British man dies from vitamin D overdose, spurs health warning

An 89 year old British man tragically passed away after nine months of consuming excessive amounts of vitamin D supplements, leading to a fatal case of hypervitaminosis D. This is characterised by elevated blood calcium levels, which ultimately caused heart failure. The incident has sparked medical professionals to raise alarms over the potential dangers of overconsumption of dietary supplements.

David Mitchener from London suffered a fatal heart failure after a prolonged period of high vitamin D intake. Tests revealed his vitamin D levels had reached 380, the maximum recordable limit for the laboratory conducting the tests.

An inquest into Mitchener’s death at East Surrey Hospital concluded that his demise was due to vitamin D toxicity, which led to hypercalcemia, heart failure, renal failure, and ischemic heart disease, where blood flow is restricted or reduced in parts of the body.

In light of this, local medical community members are seizing the moment to warn the public about the risks associated with the indiscriminate use of dietary supplements. The coroner, Jonathan Stevens, pointed out in his official report that there were no warnings on or inside the packaging detailing the risks or side effects of taking vitamin D supplements.

The recommended daily amount of vitamin D is 600 IU (15 microgrammes) for adults, with an upper limit of 100 micrograms (4,000 IU) to avoid the danger of elevated blood calcium levels. Furthermore, consuming vitamin D at doses of 60,000 IU per day for several months could potentially lead to an overdose.

The case of Mitchener serves as a cautionary tale for those who self-prescribe dietary supplements without proper guidance. The medical community stresses the importance of adhering to recommended dosages and consulting healthcare professionals before starting any new supplement regimen.

This unfortunate event underlines the critical balance required in nutrient intake and the potential health risks when that balance is disrupted reported KhaoSod.