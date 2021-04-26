Travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore starts May 26 | Thaiger

World
Travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore starts May 26
A travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore will start on May 26, waiving the quarantine period for those travelling between the 2 countries. For those travelling from Hong Kong to Singapore, visitors will need to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, except for travellers who are younger than 16 or who cannot be vaccinated due to medical reasons. Travellers going from Singapore to Hong Kong do not need the vaccine.
Each day there will be a Hong Kong-Singapore flight and a Singapore-Hong Kong flight, each carrying up to 200 passengers. If the Covid-19 situation remains under control, the flights will be increased to 2 per day from both directions. If the coronavirus cases increase and reach a daily average of more than 5 cases in either destination, then the bubble scheme will be suspended for 2 weeks.
Both countries are taking health precautions will reopening to quarantine-free travel with pre-departure and on-arrival screening at utmost importance, according to Edward Yau Tang-wah, Hong Kong’s Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development.
“Taking into account the latest situation, for example, the emergence of a mutated strain and a longer incubation period, we see the need to build additional safeguards and are taking the opportunity to encourage Hong Kong residents to complete two doses of vaccination before they travel.”
Those travelling from Hong Kong must book a Covid-19 test and submit necessary documents 3 days before landing in Singapore. Travellers will take a Covid-19 test at the airport and go directly to their accommodation. They must stay at the designated accommodation until the test comes back negative. It is unclear how long it will take to get the results.
For travellers going from Singapore to Hong Kong, they will need to fill out and submit an online health declaration 48 hours before landing in Hong Kong. Travellers will be tested for Covid-19 at the airport upon arrival. Throughout their stay in Hong Kong, travellers will need to download the government’s LeaveHomeSafe mobile app and scan the QR codes at shops and other locations.
SOURCE: South China Morning Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Tourism
Top 10 busiest airports: Atlanta bumped as China dominates list
After 22 consecutive years as the busiest airport in the world, Atlanta slips to number 2 while China and the United States dominated the entire top 10 list of the 2020 world’s busiest airports. With the covid-19 pandemic stifling travel around the world all the airports on the list saw massive drops in passengers and rankings climbed and fell and leaps and bounds. Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in China jumped from number 11 last year all the way to number 1, with 43.8 million passengers, though it was a 40% drop from its previous total in 2019.
Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport had 42.9 million passengers in 2020 down 61% from the previous year. It’s expected that once the pandemic ends and international travel starts to return to normal, Atlanta will retake the number one spot. Shanghai’s secondary airport, Hongqiao International Airport, jumped from number 46 in the previous year all the way up to number 9, the biggest climb in the top 10 busiest airports. Beijing Airport has often held the number 2 position and did so in 2019 but fell to number 6 on the 2020 list.
This year’s roster was made up entirely of Chinese and American cities. Chengdu, Shenzhen, Kunming, and Xi’an rounded out the list of Chinese cities while American hubs Dallas-Fort Worth and Denver placed at number 4 (up from 10th in 2019) and number 7 (up from 16th in 2019) respectively. In 2019 European airports London and Paris made the top 10 list but failed to place this year. Dubai and Tokyo were also bumped from the busiest airport list in 2020, replaced by Chinese cities.
Global traffic for air travel fell around the world by about 65%, and the 10 busiest airports experienced about a 46% decline from 2019 figures. Airport Council International World, a non-profit organization representing the world’s airports, said in a statement that the effect of Covid-19 is apparent worldwide though it hasn’t hampered every region to the same degree, but stresses that the airline industry will need continued support to survive the fallout from the pandemic.
“The data published today reveals the challenge airports continue to face, and it remains imperative that the industry is supported through direct support and sensible policy decisions from governments to ensure that aviation can endure, rebuild connectivity, and fuel a global economic recovery. The findings show that the impact remains uneven with different regions experiencing different challenges and requiring different policy decisions and support from governments to lay the foundation for recovery.”
ACI world stressed that a full recovery of the airline industry will depend not only on accelerated vaccinations worldwide but also global agreement on policy and some form of digital health passes from governments of every nation. They noted that the reason the United States and China dominated this year’s busiest airports list was entirely due to domestic travel which has rebounded a bit in many locations while international air travel is still very limited.
