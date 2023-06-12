Sturgeon avoids suspension amid SNP funding investigation

The Scottish National Party (SNP) has announced that Nicola Sturgeon, its former leader, will not face suspension as police investigate the party’s funding and finances. Sturgeon, who remains an MSP, was arrested and questioned for seven hours before being released without charge. The SNP confirmed to Sky News that Sturgeon’s membership would not be revoked.

First Minister Humza Yousaf responded to calls for the 52-year-old’s suspension, telling BBC Scotland that he would not suspend Sturgeon’s membership, treating her in the same way as Colin Beattie, who was also released without charge. Sturgeon stated that she is innocent of any wrongdoing and would never do anything to harm the SNP or the country.

Operation Branchform, launched by Police Scotland in 2021, is investigating the SNP’s funding and finances, focusing on the spending of approximately £600,000 raised by supporters for Scottish independence campaigning. There have been complaints that the ringfenced cash has been used improperly.

Sturgeon is the third high-profile SNP politician to be arrested in connection with the probe, following her husband, ex-SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, and former SNP treasurer Colin Beattie, both arrested and later released without charge in April.

Several SNP figures have called for Sturgeon to resign her SNP membership or for the party to maintain “political distance” from her. However, following the announcement that Sturgeon would not be suspended, Scottish Conservatives chairman Craig Hoy criticised the decision, calling it the “action of a weak leader.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also commented on the situation, stating: “This is a political party that is famed now for a culture of secrecy and cover-up in government, and that has had devastating consequences. It’s now an incompetent and dysfunctional SNP government and that’s why we need fundamental change.”