World
Unilever drops “fair” from skin lightening cream’s branding
Unilever has announced it is dropping the word “fair” from its “Fair & Lovely” skin lightening cream after many have called it racist. Sunny Jain, president of Unilever’s. beauty and personal care division say…
“We recognize that the use of the words ‘fair’, ‘white’ and ‘light’ suggest a singular ideal of beauty that we don’t think is right, and we want to address this.”
However, those critics say the move to change the product’s name won’t do enough for the cause and are calling for the product to be removed entirely. As the demand for lighter skin is quite apparent across Asia, other South Asian countries like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh see white skin as signifying one’s position in high society.
Unilever has clearly taken note by featuring top Bollywood stars and youth on its advertising campaigns- which appear to give ideas that improving one’s skin tone can earn better prospects for marriage and jobs.
But Unilever is not alone in being targeted for its seemingly racist ads as other companies are being called out especially after the Black Lives Matter movement in America has gone global.
“They have to answer for all of this,” said Kavita Krishnan, an activist with the All India Progressive Women’s Association, referring to the “toxic culture” that she says the company had profited over for years by equating lighter skin tones with beauty, confidence, and success.
So far, Unilever has not announced the new name of its products, however, it has previously trademarked such names as “Glow & Lovely,” “Even & Lovely,” and “I am Lovely” amongst others.
SOURCE: DWKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
3 Comments
Leave a Reply
World
PIA cleans house after pilot license cheating scandal
In the wake of a deadly Pakistan plane crash, the country’s flagship carrier PIA says they may let go more than 150 pilots after finding many have allegedly faked their own licenses. The government has said that pilots both inside and outside the airline had allegedly allowed other people to take their exams in order to keep their flying licenses. Now, those pilots with suspicious or bogus licenses have been immediately grounded.
The news comes after an investigative report into the recent PIA plane crash revealed startling errors on behalf of the pilots and air traffic controllers-which ended with over 90 people dead. Investigators also say officials in the country’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will be questioned as to whether or not they accepted bribes to stay quiet about the scheme.
Publicly, the news of cheating on pilot exams has only come to light this week, but an AP news agency said that PIA knew about the issue for at least two years as it had fired at least four pilots before over the matter. Currently, there are reportedly 236 pilots with fake licenses.
The Karachi crash saw PIA pilots fly an Airbus A320 into a residential neighbourhood near the airport with reports saying that the pilots were not focused on landing as they attempted to ground the plane with the landing gear still up. The pilots were reportedly distracted as they could be heard talking about the coronavirus pandemic over the receiver, and refused to follow warnings that the aircraft’s altitude was too low-resulting in the fatal crash.
Air traffic controllers also played a large part in the crash as they reportedly failed to tell the aircraft that their first landing attempt had damaged both of the plane’s engines, which undoubtedly contributed to its crash the second time around.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said that they were also seeking more information after the news came about.
“We are following reports form Pakistan regarding fake pilot licenses, which are concerning and represent a serious lapse in the licensing and safety oversight,” a spokesman said.
SOURCE: DWKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Travel
Virgin Australia will fly again under new US ownership
Virgin Australia will reportedly grace the Australian skies again after a US company has bought it out. Bain Capital, a private equity group in the US, took over ownership after the struggling airline was unsuccessful in asking for Australian government bail out or loans. The second largest airline in Australia collapsed in April after struggling with long-term debt before the Covid-19 pandemic struck, knocking them out of the skies altogether.
Bain Capital reportedly supports the airline’s current management team and its turnaround plans and says it’s committed to retaining thousands of jobs by injecting a significant amount of capital to help its future.
The Australian government is undoubtedly breathing a sigh of relief along with other airline officials as the US company has saved the airline from the government having to put its hands in its pockets and, worse, a Qantas monopoly.
When state borders reopen, both Qantas and Virgin Australia could possibly engage in a price war as domestic flights will likely be in demand as Australia is in its first recession in almost 30 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Virgin Australia is currently owned by a number of shareholders including Sir Richard Branson, Singapore Airlines, the UAE government and China’s HNA airline. The airline started up in 2000 just before the collapse of the other big airline brand at the time, ‘Ansett’ and quickly became Australia’s second largest airline brand to continue the duopoly with Qantas.
SOURCE: BBCKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
World
Fight over “El Chapo’s” legacy leaves 16 dead in Mexico
The war to protect drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s legacy burst into a gun battle between rival Mexican gangs and left 16 dead on Thursday, authorities said. The 16 people, heavily armed and wearing bulletproof vests, died in a six-hour shootout near the rural town of Tepache in the northwestern province of Sinaloa.
“A van with seven bodies was located” after the initial clash, while nine bodies were discovered after the second exchange, Sinaloa State Security Minister Cristobal Castaneda told reporters. Castaneda said Wednesday’s clash near Tepuche, 25 kilometres (16 miles) from the capital of Sinaloa, Culiacan, was “part of the fight between two organized crime gangs in the region.”
Local media reported the dispute between leaders of the Sinaloa cartel and part of the gang run by the sons of ex-leader “El Chapo” Guzman against a faction headed by Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, long considered number two in the party.
