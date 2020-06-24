Australian fugitive caught hiding in air vent on a ship | The Thaiger

World
Australian fugitive caught hiding in air vent on a ship
Australian police reported that a 31 year old man, who was facing alleged sexual assault charges in Sydney, attempted to leave Australia on a yacht… but ended up ditching the yacht and hiding in an air vent on a cargo ship. On Saturday, the man set off from New South Wales (a state in eastern Australia) in his own small yacht, but got into some trouble and was then saved by a passing cargo ship bound for Malaysia.
Not long after being rescued he vanished from the cabin, just before the ship stopped at a NSW port. The crew alerted the police after they noticed that the yacht, which had been connected to the ship via a tow line, was also missing.
The area was searched thoroughly by the water police on Saturday and Sunday, who found no sign of the man. Instead, on Monday, police officers with dogs widened their search to a ship berthed at Newcastle, 110 kilometres north of Sydney.
After a few hours, a man was found hiding inside the air-conditioning vent. In his possession, he had a knife and about A$4,400 in cash. As the suspect elaborate escape plan was a failure, he has since been charged with breach of bail conditions.
Update on Asia’s quest for a Covid-19 vaccine
Partnerships have formed between some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, as well as collaboration between countries as Asia’s best minds are working together in a bid to be the first to create a Covid-19 vaccine. Here is an update on four leading countries in Asia, in the search to find a cure for the notorious Covid-19 virus which was swept the globe.
India
India’s ability to deliver cost-effective and quality generic drugs, such as those that helped millions to live with HIV, has earned it the reputation of being a “pharmacy of the world”
This quality has raised great importance in the global search for potential treatment options and vaccines for Covid-19.
Indian pharmaceutical companies, for example, rapidly increased the production of hydroxychloroquine in April and are now helping to meet the growing demand for antiviral drugs believed to be aiding Covid-19 patients.
Thailand
Bionet-Asia, a Thailand-based company, is competing with other companies and institutes around the world to produce a vaccine for the Covid-19 virus. It has diverted all of its resources, including 200 people, to accelerate the development of a gene-based vaccine.
Bionet Chief Executive, Pham Hong Thai told The Straits Times… “We have already ordered millions of vials even though we don’t know yet if the vaccine will work in humans. In fact, given the constraints on flights around the world, Bionet preferred to ship the vials by air rather than by sea.”
“No one wants to be in a situation where they have the vaccine working in humans but then discover they are missing the passage containers or stoppers to supply the vaccine, So there is a race, there is a restriction, there is a shortage of materials – not only of active ingredients.”
Singapore
In Singapore, they are working on vaccine production capacity, so production can be accelerated quickly and safely once a Covid-19 vaccine is found.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday at the Global Virtual Vaccine Summit, the vaccine production will offer fill-and-finish contract manufacturing services to vaccine developers.
Fill-and-finish processing includes the contamination-free storage of medications in containers such as vials or syringes. It plays a vital role in increasing the production of vaccines for populations because many biopharmaceutical products are unstable and vulnerable to contamination.
Singapore’s innovation in biomedical sciences paid dividends during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the biomedical engineering industry being a bright spot in the struggling economy.
“The demand for healthcare products has not been affected and is generally quite resilient,” said Goh Wan Yee, Senior Vice-President of Health at the Economic Development Board (EDB).
EDB data last month showed that biomedical manufacturing was the main bright spot in Singapore’s manufacturing plant in April.
Indonesia
Indonesia ‘s main pharmaceutical firms and their international partners have entered the race to develop coronavirus vaccines that killed nearly 1,800 people and infected more than 29,000 in the world’s fourth-most populous country.
The state-owned Bio Farma was established in 1890 and is the only vaccine producer in the country. They are also collaborating with the Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech to produce a vaccine that should be available in Indonesia early next year.
Dr Neni Nurainy, senior integration manager of Bio Farma’s research and development project, said the cooperation would quickly make the vaccine available in Indonesia, home to some 270 million people.
He added… “Bio Farma will source the active pharmaceutical ingredient from Sinovac, then formulate and do the fill-finish part.”
Music festival sparks fears of second wave in France
In France, thousands of people gathered to party at the annual Mid-Summer Music Festival. Those who attended were advised to use face masks and social distance from each other.
This was largely ignored as people danced and sang along to bands and DJs in crowds in the streets, with many not even wearing face masks.
Many spectators who witnessed the crowded street party were horrified as they feared it could cause a second wave of infections.
A senior doctor from a hospital in Paris also voiced his concerns saying the festival should have been cancelled. He also added that the scenario was not what a gradual end to the nation’s lockdown should look like.
China’s second-richest is an ex-Google employee
Apparently working for any kind of technological company in today’s world can reap massive wealth. That’s the case for one of China’s citizens who became the second richest person in the nation after previously working for Google.
Colin Huang is valued at $45.4 billion by Forbes, placing him second in China after Tencent’s Pony Ma after his e-commerce company Pinduoduo recently saw an increase in sales. Huang was formerly a Microsoft intern and then spent three years as an engineer at Google.
From there he founded his e-commerce company in 2015, which recently experience rising popularity during the Covid-19 outbreak in the country. Shoppers on the website say they find it more economical as they are able to come together to purchase more units at a lower price in a term called “team purchases.”
The company, however, isn’t inclusive to bargain deals as customers can also play games on-site where they are sometimes able to receive free gifts. It seems offering more than one way to benefit from clicking on the site is working as Huang has beaten out Alibaba’s Jack Ma in the Forbes ranking.
Despite Huang’s recent ranking, he is still far behind Jeff Bezos who is estimated at $162.2 billion after founding Amazon.
