Top 5 villas in East Coast Phuket specially chosen by CBRE

Michelle Lim

Photo Via: CBRE Thailand

Possessing some of the world’s finest beaches, with water that is crystal clear, powdery white sand, and a landscape sprinkled with coconut palm trees, Phuket is a paradise the modern traveller cannot afford to miss. While the west coast has long been famed for its beaches, it would be a mistake to overlook the unique charms of the quieter east coast. Commanding a view of the vast Andaman Sea, the east coast’s serenity and privacy are second to none. CBRE Thailand has compiled the top 5 villas in this sanctuary just for you.

Cape Heights Villa Orca

First on our list of exceptional villas is located in Cape Heights sits on a vast 1,146.40-sq.m. plot of land. It is situated on a hillside in an exclusive gated estate. With state-of-the-art architecture and a beach-themed interior, the villa provides ultimate comfort and serenity. Wake up every morning to birds chirping and breathtaking views of the sea.

The villa offers four tasteful double bedrooms, two ensuites, and a spacious balcony offering picturesque views. In addition, a capacious living area, well-equipped kitchen, private study/office space, recreational area and storage room are located on the ground floor. Walk out to the lawn to plunge into your private swimming pool. Refresh yourself with an outdoor shower or unwind in the sauna.

Travelling to major destinations is easy, as the villa is very conveniently located. Ao Por Pier and Mission Hills Golf Course are only 10 minutes away, British International School and Phuket International Academy are 15 minutes away, and Phuket International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Address: Cape Yamu, Pa Klok, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

For more information on Cape Heights Villa Orca, click HERE.

Top 5 villas in East Coast Phuket specially chosen by CBRE | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: CBRE Thailand

Cape Heights Villa Beluga

Another one of the beautiful villas is Cape Heights, which occupies 1,240.80 sq. m. of hillside land. The Villa’s huge swimming pool and lush garden overlooking an aquamarine blue sea are just two of the most significant selling points of this meticulously designed Villa. Soak in the sunshine and breathe in the sea air as you chill on a sunbed by the natural-stone pool. Why not try some early morning yoga or hang out with friends in the Thai-style sala.

The Villa has three bedrooms on the upper level and one bedroom on the ground floor; the latter is suitable for hosting guests or for elderly family members as they can avoid taking the stairs. The Villa has a fully equipped kitchen and two spacious reception rooms with comfortable sofas and space for relaxation or socializing. The property comes with a granite 8’x 4’ pool table and a small exercise room equipped with a treadmill. The Villa has generous storage, housekeeper rooms and four car parking spaces which perfectly complement a villa of this size. The Villa has fibre high-speed Wi-Fi throughout.

You don’t have to travel far to reach popular destinations either. The Villa is only 10 minutes away from Ao Por Pier and Mission Hills Golf Course, 15 minutes to Phuket International Academy and the British International School and 30 minutes away from Phuket International Airport.

Address: Cape Yamu, Pa Klok, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

For more information on Cape Heights Villa Beluga, click HERE.

Top 5 villas in East Coast Phuket specially chosen by CBRE | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: CBRE Thailand

The Bay

This two-story bay villa is located in Cape Yamu, a beautiful hidden peninsula in Phuket. Nobody could fail to be impressed by the vast infinity pool that stretches out to a magnificent view of Phang Nga Bay, Sappham Bay, and hundreds of other beautiful islands. This stunning view is not limited to the pool or the balcony; you can enjoy it from the living area and even from the comfort of your bed through full-length windows.

The villa is located on a hillside and surrounded by nature, resulting in complete privacy from the tourist hustle and bustle. And you don’t have to worry about distances either, as you are just a short drive from all the major local tourist attractions and a mere 30 minutes drive to Phuket International Airport.

Address: Cape Yamu, Paklok, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

For more information on The Bay, click HERE.

Top 5 villas in East Coast Phuket specially chosen by CBRE | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: CBRE Thailand

The Cape

The Cape is one of the best villas in East Coast Phuket for it is designed by the renowned architect Jean-Michel Gathy. It is an exquisite private villa conveniently located on a beautiful private beach. The villa consists of three floors, all accessible by elevator. In addition, there is a magnificent pavilion that functions as a grand hall, lounge area or dining area. The villa’s high ceilings and full-length windows exude calmness and are sure to relieve the tensions of a busy world outside this sanctuary. All bedrooms include en-suite bathrooms and sea views.

Imagine sipping a cool mocktail and dipping your feet in an infinity-edge pool as you take in a glittering sea view. Or consider simply working out at the gym, unwinding in the spa, or watching your favourite film in the theatre room. All these things could be yours at The Cape.

Address: Cape Yamu, Paklok, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

For more information on The Cape, click HERE.

Top 5 villas in East Coast Phuket specially chosen by CBRE | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: CBRE Thailand

Baan Yamu Phase 1

Last but not least of our Top 5 villas is Baan Yamu Phase 1- an ideally located villa residence in an ultra-secure environment. Moreover, it is complete with outstanding community facilities and services, including a top-class on-site restaurant. This spacious, intricately and beautifully designed building has 1,908 sq. m. and sits on 1.5 rai of land. The villa has three stories with four bedrooms and two-car parking spaces. It also has a large infinity pool that complements its natural surroundings’ magic.

In case more space is needed, there is also an option to add a floor on top of the current structure of the building.

Address: Cape Yamu, Paklok, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

For more information on Baan Yamu Phase 1, click HERE.

Top 5 villas in East Coast Phuket specially chosen by CBRE | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: CBRE Thailand

Feel at home in the exhilarating natural surroundings in one of these modern-style villas on the east coast of Phuket. Additionally, it is guaranteed that you will meet a level of comfort, style, security and exclusivity that is simply unparalleled. CBRE Thailand has compiled the best of the best villas for you, so you’re just a click away from finding your sanctuary.

You can also click HERE to check out the exclusive properties in Phuket for sale as recommended by CBRE Thailand.

 

    Michelle Lim

    Michelle graduated with a double degree in Business Administration and Psychology from Webster University. She's a big nature lover, ailurophile and psychology enthusiast.

