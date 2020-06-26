Dixie chicks changes name due to racist connotations | The Thaiger

World
Dixie chicks changes name due to racist connotations
After the US has exploded with protests and calls for racism to be seriously addressed, the country music group Dixie Chicks has chosen to drop “dixie” citing its racist connotations.
The word “dixie,” was used to describe the confederate states in the US that supported slavery as it was derived from Jeremiah Dixon, whose name came to signify the 11 slave-holding states that made up the Confederacy before being defeated in the civil war.
The Chicks, as they now wish to be called, sang of the recent racial tensions which could help explain the name change, however, no announcement has officially been made by the group except for an unattributed quote in a press release: “If your voice held no power, they wouldn’t try to silence you.”
Another music group has also followed suit by changing their name after saying they were embarrassed to have not taken into account the meaning of their name. The group, Lady Antebellum has dropped the latter name to just “A” after antebellum was used to describe southern US slave-holding before the civil war.
Both groups’ decision comes after calls for outdated or racist terminology and imagery in the US to be removed, as civil rights movements have become quite strong after the recent killing of an unarmed black man George Floyd by police. The killing, however, is only one of the many wrongful deaths seen of people of colour at the hands of police. Many activists worldwide have pointed to systemic racism in law enforcement and governments alike.
The recent killing of Floyd has sparked violent protests in America, with supporters saying peaceful protests never produced any kind of change.
The Dixie Chicks aren’t new to taking a stand as they were largely banned from country music radio stations after criticising President Bush’s decision to go to war with Iraq in the early 2000s.
SOURCE: The GuardianKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Second-deadliest Ebola outbreak officially over
After no new cases were reported for 42 days, the world’s second-deadliest Ebola outbreak has been declared officially over.
16,000 frontline workers in The Democratic Republic of Congo have battled against the country’s tenth outbreak for almost two years with a World Health Organisation official saying it was like a mission impossible as more than 2,200 lives were lost.
The feat was also troubled by the community’s distrust and continued violence in the Congo’s northeastern provinces with more problems on the horizon as an 11th outbreak is reportedly underway in the western region.
Ebola isn’t the only threat to the Congo’s people as authorities are also dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. However, a WHO official says many lessons could be learned from the Ebola fight that can be used towards battling Covid-19.
As with many places around the world, the need to engage and work with affected communities to be knowledgeable and empowered to play different roles is paramount.
World
Lightning takes more than 100 lives in India
Those in northern India may want to rethink venturing outside in times of heavy monsoon rains as recent lightning has reportedly taken the lives of more than 100 people. The strikes are common in India during this type of monsoonal weather which has also caused widespread damage to property and trees. The states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have seen 83 deaths and at least 20 deaths respectively from this type of weather with 20 people in hospital after being injured.
The casualties rank among the worst in recent years as the Indian PM expressed condolences to the victims’ families. According to statistics, lightning has taken the lives of at least 2,000 people every year since 2005 which authorities say the high number is attributed to the many people working outside compared to other parts of the world.
In 2018 the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh recorded 36,749 lightning strikes in only 13 hours, undoubtedly causing concern for those labourers who work primarily outside.
Officials have issued warnings for people to stay inside, but the problem may lay in those workers not being able to stop working due to various factors. Below are a few pointers to follow, by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, when the sky ignites…
- Seek shelter inside a large building or a car
- Get out of wide, open spaces and away from exposed hilltops
- If you have nowhere to shelter, make yourself as small a target as possible by crouching down with your feet together, hands on knees and head tucked in
- Do not shelter beneath tall or isolated trees
- If you are on the water, get to the shore and off wide, open beaches as quickly as possible
SOURCE: BBCKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
World
The futuristic Segway will soon be a thing of the past
The Segway vowed to revolutionise how people got around, one of the main attractions being its futuristic look and feel when travelling on the 2-wheeled personal transporter. When first released in 2001, Segways took the market by storm and proved especially popular with tourists and police officers. In recent years they’ve been primarily seen at airports, shopping malls, military bases and warehouse environments; in other words, places with flat floors. But in real life, they’ve proven challenging to use, and the futuristic transporter will soon be tossed into history’s dustbin.
After a series of high-profile accidents involving presidents and athletes, Segway, which has been owned by Chinese company Ninebot since 2015, has announced that development and production will come to an end in mid-July. Many accidents were due to the need for riders to stand at a precise angle to travel forward – and if their weight moved too far, the system could spin out of control and throw them off. Some city centres have gone so far as to ban Segways altogether, and collections of Segway crashes can be found on social media.
Segway reports that 21 jobs will be lost at its plant in Bedford, in the US state of New Hampshire. In a statement, the president of the company, Judy Cai, said:
“This decision has not been taken lightly, and while the current global pandemic has had an impact on sales and development, it has not been a determining factor in our decision.”
Early models of the Segway PT cost 5,000 US dollars, or around 154,000 baht when they were introduced – more than a used car.
SOURCE: Sky NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Health Minster predicts Thailand will have Covid-19 vaccine within 9 months
Stranded Russian and friends help monk build houses in Chiang Mai – VIDEO
Dixie chicks changes name due to racist connotations
Second-deadliest Ebola outbreak officially over
Thai PM concerned about “second wave” of virus when Thailand’s nightlife resumes
Emergency Decree could be extended a third time, through July
Lightning takes more than 100 lives in India
Family’s home seized over unpaid 17,000 baht student loan
Mandatory 14 day quarantine for international arrivals to Thailand
Pattaya authorities call for patience amid confusion over rules for nightlife reopening
Open letter to Thai government “We want to come back to Thailand”
The futuristic Segway will soon be a thing of the past
Baby elephants abused to “break” them for tourism- VIDEO
Surat Thani “cockle wars” are over, says navy chief
Saraburi man arrested for firing at radio station, fleeing in stolen pickup
Bars and clubs can re-open soon, but with a list of 22 requirements
Welcome to Cambodia! Bring your wallet.
CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand
Thailand’s entertainment venues and bars poised to reopen in July
July 4-7 long weekend holiday
TM30 immigration reporting requirements updated
Chon Buri coffee shop in a converted aircraft ordered to close temporarily – VIDEO
Pattaya mayor says bars, nightlife, ready to open and obey the rules
Arrival ban to end on July 1… some foreigners will be allowed in
China’s dog-meat festival opens for another year
Bangkok’s revamped Khaosan Road may reopen in August, without international tourists
Potential low-risk countries to reboot Thailand inbound travel
Relaxation on some social distancing measures for travel
The timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
Tourism minister says pandemic provides “opportunity to reset tourism sector”
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Bars and clubs can re-open soon, but with a list of 22 requirements
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand
- Expats2 days ago
July 4-7 long weekend holiday
- Expats2 days ago
TM30 immigration reporting requirements updated
- Food Scene2 days ago
Chon Buri coffee shop in a converted aircraft ordered to close temporarily – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Pattaya mayor says bars, nightlife, ready to open and obey the rules
- Business2 days ago
Arrival ban to end on July 1… some foreigners will be allowed in
- World4 days ago
China’s dog-meat festival opens for another year
paul scott
June 26, 2020 at 11:36 am
Were trash, still is trash