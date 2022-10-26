Connect with us

Thailand

Tourists in Surat Thani & Trat warned to beware of jellyfish

Published

 on 

Photo via Chiang Mai University and Noom Coral Phonlawut

Tourists have been warned to beware of jellyfish while swimming in the sea off the beaches at Koh Samui, and Koh Pha Ngan in Surat Thani, and Koh Mark, and Koh Kood in Trat.

The Director of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, Auttapon Charoenchansa, reported that it is venomous jellyfish season in Koh Samui, and Koh Pha Ngan in Surat Thani from July to December, and from November to April in Koh Mark, and Koh Kood.

Box jellyfish, or Chirodropidae Chironex indrasaksajiae, is the most poisonous jellyfish in those areas. Its venom has a fatal effect on anyone it touches, causing cardiac arrest, and attacking the nervous system, and circulatory systems in the lungs. The venom can stop a person’s heartbeat within two to five minutes of being strung.

Auttapon recommends victims pour vinegar onto the wound of a sting. He added a warning against pouring water onto wounds or rubbing the wound with sand. If a victim loses consciousness, it is recommended they receive CPR.

Auttapon reported that officials have installed nets to prevent jellyfish from entering the swimming areas but they cannot guarantee 100% protection to beachgoers. He added tourists should follow the recommendations of lifeguards and observe warning signs at the beaches.

Tourists should not go beyond the jellyfish barrier net and avoid going into the sea at night or after it has rained.

Auttapon added that the officials have vinegar supplies on beaches to use as first aid in case of any strings. Vinegar and first aid instructions are available at an orange pole on every beach.

If stung by jellyfish people must contact the National Institute for Emergency Medicine via a hotline on 1669.

A hotel in Koh Samui offered first aid lessons on how to treat and prevent box jellyfish stings in March. Read about it HERE.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand25 mins ago

61 year old man beaten to death at Bangkok train station
Crime46 mins ago

Investigators find note from gunman after US school shooting
Visa53 mins ago

Millionaire? Pfft! Indonesia’s second-home visa is for billionaires
Sponsored1 day ago

BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
World2 hours ago

Adidas drops partnership with Kanye West over anti-Semitic hate speech
Thailand2 hours ago

Tourists in Surat Thani & Trat warned to beware of jellyfish
Crime3 hours ago

Police detain SWAT officer who fled after nightclub shooting in southern Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand scoops best costume at Miss Grand International
Best of3 hours ago

Beautiful nature near Bangkok to visit when you need to recharge
Crime3 hours ago

Police seize 263 guns in 15 days in southern Thailand
Guides3 hours ago

Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
Tourism4 hours ago

Long weekend in Thailand draws tourists to natural sites
Thailand4 hours ago

9 year old boy shot dead while working in cornfield
Road deaths4 hours ago

Drunk Chonburi FC goalie kills 1 and injures 1 in car crash
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand ramps up airport checks for Ebola
Guides5 hours ago

Muay Thai Gyms in Bangkok for an authentic experience
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending