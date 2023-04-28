Chinese man kidnaps own granddaughter and demands ransom, shocking the nation

Image via Canvas

A shocking incident has left the entire Chinese populace reeling as a 65 year old man committed a heinous crime by kidnapping his granddaughter, threatening to kill her and demanding a ransom of more than 500,000 yuan (approximately 2.5 million baht).

According to reports from local media, the retired government official, known as Yuansai, was heavily involved in gambling and had reached a state of dire need for cash. One day, he picked up his 4 year old granddaughter from her nursery school but instead of taking her home to her parents, he contacted his daughter – the child’s mother – and demanded…

“Give me 500,000 yuan within three days, otherwise, you will never see your beloved daughter again!”

Shocked and frightened by the threat, the parents immediately alerted the police, resulting in Yuan’s arrest shortly afterwards. Nonetheless, he persisted in blaming his daughter for the incident, asserting that their disputes were a “family matter” and not a matter of the “law.” Consequently, he claimed his daughter’s actions were “ungrateful.”

Yuansai said…

“I’m 65 years old, and my daughter is now suing me. She never wanted me to have a better life; she wants me to die.”

At present, the elderly man is being detained and facing the consequences of his actions in jail. He has staged hunger strikes and has had difficulty adapting to his cellmates. Yuansai still hopes to restore his relationship with his daughter through the support of his ex-wife.

This unbelievable story has shocked and outraged millions of Chinese citizens. The majority have condemned Yuan’s actions, arguing that he does not deserve to be called a father or grandfather, and have advised his daughter to cut all ties with him, reported Sanook