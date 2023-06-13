Malaysia’s Covid restrictions slammed for political control, rights violations

Restrictions implemented by the former Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration to combat Covid-19 have been criticised by human rights group Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) for helping the government maintain control of Putrajaya. Ilaiya Barathi Panneerselvam, from the Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO), presented the report’s findings and accused Muhyiddin and his Cabinet of using the state of emergency and legal provisions as a weapon against critics.

During the report’s launch, Ilaiya stated that this period saw an increase in human rights violations and a suspension of parliamentary democracy as the government attempted to hold onto power. The restrictive policies did not meet standards of legality, necessity, proportionality, and non-discrimination, and are expected to have a long-lasting impact on Malaysia’s political and human rights situation.

Ilaiya also highlighted the unpopularity of multiple lockdowns, which led to politicians from all sides demanding Muhyiddin’s resignation. However, the prime minister at the time proposed a national emergency to combat rising cases. This emergency, lasting from January 11, 2021, to August 1 of the same year, removed Malaysians’ access to Parliament and streets, leading to scepticism about the justifications for the nationwide emergency.

Furthermore, the federal government’s response of not postponing elections, open campaigning, and reducing quarantine periods contributed to the rise of infections. Ilaiya cited the Sabah state elections in 2020, which led to the third wave of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia. “The National University of Singapore found that the Sabah election contributed 70% of cases in the state itself and at least 64% in the rest of the country,” he said.

The report, based on information from independent media organisations, government websites, and interviews with Malaysian civil society members in the human rights sector, also includes findings from the October 2021 National Policy Dialogue. This dialogue featured 17 individuals, including three MPs at the time and two former commissioners from the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam).

Muhyiddin, who became prime minister after his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia staged a coup against the Pakatan Harapan government in 2018, was forced to step down due to declining popular support and was replaced by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri. A coalition between PH, Barisan Nasional, and others formed the federal government after the 15th general election, with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim now leading the country.