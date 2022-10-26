Thailand
Tourists in Surat Thani & Trat warned to beware of jellyfish
Tourists have been warned to beware of jellyfish while swimming in the sea off the beaches at Koh Samui, and Koh Pha Ngan in Surat Thani, and Koh Mark, and Koh Kood in Trat.
The Director of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, Auttapon Charoenchansa, reported that it is venomous jellyfish season in Koh Samui, and Koh Pha Ngan in Surat Thani from July to December, and from November to April in Koh Mark, and Koh Kood.
Box jellyfish, or Chirodropidae Chironex indrasaksajiae, is the most poisonous jellyfish in those areas. Its venom has a fatal effect on anyone it touches, causing cardiac arrest, and attacking the nervous system, and circulatory systems in the lungs. The venom can stop a person’s heartbeat within two to five minutes of being strung.
Auttapon recommends victims pour vinegar onto the wound of a sting. He added a warning against pouring water onto wounds or rubbing the wound with sand. If a victim loses consciousness, it is recommended they receive CPR.
Auttapon reported that officials have installed nets to prevent jellyfish from entering the swimming areas but they cannot guarantee 100% protection to beachgoers. He added tourists should follow the recommendations of lifeguards and observe warning signs at the beaches.
Tourists should not go beyond the jellyfish barrier net and avoid going into the sea at night or after it has rained.
Auttapon added that the officials have vinegar supplies on beaches to use as first aid in case of any strings. Vinegar and first aid instructions are available at an orange pole on every beach.
If stung by jellyfish people must contact the National Institute for Emergency Medicine via a hotline on 1669.
A hotel in Koh Samui offered first aid lessons on how to treat and prevent box jellyfish stings in March. Read about it HERE.
