Second-deadliest Ebola outbreak officially over | The Thaiger

Second-deadliest Ebola outbreak officially over
After no new cases were reported for 42 days, the world’s second-deadliest Ebola outbreak has been declared officially over.
16,000 frontline workers in The Democratic Republic of Congo have battled against the country’s tenth outbreak for almost two years with a World Health Organisation official saying it was like a mission impossible as more than 2,200 lives were lost.
The feat was also troubled by the community’s distrust and continued violence in the Congo’s northeastern provinces with more problems on the horizon as an 11th outbreak is reportedly underway in the western region.
Ebola isn’t the only threat to the Congo’s people as authorities are also dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. However, a WHO official says many lessons could be learned from the Ebola fight that can be used towards battling Covid-19.
As with many places around the world, the need to engage and work with affected communities to be knowledgeable and empowered to play different roles is paramount.
Health Minster predicts Thailand will have Covid-19 vaccine within 9 months
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says he expects Thailand to have a vaccine against the Covid-19 virus ready within 9 months, provided all goes to plan. He was speaking after a briefing on the development of the vaccine, given by representatives from Bionate Asia, the private company working on the project with Thailand’s National Vaccine Institute.
Mr. Anutin says the vaccine has already been trialled in mice, with the rodents then demonstrating some sort of immunity to the virus. The Medical Science Department is now analysing blood samples taken from the mice, to calculate the effectiveness of the potential vaccine. After that, approval will be sought from the Thai Food and Drug Administration to skip the second phase of testing, which would normally be carried out on monkeys. If granted, the candidate vaccine can then be tested on humans, with Mr. Anutin saying strict safety protocols and ethical principles will be adhered to.
A report in Thai PBS World says that out of the 1 trillion baht Thailand has obtained from public sector borrowing, 3 billion has been set aside for the development of a vaccine against Covid-19. Mr. Vitoon Wongharnkul from Bionate Asia points out that the company already has a good track record, having previously developed a vaccine for whooping cough that was approved by the World Health Organisation.
If all goes well, he expects human trials on the Covid-19 candidate vaccine to begin in July or August.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thai PM concerned about “second wave” of virus when Thailand’s nightlife resumes
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has voiced his concerns about the re-opening the country’s bars, clubs, and other nightlife that may lead to a second wave of the Covid-19 virus. It’s currently proposed, but not finalised, that Phase 5 easing of restrictions would allow pubs, bars, and other entertainment venues to re-open from July 1. The precise guidelines imposed on re-opening venues are still being worked out.
There have been ‘outbreaks’ or spikes in entertainment zones in both Seoul and Tokyo over the past month, which is making the government wary about re-opening their own entertainment businesses.
But Thailand has now gone more than a month without a locally transmitted case, with only repatriated Thais in state quarantine testing positive during that period.
The PM says he fully sympathises with business owners and workers who have lost their jobs as a result of tough lock-down measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus. However, he says that certain businesses are more high-risk than others, and additional safety measures are required. He adds that while the country is open for domestic tourists, careful consideration must be given to which foreign visitors may be allowed in and when.
PM Prayut is calling on businesses that can allow their employees to work from home to continue to do so, not only to continue the battle against Covid-19, but to ease congestion in busy areas, with traffic set to worsen once schools reopen from July 1. It’s likely that the emergency decree, which was due to expire at the end of this month, will be extended until August, with the PM insisting the motive for doing so is not political, but rather to continue keeping the country safe.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Emergency Decree could be extended a third time, through July
The Emergency Decree, set to expire at the end of June, could be extended by another month. Now the National Security Council is recommending extending enforcement of the decree, originally imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19, to July 31. The decree, announced on March 24 and enacted on March 26, has a legally mandated limit of 90 days, but the NSC secretary-general said yesterday they want the decree enforced for 1 more month due to continued concerns about the Covid-19 crisis and the large number of Thai returnees turning up with infections.
Schools across the country are set to reopen and start a new term on Wednesday. Businesses considered ‘high risk’ for virus transmission, including bars, pubs and nightclubs, will reopen if Monday’s meeting of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration approves the latest proposals to further ease restrictions (aka. Phase 5).
An NSC spokesperson says the proposed extension of the state of emergency will be also decided at the CCSA meeting. It will then go before the Cabinet for approval on Tuesday, as required by law. Critics and opposition leaders have called on the government to end the decree as it gives authorities the power to prohibit gatherings and curb other freedoms.
The secretary-general says the state of emergency has nothing to do with politics and it “has had no impact on people’s daily lives. It’s been extended twice since it was enacted on March 26.”
“Without it, it will be hard for authorities to enforce disease control measures in case of a new surge in virus transmission.”
Without the decree, the government will have to use 5 normal laws to deal with the pandemic, including the Disease Control Law, which has a limited scope of enforcement, while the Emergency Decree contains sweeping provisions allowing the government to carry out disease control measures nationwide.
The NSC says the government has not used the decree against those involved in political gatherings during the past 3 months while it’s been in effect. The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says people should know and respect the law.
“If they violate the law, no matter whether it’s the Emergency Decree or any other law, they face legal action.”
But a security source said yesterday that the ban on public gatherings will be lifted when the new extension presumably starts next Wednesday.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Bloomberg
