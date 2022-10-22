Netizens divided over two-faced cat

A kitten born with a rare, two-toned face has taken the Internet by storm with his own social media page.

Split down the middle, one side black and the other grey, Narnia’s face shocked his owner, pedigree cat breeder Stephanie Jimenez, as soon as she saw him.

She said…

“I was very surprised; he is exceptional. It’s possible he’s a chimaera so two embryos in his mother’s womb merged. A geneticist is performing new tests on Narnia to better understand it … we hope that one day we will have a correct answer!”

Jimenez, a mother of five who lives near Paris, France, has bred pedigree cats for nine years. She also has a chihuahua named Aslan, and a rabbit named Peluche.

Narnia is five years-old. He’s a British shorthair mix with piercing blue eyes. As his kittenish face grew into a sleek adult, the boundary between the black and grey sharpened. Jimenez created an Instagram page for Narnia but did not expect him to become so famous. His page has 280,000 followers.

Jiminez said…

“When people discover Narnia there are two possible reactions. The first – ‘He’s the most beautiful cat I’ve seen, he’s amazing!’ The second – ‘It’s not a real cat, it’s not possible. The photo or video is faked.’

“He knows how to open doors! He loves hugs, he purrs all the time, he loves to sleep, play, and eat … and, he likes to pose for pictures.”