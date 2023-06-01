Canadian socialite avoids jail, fined £30k for Belize police chief’s death

Canadian socialite Jasmine Hartin, 34, has reportedly avoided a prison sentence after being handed a £30,000 fine and 300 hours of community service for the manslaughter of Belizean police chief Henry Jemmott. The incident occurred on May 28, 2021, when Jemmott suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head. Hartin is the former partner of Andrew Ashcroft, son of the prominent UK businessman Lord Michael Ashcroft.

According to Channel 5 Belize, Hartin must pay US$75,000 within 12 months to avoid a potential 12-month prison sentence. Breaking Belize News also reported that she is required to produce a video warning against the dangers of alcohol consumption and improper handling of firearms. At the time of Jemmott’s death, Hartin and Ashcroft were living in Belize with their two children.

During the investigation and trial, it was revealed that Hartin and Jemmott, who were friends, attended a party together on Ambergris Caye island the night Jemmott died. The pair later took a walk on the beach and ended up on a pier, where Jemmott handed his gun to Hartin. She admitted to having been drinking and struggling with the Glock 17 when Jemmott asked for it back, leading to an accidental discharge.

Police discovered Hartin near the pier, covered in blood and distraught, while Jemmott’s body was found in the water off San Pedro, Belize. Hartin was charged with manslaughter by negligence and pleaded guilty in April 2023. Under Belize’s criminal code, the maximum prison sentence for manslaughter by negligence is five years.

Following her guilty plea, Hartin told reporters outside the court: “I just want Henry’s family to have peace now and I want this whole thing to be behind all of us so we can heal.”