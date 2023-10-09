Touchy situation: American student’s Dubai Airport nightmare sparks global interest

Photo: by Mohammed Ali, on Flickr.

A 21 year old American student faced a nightmare ordeal after being sentenced to imprisonment for lightly touching a security officer at Dubai Airport in July. Now free, her story continues to draw international attention.

Elizabeth Polanco Delos Santos was on her way home to the United States after holidaying in Istanbul, Turkey, with friends. In transit, she had a ten-hour layover at Dubai Airport. During security checks, she was instructed to remove her medical brace, which she had been wearing around her waist due to its metallic nature.

She tried to explain that she was required to wear the brace at all times but was taken to a private room and ordered to remove it, leaving her feeling violated.

In a desperate attempt to seek help, she lightly touched the arm of a female customs officer to get her attention. This action led to a whirlwind of confusion and accusations of “assault and disrespect” towards the officer. She was banned from leaving the country and was shocked to receive a one-year prison sentence.

During her legal battle over several months, she was fined US$2,700 (100,000 baht) in August. She also incurred substantial costs, paying for accommodation and legal fees in the affluent country, reported Khaosod.

Eventually, Delos Santos received assistance from Detained in Dubai, a group that helps foreigners facing legal issues in the UAE.

With media pressure and US government intervention, she managed to obtain a temporary reprieve from her prison sentence and was finally able to return home. However, her horrifying five-month-long ordeal in Dubai cost her a total of US$50,000 (1.8 million baht).

A large number of international tourists often go through this nightmare of accidently doing something which can lead to years of financial worry and mental worry.

