Rome blaze kills one, injures nine, and leaves over 100 homeless

A devastating fire has claimed the life of one individual and injured nine others in an eight-storey building located in Rome’s eastern Colli Aniene district. Firefighters in Rome have successfully extinguished the blaze and are currently searching the building for any trapped occupants.

The fire, which broke out around 2pm local time, was battled by six teams of firefighters. The flames quickly spread, engulfing scaffolding and reaching the building’s seventh floor. A large plume of black smoke could be seen billowing over the city.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the body of the deceased, believed to be a man between 40 and 50 years old, was discovered in the building after the fire was put out. According to a local councillor quoted by La Repubblica newspaper, the building has become unstable due to the fire, and over 100 residents have been left without homes.