The reports pointed to a deep split in what remains one of Mexico’s most dominant drug cartels, following El Chapo ‘s 2016 arrest and eventual extradition to the United States, where he is serving a life sentence.
Castaneda said that the rival groups had clashed in the area on eight separate occasions since May 29.
After the shooting, the police seized 40 high-calibre weapons, 10 grenades, 36,000 rounds of ammunition and 24 cars, the official said.
Seven of the victims have been identified as residents of Tepache.
AFP reporter who drove through the city on Thursday found many houses left abandoned by families who had fled the area in fear of escalating crime.
“All of the residents are gone,” said the local resident who called her Modesta. “But we stayed here because we have animals to look after,” said the 63-year-old woman. “But if the government asks us we have to move, we ‘re going to go.”
Mike Vigil, former head of international operations for the US Drug Enforcement Agency ( DEA), said Guzman ‘s three sons-known as the “Chapitos” or the little Chapos-were engaged in a fight to run the cartel.
“It’s a matter of inheritance. Because their father created the Sinaloa cartel, they feel it should be regulated,” Vigil told AFP.
After Guzman was captured, his sons Ivan, Jesus, and Ovidio agreed that Zambada would take over as long as they “learned the business,” Vigil said.
“They only knew how to spend the money, but now they know how the cartel operates and they want to take control of it, and that’s why these disputes are going on.”
Vigil said the Chapitos were worried about the survival of the cartel if Zambada, a 72-year-old with diabetes, died and his lieutenants took over.
“The cartel is not yet split, but it’s on that road. A lot of respect” Mayo “because he’s the oldest capo in Mexico, but there’s another faction with the Chapitos because they know the Zambada might die,” said the former DEA agent.
A split in the alliance would likely worsen Mexico’s drug violence as it would reinforce the rival Jalisco Nueva Generacion (New Generation) cartel.
“The Jalisco cartel is the bloodiest cartel, the repercussions for Mexico will be enormous, and with this administration, I don’t know how it could be dealt with,” Vigil said.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador supported the pacification of the cartel in October 2019, when Mexican federal forces captured Ovidio Guzman in Culiacan.
Guzman was later released on the orders of Obrador after five hours of clashes in Culiacan between the Sinaloa drug cartel and security forces.
Lopez Obrador was harshly criticized for the release of Ovidio Guzman but defended his decision on the grounds that he would prevent widespread bloodshed.
The organized crime remained involved in Mexico despite being limited to Mexico due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Specialists and human rights activists attribute drug-related violence in Mexico to a controversial military crackdown on organized crime initiated in late 2006 by then-president Felipe Calderon.
According to official statistics, there have been more than 287,000 murders in the country since then, but it is not clear how many cases are related to organised crime.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
PIA cleans house after pilot license cheating scandal
Unilever drops “fair” from skin lightening cream’s branding
Virgin Australia will fly again under new US ownership
Fight over “El Chapo’s” legacy leaves 16 dead in Mexico
AirAsia’s flight plans uncertain due to bans
Hong Kong documentary sees scene removed after new law
Red Bull heir gets away with murder, anti-corruption officials say police neglected their duties
Dozens arrested in money laundering and drugs case
Billionaire sheikh uses Evian water to fill up tanks
London police attacked after responding to illegal event
Large explosion lights up Tehran, Iran
Health Minister predicts Thailand will have Covid-19 vaccine within 9 months
Stranded Russian and friends help monk build houses in Chiang Mai – VIDEO
Dixie chicks changes name due to racist connotations
Second-deadliest Ebola outbreak officially over
Bars and clubs can re-open soon, but with a list of 22 requirements
TM30 immigration reporting requirements updated
July 4-7 long weekend holiday
CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand
Welcome to Cambodia! Bring your wallet.
Thailand’s entertainment venues and bars poised to reopen in July
Chon Buri coffee shop in a converted aircraft ordered to close temporarily – VIDEO
China’s dog-meat festival opens for another year
Pattaya mayor says bars, nightlife, ready to open and obey the rules
Arrival ban to end on July 1… some foreigners will be allowed in
Bangkok’s revamped Khaosan Road may reopen in August, without international tourists
Potential low-risk countries to reboot Thailand inbound travel
Relaxation on some social distancing measures for travel
The timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, June 24
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Bars and clubs can re-open soon, but with a list of 22 requirements
- Expats2 days ago
TM30 immigration reporting requirements updated
- Expats2 days ago
July 4-7 long weekend holiday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand
- Food Scene2 days ago
Chon Buri coffee shop in a converted aircraft ordered to close temporarily – VIDEO
- World4 days ago
China’s dog-meat festival opens for another year
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Pattaya mayor says bars, nightlife, ready to open and obey the rules
- Business2 days ago
Arrival ban to end on July 1… some foreigners will be allowed in
richard barker
June 26, 2020 at 2:55 pm
Ah the Politically Correct mafioso strike again ! Send em to China for a lesson in Politics.
ken jones
June 26, 2020 at 3:01 pm
Damn right!!
Pink
June 26, 2020 at 3:14 pm
Would that be fair?