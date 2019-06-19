Connect with us

Phuket

One dead, one injured in Thalang collision, Phuket

Kritsada Mueanhawong

1 min ago

One dead, one injured in Thalang collision, Phuket | The Thaiger

A passenger has died while the driver of the car has sustained injuries following a collision with a pickup truck in Thalang. Thalang officials were notified of the incident at 10pm last night on Srisoonthorn road at the Bang Jo Intersection.

Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find a damaged sedan sitting in the middle of the road. The driver, who had sustained injuries, was taken to Thalang Hospital. The passenger, 25 years old Nattaphon Thepreaw, was found dead inside the sedan. His body was also taken to Thalang Hospital for positive ID.

Witnesses told police that the sedan was heading towards the Heroines Monument at high speed. The pickup truck was coming out from a side road trying to cross the main road. The sedan collided with the pickup truck.

Police are continuing their investigations.

Phuket

Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Kathu – VIDEO

Kritsada Mueanhawong

20 hours ago

June 18, 2019

A pedestrian has sustained serious injuries after being hit by a sedan while crossing a road in Kathu, Phuket. Volunteers rescue workers report that they were notified of the incident at 7.19pm last night at the Kathu Intersection (near the Caltex petrol station).

They have arrived at the scene to find an unconscious man on the road. He has sustained a serious injury and was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

The sedan and the driver were not waiting at the scene when rescue workers arrived but the driver later presented himself at the Kathu Police Station along with the damaged sedan.

Police are continuing their investigation.

🔴 #ภูเก็ต เหตุการณ์ รถยนต์ชนคนเดินเท้า ที่แยกกะทู้ตัดใหม่ ตอนค่ำเมื่อวานนี้ (เนื้อหาวิดีโออาจมีความรุนแรง) #เหยี่ยวข่าวภูเก็ต#VIDEO (WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT) In #Kathu #Phuket last night #NewshawkPhuketCr. #สภกะทู้

Posted by เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket on Monday, 17 June 2019

Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Kathu - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger

 

 

 

Phuket

Motorbike driver dies after colliding with taxi in Thalang, Phuket

Kritsada Mueanhawong

20 hours ago

June 18, 2019

A motorbike driver has died after colliding with a taxi carrying Indian tourists in Thalang. Thalang Police report that they were notified of the collision at 9.35pm last night on Thepkrasattri Road in Thalang, Phuket.

Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the damaged motorbike and taxi on the road.

The motorbike driver, 45 year old man Somjit Pimmala, was taken to the Thalang Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The taxi driver 29 year old Prapan Chaipakdee was taken to Thalang Police Station. An alcohol breath test was conducted indicating a reading of zero.

The taxi driver told police that he was carrying Indian tourists from the Phuket International Airport and heading to Patong. He claimed that the motorbike suddenly changed lanes and collided with his taxi, causing him to crash onto the road.

Police are continuing the investigation including checking local CCTV cameras.

Motorbike driver dies after colliding with taxi in Thalang, Phuket | News by The Thaiger

Phuket

Motorbike driver crushed by cement truck in Thalang, Phuket

Kritsada Mueanhawong

23 hours ago

June 18, 2019

A cement truck driver has been charged with reckless driving causing death after a motorbike driver died at the scene after being run over by the cement truck in Thalang yesterday afternoon.

The Thalang Police were notified of the incident at 5.10pm on Srisoonthorn Road in Thalang, central Phuket.

Police and emergency responders arrived to find a cement truck in the middle of the road. A damaged motorbike was found under the truck. The body of 40 year old Danai Srikaewheaw was also found crushed under the truck. His body was taken to the Thalang Hospital.

Witnesses told police that the cement truck collided with the motorbike. The motorbike was knocked over and the driver bounced off and ended up being run over by the truck.

The cement truck driver, 22 year old Thanin Janyawit, was taken to Thalang Police Station to face charges of reckless driving causing death.

Motorbike driver crushed by cement truck in Thalang, Phuket | News by The Thaiger