The United States is the world’s largest domestic travel market usually and China is the second biggest. After aggressively battling Covid-19 early at the start of the pandemic, travel within China saw minimal restrictions for most of 2020. Speculators believe that many Chinese travellers that were restricted from any international travel turn to holidays within China instead.
The entire top 10 list, including how many travellers passed through in 2020 and what per cent those numbers were down from 2019’s figures are below:
|AIRPORT
|CODE
|COUNTRY
|2020 TRAVELLERS
|% DOWN FROM 2019
|1
|Guangzhou
|CAN
|China
|43.8 million
|40%
|2
|Atlanta
|ATL
|USA
|42.9 million
|61%
|3
|Chengdu
|CTU
|China
|40.7 million
|27%
|4
|Dallas/Fort Worth
|DFW
|USA
|39.4 million
|48%
|5
|Shenzhen
|SZX
|China
|37.9 million
|28%
|6
|Beijing
|PEK
|China
|34.5 million
|66%
|7
|Denver
|DEN
|USA
|33.7 million
|51%
|8
|Kunming
|KMG
|China
|33 million
|31%
|9
|Shanghai*
|SHA
|China
|31.2 million
|32%
|10
|Xi’an
|XIY
|China
|31.1 million
|34%
* Worth noting that #9 is Hongqiao airport, while Shanghai Pudong (PVG) International Airport came in at number 14 with 30.4 million travellers (down 60%), meaning the city of Shanghai had a total of 61.4 million travellers.
SOURCE: CNN
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine re-approved in the US
The pause on the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine was officially lifted in the US yesterday by the Centre For Disease Control And Prevention and the US Food And Drug Administration. They will add a warning label about the risk of blood clots, but vaccination can resume today.
The CDC’s Advisory Committee For Immunization Practices recommended unpausing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, saying that the benefits outweigh the minimal potential risks. The jab has already been approved for use in Thailand.
The CDC considered several models of possible effects from putting the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine back into circulation. They predict 26 to 45 TTS cases but a prevention of 600 to 1,400 Covid-19 deaths and up to 3,500 ICU patients avoided. They believe the vaccine will meet all quality and safety standards and that nervous patience should speak with their healthcare provider.
The CDC director said that she supports the use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 jab for anyone 18 years or older under the FDA emergency use authorisation. Removing 1 of the 3 vaccines Americans are now receiving would slow immunization and herd immunity against Covid-19. Unlike Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which have not been linked with any blood clots, the Johnson & Johnson jab doesn’t need to be stored in freezing temperatures and is the only 1-shot vaccine, which encourages people that don’t want 2 vaccine appointments.
Blood clots were determined to be exceedingly rare with only 15 possible cases of a rare condition called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, and only three deaths amongst people who receive the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. The CDC schedule a phone briefing for medical personnel to discuss the decision and go over symptoms and treatment for TTS. Severe headaches days or weeks after getting the vaccine are the main warning signs.
TTS is an extremely rare type of blood clot that involves an unusual targeting of platelets as your body’s immune system reacts. Antibodies stop the platelets from circulating which causes clotting. An immune product called IVIG can regulate antibodies as treatment, and blood thinners are often helpful as well.
Comparing the half-million deaths in the United States from Covid-19 to the risk of the vaccine causing blood clots, we can analyse several demographics. In 1 million women aged 18 to 49 years old, the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine could prevent 12 deaths and over 650 hospitalizations, while the risk of blood clot for that same group is just 7 cases. In a group of 1 million women over 50, nearly 600 deaths and more than 4,700 hospitalizations could be prevented by the vaccine, with the possibility of less than 1 blood clot statistically. As of yet, there haven’t been any blood clot cases amongst men.
Another often overlooked statistic is that while the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine carries a low risk of blood clots at just 1.9 cases per million people, Covid-19 itself is a much much bigger cause of blood clots with about 147,000 per million hospitalized Covid-19 patients having blood clots.
The data shows that the blood clots issue is extremely rare, and the positive impact of the Johnson & Johnson jab far outweighs the obscure risk. The ACIP decided against more complicated restrictions for the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine mostly based on gender. In the end, they ruled it was suitable for anyone over 18 years old, though 4 members of the committee objected.
