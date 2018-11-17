New additions to the Thailand Michelin foodie guide | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Nara 9 – www.nara9.net

Property consultants, Edmund Tie & Company – South East Asia – report that the new condo supply for 2019 is ‘unlikely to increase’ and that sales rates are disappointing in Q3.

Their report says that the take-up rate of newly launched condominium projects in Q3 in Bangkok’s CBD dropped from last year’s 58% to only 31%, year on year. This is even lower than the performance in Q2 which was 46%.

Developers are acknowledging that there is a weaker demand for residential units and a significant drop in overall supply.

The three highest performing condo sale segments were the ‘luxury segment’, followed by the ‘super luxury’ and ‘Grade A’ segments.

The average price for condos has remained flat for Q3, compared to Q2 – around 330,000 baht per square metre – but this is still a 32% increase when compared to the same quarter in 2017, according to the report.

But Edmund Tie report that the figures are just a minor ‘blip’ following big rises in demand and sales over the past three years. They report that the new condominium supply in the CBD during Q3 was 1,636 units, rising from 852 in Q2, 2018 – a 92% increase in new units hitting the market.

For the office sector, their report says that rents will continue to increase gradually in the final quarter of this year and into 2019, driven by limited supply.

“There will be an increased demand for office condos in Bangkok.”

They say office developers remain focused on providing open-plan office space close to public transport nodes.