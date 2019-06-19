One dead, one injured in Thalang collision, Phuket | The Thaiger

A passenger has died while the driver of the car has sustained injuries following a collision with a pickup truck in Thalang. Thalang officials were notified of the incident at 10pm last night on Srisoonthorn road at the Bang Jo Intersection.

Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find a damaged sedan sitting in the middle of the road. The driver, who had sustained injuries, was taken to Thalang Hospital. The passenger, 25 years old Nattaphon Thepreaw, was found dead inside the sedan. His body was also taken to Thalang Hospital for positive ID.

Witnesses told police that the sedan was heading towards the Heroines Monument at high speed. The pickup truck was coming out from a side road trying to cross the main road. The sedan collided with the pickup truck.

Police are continuing their investigations.





