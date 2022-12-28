Connect with us

Pace Launches Media Campaign on Tuk-Tuks – Buy Now Pay Later With 0% Interest

PHOTO: Pace/Tuk Tuk

Pace is a Buy Now Pay Later service from Singapore which helps consumers split payments into 3 months with 0% interest. Since late 2017, there are now more than 100 participating stores and 2000 points of sale across Thailand. Popular brands such as Nike, Superdry, Victoria’s Secret, Michael Kors, Bath & Body Works, EVEANDBOY, Mango, Aldo, Boardriders, OWNDAYS and Top Charoen have all signed up with Pace to offer customers more convenient payment options and to increase sales accordingly.

To promote this service, Pace has launched a media campaign on 30 tuk-tuks in Bangkok covering 3 locations including Siam Square, Central World and Terminal21 Asok for a month from 1st-31st December 2565. The aim of this campaign is to promote Pace’s Buy Now Pay Later service and Pace Pay app to the younger generation of shoppers.

The campaign includes 3 different designs with different messages to help people understand how Pace can make their life easier by having more freedom in spending, simply by using the service. All designs feature logos of participating stores so customers can easily spot them when they are out shopping.

Additionally, customers can get 100 baht discount when they spend up to 500 baht by using the code <THETHAIGERTH> before checking out with PACE.

PHOTO: Pace/Tuk Tuk

 

