UPDATE: Thai Cabinet approves civil partnership bill | The Thaiger

Thai Life
UPDATE: Thai Cabinet approves civil partnership bill
NOTE: Yesterday, The Thaiger referred to the bill as allowing “same sex marriage”. Our headline was incorrect. We have corrected the story with updated information. We apologise for the error.
The Thai cabinet yesterday endorsed a bill allowing registration of same-sex couples, as well as legal amendments to ensure same-sex couples have the same rights and privileges as opposite-sex couples. The bill and the amendment will now be put to a vote in the Thai parliament.
The government’s deputy spokeswoman says the new Civil Partnership Bill and the amendment to the Civil and Commercial Code will “ensure fairness for people of all gender identification”. The bill defines civil partners as couples born with the same sex. Marriage registration will be available to consenting same-sex couples who are at least 17 years old. One or both must be Thai.
“The Civil Partnership Bill is a milestone for Thai society in promoting equality among people of all genders… This strengthens the families of people with sexual diversity and is appropriate for the present social circumstances.”
But the bill is already coming under heavy criticism. A “No to Civil Partnership Bill” hashtag is trending on Thai social media saying the new bill isn’t equivalent to marriage. They point out that the bill doesn’t ensure the same rights as those enjoyed by heterosexual married couples, and it doesn’t recognise engagement of same sex couples.
Minors who seek such civil partnership certification must have the consent of their parents, legal guardians or a court.
Spouses of civil partners will have the same legal rights as married husbands and wives, notably including with regard to personal and jointly-held property. Civil partners can adopt a child, or a partner can adopt an adoptive child of a spouse. When a partner dies, the survivor will have the same inheritance rights as conventional married couples under the Civil and Commercial Code. Sections of the code concerning married couples will also apply to civil partners.
Some of the key points of the Bill include…
- Consenting same sex couples, who want to register their partnership, must be at least 17 years old and at least one must be a Thai national
- In case the same sex couple are minors, they must have the consent of their parents, guardians or the court. After the registration of the partnership, the minors will be regarded as adults
- Either member of the same sex partnership can act on behalf of the other, as with a heterosexual married couple.
- A same sex couple can adopt a child
- In case one of the partners dies, the survivor has the same rights and duties as a surviving heterosexual spouse
The Justice Ministry, which proposed the bill and the legal amendments, will monitor the effectiveness of the changes and plan other legal amendments to ensure compliance with those already enacted.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thai Life
UPDATE: Thai Cabinet approves civil partnership bill
The Thai cabinet has today endorsed a bill allowing registration of same-sex couples, as well as legal amendments to ensure same-sex couples have the same rights and privileges as opposite-sex couples. The bill and the amendment will now be put to a vote in the Thai parliament.
The government’s deputy spokeswoman says the new Civil Partnership Bill and the amendment to the Civil and Commercial Code will “ensure fairness for people of all gender identification”. The bill defines civil partners as couples born with the same sex. Marriage registration will be available to consenting same-sex couples who are at least 17 years old. One or both must be Thai.
“The Civil Partnership Bill is a milestone for Thai society in promoting equality among people of all genders… This strengthens the families of people with sexual diversity and is appropriate for the present social circumstances.”
But the bill is already coming under heavy criticism. A “No to Civil Partnership Bill” hashtag is trending on Thai social media saying the new bill isn’t equivalent to marriage. They point out that the bill doesn’t ensure the same rights as those enjoyed by heterosexual married couples, and it doesn’t recognise engagement of same sex couples.
Minors who seek such civil partnership certification must have the consent of their parents, legal guardians or a court.
Spouses of civil partners will have the same legal rights as married husbands and wives, notably including with regard to personal and jointly-held property. Civil partners can adopt a child, or a partner can adopt an adoptive child of a spouse. When a partner dies, the survivor will have the same inheritance rights as conventional married couples under the Civil and Commercial Code. Sections of the code concerning married couples will also apply to civil partners.
The amended Civil and Commercial Code will prohibit a man or a woman from getting married if he or she already has a civil partner. A man or a woman can face a divorce lawsuit if he or she treats someone else as a civil partner.
Some of the key points of the Bill include…
- Consenting same sex couples, who want to register their partnership, must be at least 17 years old and at least one must be a Thai national
- In case the same sex couple are minors, they must have the consent of their parents, guardians or the court. After the registration of the partnership, the minors will be regarded as adults
- Either member of the same sex partnership can act on behalf of the other, as with a heterosexual married couple.
- A same sex couple can adopt a child
- In case one of the partners dies, the survivor has the same rights and duties as a surviving heterosexual spouse
The Justice Ministry, which proposed the bill and the legal amendments, will monitor the effectiveness of the changes and plan other legal amendments to ensure compliance with those already enacted.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Entertainment
Bangkok’s legendary Scala cinema is closing
Bangkok’s venerable Scala cinema announced yesterday that it will stop its movie showing operations and let other businesses rent the venue for their activities or special screenings until the end of 2020, when its land contract expires. Scala, located in Pathumwan district, is the last standalone movie theatre in Bangkok.
