we understand that our guests appreciate authentic and engaging cultural experiences that enable them to gain a deeper insight into the destination. Through regular artistic, cultural and culinary offerings, we aim showcase the creativity and diversity of Thailand and move beyond the typical tourist activities so often served up for visitors,” commented Gordon Oldham, Founder of The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts.
With its luxurious accommodation choices and a spectacular hilltop setting with incredible views of the Andaman Sea sunsets, The Pavilions Phuket is the ultimate tropical sanctuary. The resort is located just 20 minutes’ drive from Phuket International Airport, which makes it easily accessible for guests arriving from around the globe, whether they’re seeking an extended island vacation or a short break from the city.
