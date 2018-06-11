Three more arrested in Phuket loan shark crackdown

Phuket Provincial Deputy Commander Col Sermpan Sirikong says, “We’ve arrested one male and two female suspects in a loan shark crackdown. From May 24 until now we have arrested 18 suspects.”

“The male suspects are 41 year old Songkran Moonthongkam from Nakhon Pathom. He was arrested at a house in Rassada. He was taken to the Phuket City Police Station for questioning.

“Two female suspects are 32 year old Monruedee Kongkaew and 51 Urai Samartkit both from Phuket. Monruedee was taken to Thalang Police Station while Urai was taken to the Phuket City Police Station.”

“They have all been charged with offences relating to the Excessive Interest Rate Prohibition Act.”

Last month seven other suspects were arrested.

In this case Phuket Provincial Deputy Commander Col Sermpan Siring said, “Suspects admitted that an interest rate is being charged on loans, over the limit by law, but they have never physically harmed any debtors. All suspects have been charged with offences relating to the Excessive Interest Rate Prohibition Act.”