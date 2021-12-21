Discover MontAzure Asia’s Ultimate Beachfront Community

Sponsored Article

Nestled against the soft sands of Kamala Beach, on Phuket’s pristine west coast, MontAzure is the ultimate destination for those seeking a privileged lifestyle or an attractive investment opportunity. Exuding elegance and exclusivity, with international amenities and a timeless sense of style, this breathtaking residential development has elevated the standard of tropical living in Southeast Asia.

Spanning 72 hectares of tropical land stretching from the mountains to the sea, MontAzure features a collection of five-star, internationally-branded residences and private hillside villas, accompanied by a five-star hotel, four blissful beach clubs, world-class wellness and more, all set amid plenty of outdoor space with a serene 250-metre beachfront and a 200-year-old tropical forest.

Upmarket condominiums and villas are now in high demand, due to their blend of privacy, luxury and fantastic facilities. They are also available on a freehold basis, which means that owners will control 100% of their investment – a highly attractive option for international buyers in Thailand.

Properties by MontAzure

Twinpalms Residences MontAzure

Unwind in your private rooftop pool, overlooking the endless ocean. Twinpalms Residences MontAzure is an idyllic retreat with 73 spacious suites and spectacular penthouses, which come fully equipped with a wine cellar, bar and private pool. Perfectly positioned in MontAzure’s beachfront zone, it is just a short stroll from Café del Mar, the legendary beach club with its upbeat vibe.

As a resident, you will have access to first-class facilities. Chill out in the lap pool, work out at the gym, enjoy a relaxing massage, or savour sensational cuisine at Shimmer, the shoreline restaurant with stunning sea views. With the services of a five-star hotel, a dedicated concierge is only a call away.

Operated by the Twinpalms Group, the five-star boutique resort specialist, this is one of the most enticing lifestyle investment opportunities in Southeast Asia. Every investor will be able to experience luxurious island living throughout the year. And when you are not using your condo, it can be rented out to generate extra income. Twinpalms Residence MontAzure lets you live your dreams!

MGallery Residences MontAzure Lakeside

MGallery Residences MontAzure Lakeside introduces an exciting new era of deeply personal, experiential hospitality to Thailand. The first MGallery Residence in the country, this prestigious property will be managed by Accor, the global hospitality company with more than 50 industry-leading brands. Guests and owners will be able to enjoy the finest hospitality of a five-star hotel residence, with the option for overseas investors to own a freehold title.

The 236-key MGallery Residences MontAzure Lakeside features a collection of spacious studios and residences, all set among a landscape of tranquil lakes, landscaped gardens, nature trails and jogging tracks. Options range from 47 to 70 square meters, with the chance to combine units to create larger living spaces, and all residents will be supported by outstanding facilities including a lap pool, kids’ pool and play area, clubhouse, yoga platform, stargazing deck and more.

This enchanting property lets you get in touch with nature and enjoy a unique lifestyle inspired by the spirit of the destination.

Live a millionaire’s lifestyle at MontAzure

MontAzure is the ultimate destination within a destination. Living on the “Millionaire’s Mile”, one of Phuket’s most exclusive areas which is filled with coastal condominiums, five-star resorts and high-end villas, you will enjoy a truly privileged lifestyle. In addition, you can easily access an amazing array of nearby attractions and activities, including championship golf courses, world-class water sports, dramatic dive spots, superb shopping and much more.

At MontAzure, you will be able to stroll to Cafe Del Mar or take a short drive to Catch Beach Club, which is loved by local celebrities and international trendsetters alike. A fashionable cluster of beachside and cliff-top restaurants and bars can be found within easy reach, the vibrant nightlife of Patong can be reached in just 15 minutes, and the rich culture and heritage of Phuket Town is only a short drive away.

Getting to and from MontAzure is a breeze. Phuket International Airport is approximately 35 minutes’ drive from your residence, providing connections to major cities all around the world.

Unparalleled Investment Opportunities

MontAzure offers exceptional opportunities for your investment. Whichever branded residence you choose, you can join a rewarding rental programme managed by world-leading hotel operators who will rent out your unit and generate excellent returns. You will also be able to stay for up to 45 nights per year!

Other privileges include a complimentary Thailand Elite Privilege Card for five years, Diamond Level membership of Accor Live Limitless (ALL) or a Twinpalms Plus Rewards Card. All you need to do is sit back and relax while these international hospitality specialists give you the best possible benefits.

MontAzure lets you live your best life. This beautiful beachfront destination is nestled against the golden sands of Kamala Bay, between the verdant hills and azure Andaman Sea, and is blessed with world-class facilities and five-star services. You will also join an elite community of local residents with access to the best dining options and leisure activities in the area.

So, whether you’re searching for a prestigious second home, a pristine place to retire or an attractive investment opportunity, MontAzure is the perfect option.

MGallery Residences is for sale starting at THB 7.5 million

Twinpalms Residences MontAzure is ready to move in and for sale starting at 15.8 MB