The Food And Drug Administration updated their Johnson & Johnson fact sheet for use at vaccination sites, mentioning the minimal blood clot risk in women under 50. Johnson & Johnson themselves had agreed to reword the label to mention TTS. The American Medical Association agreed to disseminate information as well.
SOURCE:CNN
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Japan poised for Covid-19 state of emergency declaration
Japan was prepared to declare a state of emergency in four regions including Tokyo today, after 860 new Covid-19 infections yesterday. These are the highest numbers seen since January when the previous state of emergency went into effect. Infection numbers are rising again after restrictions were lifted last month. The dire situation in Japan of the Covid-19 fourth wave casts new doubts on the plans to host the Tokyo Olympics in just 3 months.
A top spokesperson for the Japanese government reassured that they plan to take strong action, but will keep a narrow focus to target outbreaks and minimize the timeframe that lockdowns and harsh regulations are necessary. They are considering reducing train and bus services to discourage travellers who could spread Covid-19, as Japan approaches its annual Golden Week on April 29 to May 5.
Much like the Songkran holiday in Thailand, Golden Week is a collection of four national holidays in all occurring Japan in a seven-day period. And like Songkran, it is traditionally one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, but will likely be mostly muted due to unfortunately timed Covid-19 outbreaks in Japan like in Thailand.
Japanese officials are struggling with the optics of banning sports fans from attending events to battle the current outbreak, while simultaneously projecting the image of preparedness to safely host the biggest sporting event in the world, the Olympics. Only 1.2 million people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Japan, only 1% of the population, meaning there is no change of herd immunity being achieved before the Olympic games are scheduled to begin July 23.
Covid-19 vaccination started in Japan in mid-February, inoculating mostly health care workers and emergency responders, and extending availability to those over 65 on April 12. But extremely high vaccine approval standards, along with supply chain problems such as staffing shortages, distribution hangups, and delayed shipments have stymied progress. Japanese culture is also not particularly open to vaccination, tending to be suspicious of injections, making the task of herd immunity a monumental challenge. It remains to be seen if Japan can get from a state of emergency to a successful and Covid-19 safe Olympics in the span of just 90 days.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post and South China Morning Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore starts May 26
Former negotiator says peace in Thailand’s deep south can be reached with ongoing discussions
Entertainment venues linked to majority of Covid-19 cases in Bangkok
German and Thai arrested for allegedly selling methamphetamine to undercover officer
Pattaya’s homeless population on the rise after a year without foreign tourists
Covid UPDATE: 2,048 new Covid-19 infections and 8 deaths
ASEAN nations agree to appoint envoy to broker cross-party talks in Myanmar
Health Minister says he’s going nowhere as opposition calls for his resignation
28 people arrested at private villa parties in Pattaya for violating disease control orders
Government insists Phuket re-opening will go ahead as planned
New and improved Smart Visa to make life easier for digital nomads in Thailand
Thai government considering “targeted lockdown”, new colour-coding of provinces
More closures in Bangkok, in force now
Indonesian submarine confirmed in 3 pieces at 800m depth
Top 10 busiest airports: Atlanta bumped as China dominates list
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
7 people develop adverse side-effects after receiving Chinese vaccine
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
Phuket requires Covid paperwork to enter from red zone provinces from Wednesday (April 21)
More restrictions announced for Nonthaburi, Surat Thani and Ayutthaya
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
Top virologist says vaccine boosters will be needed to maintain Covid protection
Thai chef pleads for justice after child kills her cat in New York park
Thailand, Cambodia and Malaysia – surprise spikes in Covid infections
Thailand aims to secure 5-10 million Pfizer vaccines
Thailand to continue with Chinese vaccine after side-effects in small number of cases
Entertainment venues the source of 6,020 Covid-19 infections
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
- Drugs3 days ago
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
- World3 days ago
Thai chef pleads for justice after child kills her cat in New York park
- Indonesia3 days ago
Search continues for missing Indonesian submarine with 53 crew on board
- Indonesia2 days ago
Thailand and Bali race for Southeast Asia’s 1st digital nomad visa
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Covid UPDATE: Sunday 2,438 new infections announced, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19 screening kicks off at Phuket arrival points
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand aims for only electric vehicles by 2035