The 1,000 seat cinema was built in 1969 and named after Milan’s Teatro alla Scala. It’s owned by Apex Group, which used to operate 3 other standalone cinemas in Bangkok: Sala Chalermthai Theatre, which was demolished in 1989; Siam Theatre, which shut down in 2010 after being damaged in a fire, and Lido Multiplex, which closed down in 2018 when its contract expired.
Scala had earlier announced that it would close temporarily, from March 18 until May 31, in line with the Emergency Decree to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Among the businesses that were ordered shut were movie theatres, restaurants, massage parlours, fitness centres and others. The restriction was lifted for several businesses, including movie theatres, on June 1, but sadly the Scala is bringing down the curtain on half a century Bangkok’s cinema history.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
World
2 Aussies win $7,500 each in racial discrimination suit
After being turned away from a Thai restaurant in Sydney’s central business district, 2 caucasian Australian men have been awarded A$7,500 each for racial discrimination. 32 year old Luke Masters, and Wayne Clothier aged 33, were awarded the payout today after they were prevented from entering Mr B’s Hotel on Pitt Street in Sydney’s CBD in September 2017. A security guard there told them it was “Asian Night.”
The security guard, staffing an event in the venue’s dance and live music venue, told the pair the hotel “wasn’t mixing crowds.”
The pair filed a racial discrimination complaint later that month, according to the New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
The men said they looked through the doors and windows of the hotel from the street and saw a crowd of people inside, “99%’ of whom were of Asian appearance.” Court documents describe the venue as having “a significant Thai clientele.”
Clothier says he told the security guard he had lived in Thailand and even showed him his Thai drivers licence, but was still turned away.
“He says he was particularly upset at the hotel having an Asian night that was only about appearance and not about the understanding of culture or respect for it,” according to the ruling.
The guard reportedly told them “Sorry boys, I can’t let you in tonight. We’re not mixing crowds. It’s Asian night.”
“That’s not right. You can’t do that. This isn’t right,” Masters responded, according to court documents.
The pair went directly to a police station to complain after the guard told them “look there’s thousands of bars around, just go find somewhere else.”
Masters told police “No person in Australia, regardless of race, should experience this from a licensed establishment.”
The tribunal agreed:
“In our view, this cannot be regarded as a trivial or insignificant case of race discrimination.”
SOURCE: The Daily MailKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Yala ramps up security after fatal shooting of volunteer ranger
AOT considering joint venture with Thai Airways to keep services running
Long weekend sees 1.4 million domestic tourists take to the road
Doctors say Covid-19 first wave may be over, but warn against complacency
UK’s Kew Green Hotels launches 7 properties in Bangkok
Phuket officials visit Kamala restaurant after customer charged 6,750 baht
UPDATE: Thai Cabinet approves civil partnership bill
Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai highway closed by flooding again – VIDEO
UPDATE: Thai Cabinet approves civil partnership bill
900 million budget for MotoGP gets Cabinet nod
AirAsia’s wings may be clipped permanently
What will happen to foreigners with expired visas after July 31?
Thai activist cries foul on government over US diplomat skirting quarantine
Volunteer ranger shot dead in Yala
Millions of meth pills, tonnes of marijuana seized in 3 major drug hauls
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Two years ago – remembering Phuket’s Phoenix boat tragedy
Visa amnesty extension for foreigners “being considered”
Alcohol bans tomorrow and Monday in Thailand
Finalised “travel bubble” list to be submitted to CCSA
Thai nightlife grapples with “new normal”
The timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
Thailand growing more expensive for expats
Old Bangkok market damaged by large fire
Thailand gets quarantine “red light” from UK, “green light” from EU
Bangkok’s shopping malls struggle under tourist ban, fierce competition
PETA reveals ‘abused’ monkeys used to pick coconuts in Thailand
90 minute Covid-19 test at BKK being tested
Thailand’s economy facing bleakest prediction in Asia
Thai teacher gives “ugly” haircut as punishment for student’s long hair
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Events3 days ago
Two years ago – remembering Phuket’s Phoenix boat tragedy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand gets quarantine “red light” from UK, “green light” from EU
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s economy facing bleakest prediction in Asia
- Education2 days ago
Thai teacher gives “ugly” haircut as punishment for student’s long hair
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
The transformation of Thai hotels under the ‘new normal’ – CBRE
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai PM expresses concern over “travel bubbles”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand to welcome 1,700 medical tourists starting this month
- Pattaya3 days ago
Russian woman allegedly kills own baby and survives suicide jump