Chiang Rai
Cave film starts shooting in November
A Thai film telling the story of the Tham Luang cave rescue is due to begin rolling cameras in November. It’s working title is ‘Nang Non’ in Thai (The Cave in English)
Tom Waller, an Irish/Thai filmmaker, gave a presentation about the project at the Toronto International Film Festival. ‘Nang Non’ is the working title of the film, also the name of the mountain range and cave where the 13 young Mae Sai football players were stuck between June 23 and emerge in the second week of July after being trapped by rising flood waters.
Tom says that the story will focus on some of the unsung heroes from the international effort, including some of the key Thai and international rescuers. Jim Warney, one of the Irish rescuers, is thought to be one of the main characters in the film – he was one of the team that brought out Ekkapon Chantawaong, the oldest member of the Mu Pa group and the last of the team to emerge from the cave.
The production team started to move in and search around for locations for filming at the same time as the real rescue effort and media were moving out of Mae Sai during July. Tom is quoted in the Bangkok Post saying that he has no intention of exploiting any of the real people involved.
“I want to show the volunteer spirit that fascinated the world,” he said.
Bangkok
Royal Gala Dinner ‘like a big family reunion’
Thai PBS spoke to a number of the attendees at last Thursday night's Royal Gala Dinner to commemorate and thank international and Thai volunteers who contributed to the amazing rescue of the 13 young football players from the Tham Luang caves in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai early July.
Nothing would overwhelm Maj Hodges from the United States more than the sight of the “Mu Pa” boys walking into the reception 'looking great and happy'. He says the reception was like a big family reunion and a great occasion to reconnect with the people who worked side-by-side with him and his team during those most difficult days...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=84&v=wteJxvi3IfA
For Glen McEwan, from the Australian Federal Police, the grand reception reminded him of the role of the Caver/Anaesthesiologist Dr. Richard Harris and other Australian personnel who contributed to the successful rescue operat...
Chiang Rai
Elon Musk accuses cave rescuer of being a ‘child rapist’
In an email to BuzzFeed News, the Tesla CEO launched into his third verbal assault on Vernon Unsworth accusing him, without zero evidence, of being a ‘child rapist’. In the past the accusations included the terms ‘pedo guy’, an inference that Mr Unsworth was a pedophile - completely groundless allegations.
Vernon Unsworth has told The Times that the billionaire’s allegations he had a 'child bride' and had moved to an area notorious for child sex trafficking were “100 per cent” untrue and “very hurtful”. He said he met his girlfriend, Woranan Ratrawiphukkun, in London and that she is a very successful businesswoman before he met her.
Originally from St Albans in Hertfordshire, Vernon is preparing t...
Chiang Rai
Van crash injures 14 pre-schoolers
The accident on the Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai road in Moo 6 village in Tambon Wiang Ka Long happened at around 7:20am this morning.
The van driver 59 year old Kamol Phothi suffered injuries to his face. A girl in the front passenger seat had her legs stuck in the damaged console and rescuers had to use the jaws of life to free her from the wreckage.
Five of the preschoolers were seriously injured - two suffering broken arms, one with a head injury and two others had bruises and cuts.
Everyone was taken to Wiang Pa Pao Hospital and 11 of the unharmed children were released soon after.
50 year old Seksan Wongsuwan, the driver of the six-wheeler truck, said he was about to change lanes to make a U-turn when the van crashed into the rear of his t...
