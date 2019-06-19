Earthquake rattles northwest Japan, triggers small tsunami | The Thaiger

World
Earthquake rattles northwest Japan, triggers small tsunami
An earthquake has struck Japan’s northwest coast triggering a small tsunami, shaking buildings and cutting power to around 9,000 buildings in the area. The quake struck at 10.22pm. local time at a depth of 12 kilometres.
The magnitude 6.4 quake lasted for around 20 seconds. Damage included a landslide that struck a road, according to public broadcaster NHK.
Authorities lifted a tsunami warning for the region after waves several centimetres high were detected along the Niigata coast.
Tokyo Electric Power Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant was not affected by the quake, which hit 85 kilometres northeast of the site. According to Japan’s national broadcaster, all of its seven reactors were already shut down. The quake also temporarily halted express bullet train services in the region, with some roads also closed.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Travel
Thai Airways sneaks into Top Ten. Skytrax World’s Best Airlines Awards 2019.
PHOTO: A Thai Airways Airbus A380
Qatar Airways is the world’s best airline in the 2019 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Last year’s winner Singapore Airlines, has been relegated to second place. Asian airlines have taken six of the top ten spots with Thai Airways, despite their local woes, just sneaking into the Top Ten.
The Skytrax awards are the most prestigious in the business, voted for by travellers.
Qatar Airways has also won the Skytrax top award in 2017, 2015, 2012 and 2011. Qatar Airways also won World’s Best Business Class, World’s Best Business Class Seat and Best Airline in the Middle East. Qantas Airways nabbed number 8 on the list, after failing to make the top 10 in 2019.
Singapore Airlines also won key awards including World’s Best Cabin Crew, World’s Best First Class, Best Airline in Asia and World’s Best First Class Seat. AirAsia won World’s Best Low-Cost Airline topping off a stellar win for Asian airlines this year. Lufthansa was the only European airline able to break the top 10. US airlines were conspicuously absent in the listings but United Airlines did World’s Best Business Class Lounge.
British Airways, which failed to attract any awards in 2018, won Best Airline Staff in the UK and Most Improved Airline in Europe (that will make a wonderful headline in the British tabloids today).
World’s Best Airlines for 2019
1. Qatar Airways
2. Singapore Airlines
3. ANA All Nippon Airways
4. Cathay Pacific
5. Emirates
6. EVA Air
7. Hainan Airlines
8. Qantas Airways
9. Lufthansa
10. Thai Airways
Best Airlines by Global Region
Northern Europe – Finnair
Western Europe – Lufthansa
Eastern Europe – Aeroflot Russian Airlines
Africa – Ethiopian Airlines
Australia / Pacific – Qantas Airlines
Central Asia / India – Air Astana
China – Hainan Airlines
Central America / Caribbean – Copa Airlines
South America – LATAM
North America – Air Canada
Asia – Singapore Airlines
Middle East – Qatar Airways
Europe – Lufthansa
Best Low-Cost Airlines
Africa – Fastjet
Australia & Pacific – Jetstar Airways
Asia – AirAsia
Central Asia / India – IndiGo
China – West Air
South America – Sky Airline
Southwest Airlines – WestJet
Middle East – Flynas
Europe – EasyJet
Best Airline Catering
Economy – EVA Air
Premium Economy – Austrian Airlines
Business – ANA All Nippon Airways
First Class – Air France
Technology
Paris Airshow overshadowed by Boeing’s woes
PHOTO: The new, single-aisle Airbus A321NeoXLR, extra-long-range version
Boeing suffered more setbacks whilst Airbus launched an update to their single-aisle line up. Day one at the Paris Airshow.
Boeing’s latest creation the 777X will have to wait for General Electric’s specially-constructed new jets to arrive following another delay in testing.
The long delay is a blow to Boeing, already struggling to cope with the crisis in its single-aisle 737 MAX jet program. It will likely postpone the new 777’s entry into service, planned for the middle of next year, and will hit both Boeing’s airline customers and the downstream supply chain.
GE Aviation say they’ve found unexpected wear in a component for the new GE9X engine it is making for Boeing’s latest version of the 777, the world’s largest twin-engined jet, forcing a delay of several months while it redesigns and tests the part.
Boeing commercial airplanes boss Kevin McAllister told Reuters it was premature to predict any delays to the 777X program. The planemaker says they’re still targeting a maiden flight this year and entry into service the next.
This year’s Paris Airshow, usually a slug-fest between the US and European plane manufacturers, is being over-shadowed this year by the problems the US Seattle-based company is facing, on many fronts.
Meanwhile, Airbus has used the show to launch a long-range version of its A321neo jet, which will allow airlines to carve out new routes with smaller planes.
The Airbus chief salesman Christian Scherer says the new single-aisle A321 variant will be able to economically fly “from north-eastern Asia into south Asia, from the Middle East to Bali or from Japan deep into Australia, and so on”.
The new A321 variant is a direct competitor to the troubled Boeing 737 make-over, the MAX 8 & 9 series, which has become embroiled in controversy since the crash of two of the new planes, in October last year and March this year. The model remains grounded around the world as airlines moot cancellations of orders and court cases are being mounted by families of the dead passengers from the two disasters.
Sources at the Paris Airshow says Airbus was trying to assemble close to 200 orders or conversions to the new A321 model as it chases deals with carriers including American Airlines, JetBlue, Cebu Air and Frontier Airlines owner Indigo Partners.
The new Boeing 777X model is facing further delays with an announcement that GE have to do further testing of the jet’s new engines.
Politics
Thailand to sit on UN committee from 2020
PHOTO: Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister Don Paramudwinai
Thailand has been selected as a member of the UN Economic and Social Council from 2020 to 2022 on behalf of Asia and the Pacific region, alongside China, South Korea and Bangladesh.
Thailand won 186 votes in the selection process. Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister Don Paramudwinai also participated in the session. Last time Thailand was an ECOSOC member was from 2005 to 2007.
ECOSOC is one of six major UN organisations which is in charge of proposing and reviewing international policy toward economic, social and environmental development. ECOSOC has supported the world’s goal of achieving sustainable development by 2030.
From among a total of 54 ECOSOC member countries worldwide, Thailand will have the opportunity to take part in proposing international policy toward partnerships for sustainable development cooperation.
Besides, Thailand can share their own experiences in sustainable development under the guidance of the ‘Sufficiency Economy’, championed by King Bhumibol Adulyadej during his time as Thailand’s King.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
