Man arrested for assaulting female driver with helmet in road rage incident

In Balik Pulau, a 32-year-old motorcyclist has been arrested following an assault on a female driver on June 10 at Jalan Permatang Damar Laut. Barat Daya district police chief Kamarul Rizal Jenal confirmed that the man was taken into custody yesterday to assist with the investigation.

According to initial findings, the motorcyclist was upset with the female driver, who had caused an accident, leading him to strike her with a helmet. The man is due to appear in court for remand today, and the case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code.

Kamarul Rizal urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the district police headquarters at 04-866 2222. A 14-second video clip of the motorcyclist acting violently and hitting the female driver with a helmet has recently gone viral.

In a separate development, Kamarul Rizal revealed that police seized six motorcycles during an operation under the OP Samseng Jalanan in Bayan Lepas early this morning. The bikes were impounded according to Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. The operation, which began at 1am, also resulted in the issuance of 133 summonses for various traffic offences.