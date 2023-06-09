Osborne’s advisory firm involved in $75bn Activision-Microsoft deal

The advisory firm Robey Warshaw, where former chancellor George Osborne is a partner, has secured a significant role in the US$75 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. Robey Warshaw, established by British investment bankers Sir Simon Robey and Simon Warshaw, has been enlisted to advise the Call of Duty developer, Activision.

Although the firm’s involvement in the takeover has not been publicly disclosed, insiders reveal that Robey Warshaw has been engaged in the process for some time. The deal has faced controversy following the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) decision to block it. Regulators in other countries have approved the acquisition, with Microsoft committing to a series of licensing concessions involving competing gaming platforms. This has led the technology giant to accuse the UK of hindering innovation.

Follow us on :













Microsoft president Brad Smith met with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt earlier this week to express his concerns about the CMA’s position. Smith has also questioned the UK’s attractiveness as an investment destination due to the decision. Microsoft has now formally appealed against the verdict, and both companies have enlisted legal experts, including Lord Pannick KC, to argue their case. A resolution overseen by the Competition Appeal Tribunal is expected to take several months.

Robey Warshaw declined to comment on the matter, while Activision could not be reached for comment.