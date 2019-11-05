5,000 Samui residents diagnosed with depression in 2019 | The Thaiger

Thailand’s second largest island may be renowned for its beautiful beaches and laid-back atmosphere, but a new report indicates that the number of people diagnosed with depression on Koh Samui has increased to over 5,000 this year.

Thai-language Daily News says Songyot Chayaninporamet, deputy director at Samui Hospital, blames several factors, including the high cost of living, crime, unemployment and drugs. The hospital now employs specialists to care for patients battling mental health issues.

A change in the tourism demographic has also seen some hotels and attractions having a particularly bad business year with many hotels, attractions and tour companies putting off staff.

A recent study carried out by the World Health Organisation (WHO) found that Thailand has the highest suicide rate in the ASEAN region, with around 10,000 suicides a year, mainly among the younger population.

The WHO ranked Thailand 32nd worldwide in its annual suicide rate report which came out earlier this month. The report indicated around 10,000 deaths by suicide per year, much higher than other ASEAN countries.

Three months ago the current Department of Mental Health director general Kiattibhoom Vongrachit released another report showing that Thailand’s youth now have an increased risk of depression and suicide. In the first six months of 2019, 40,635 calls were made to DMH’s hotline; 13,658 of the calls were from children and young people aged between 11 – 25 years of age.

This is around a 20% rise in the rate of calls made during 2018.

SOURCE: Thai Residents