Umno president dismisses DAP apology demand for Malay, Islamic commitment
Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has dismissed demands for a public apology from the Democratic Action Party (DAP) to prove its commitment to the Malay and Islamic agenda. The call for an apology was made by Umno Youth Chief Dr Akmal Salleh during the wing’s assembly.
Hamidi, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, stated that the issue does not need to be raised again as it has been addressed several times. He added that during consultations to form the government, the DAP agreed to the Malay and Islamic agenda without any conditions.
In his speech, Dr Akmal had demanded that the DAP apologise to Umno for its past mistakes and prove its sincerity to the coalition government led by PKR’s Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. The coalition comprises Pakatan Harapan component parties, the Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, and Gabungan Bersatu Sabah.
