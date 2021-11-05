Thailand International Boat Show to kick-start luxury tourism revival

Press Release

International boat brands, superyachts, supercars, luxury real estate and more are on display to thousands of expected visitors from Thailand and overseas.

Phuket, Thailand, 29 October 2021 – The Thailand International Boat Show will take place at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina from 6-9 January 2022 and is set to attract thousands of high net worth individuals from across Thailand and overseas. The only boat show to be staged at any major marina in Thailand during 2022 and the first planned for the region in two years, the Thailand International Boat Show is seen by public and private sectors as a valuable platform to promote marine leisure tourism in Phuket and Thailand to the world.

“The Thailand International Boat Show will be the first international event of its kind since Phuket reopened to international visitors earlier this year. We’re working closely with the local and central government, and are aligned on the national agenda to reopen the country to international visitors. We support the government’s plans and together we’ll help to shine the light again on Phuket and Thailand’s world-class marine tourism,” said David Hayes, CEO of organisers JAND Events.

Phuket has led the way in opening up to international travellers and from 1st November, vaccinated people from 46 low-risk countries will be able to travel to key destinations across Thailand without having to quarantine. Thailand has set out its stall to restart international tourism and organisers of the Thailand International Boat Show are working hand-in-hand with stakeholders to achieve this.

Thai government agencies have been quick to endorse the event. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Tourism Authority of Thailand have given their approval and support of the event, and the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau have also endorsed the show in particular for its drive to attract international visitors – hundreds of which have already committed to attending. Phuket authorities, led by the Governor of Phuket, have also given their backing and voiced support for the show in what is a strong public-private sector collaborative effort.

The Thailand International Boat Show will be a boost to the local economy as all facets of the hospitality industry will benefit from the four-day extravaganza with an influx of international and domestic visitors.

From dinghies to superyachts, tenders and water toys, there will be a wide array of boats for sale and charter at the show including many of the most recognisable marine brands such as Fontaine Pajot, NEEL, ILIAD, Silvercraft, LEEN, Stealth Catamarans, Ocean Voyager, Rapido, Corsair Marine, Integrated Marine Service and more. There will also be a new innovative marine market where all types of nautical products will be on sale at reasonable prices.

As with major yacht shows like Cannes and Monaco, the Thailand International Boat Show is a “must-attend” event for major players in the yachting industry, many who see Southeast Asia as the final yachting frontier and wish to gain a foothold in a region that stretches from Sri Lanka to Fiji.

In addition to boats and all things marine, visitors can expect luxury cars, motorcycles, watches, fashion and more at the show. Thailand’s growing prowess as a health and wellness hub sees a number of companies focusing on traditional and herbal wellness as well as revolutionary new-wave medicine and healing at the show, led by StemCell 21 and the IntelliHealth Plus Rejuvenation Clinic.

High-end realtor Coldwell Banker will be one of the many companies showcasing luxury real estate. With space at a premium in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean, many visitors are drawn to the upscale villas and properties that Phuket and the southern Thai isles have to offer, combined with the marine leisure lifestyle on their doorstep.

Mixing business with pleasure, organisers promise something for everyone at the show. Daily entertainment and a bustling boardwalk offering al fresco dining together with some pop-up surprises will ensure visitors are spoilt for choice. On Children’s Day (Saturday 8 January) there will be lots of family activities and fun to keep the kids happy and busy. There will also be a three-day yachting conference at the neighbouring Phuket Boat Lagoon Marina, which will feature a number of influential figures from the yachting industry, as well as networking events and a Gala Dinner hosted by Intercontinental Phuket Resort on Saturday 8 January.

The Thailand International Boat Show promises to be a “can’t miss” event and will be held 6-9 January 2022 at Royal Phuket Marina. For more information, visit www.thailandinternationalboatshow.com.

# # #

About JAND Events

JAND Events is a multinational team of Thailand-based professionals passionate about events. Led by CEO David Hayes who has over 30 years experience in the Events, Hospitality and Travel industries, JAND Events is the chosen partner for brands such as Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy, L’Oréal, Givenchy, Kenzo and more. JAND Events and Thailand International Boat Show are trading divisions of JAND Group Co., Ltd.

Sponsors of the 2022 Thailand International Boat Show

​​Supporting authorities: Ministry of Tourism & Sports, Tourism Authority of Thailand and Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau. Host Sponsor: Royal Phuket Marina. Official Suppliers: Spirit of Bangkok and Vertigo Video Productions. Official Local Partner: Intercontinental Phuket Resort. Media Partners: Hot Magazine, Jetsetter, Luxury Society Asia, Robb Report Thailand, SEA Yachting and The Thaiger. PR & Marketing support: Infinity Communications and The Sponsorship Experts.

Media Contact

Infinity Communications

Duncan Worthington, Tel: +66 (0) 81 893 4006

Chanut Nawnarong, Tel: +66 (0) 92 554 4149

Email: prbkk@infinity-comms.com