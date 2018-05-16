PHOTO: CM108.com

Pattaya will be the host city for the 2018 ‘Thailand Travel Mart Plus Amazing Gateway to the Greater Mekong Subregion’ (TTM+), positioning the event in a new light as the country’s travel sector continues to grow from strength to strength. The event is hosted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

The three-day event is scheduled for June 13-15.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in conjunction with the Thai tourism industry, has the honour to be the host of the largest B2B event at the Ocean Marina Yacht Club, Pattaya, the biggest marina in Southeast Asia.

Srisuda Wananpinyosak, Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Europe, Africa, Middle East and Americas of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said: “The TAT is proud to bring the TTM back to Pattaya, one of the country’s most popular travel destinations for both domestic and overseas travellers. This year’s event will showcase luxurious and romantic travel around the Kingdom under our ‘Million Shades of Romance’ promotion.

“After years of meeting indoors, we are ‘opening to the new shades’ of business experience against the beautiful backdrop of the Gulf of Thailand, Ms. Srisuda said.

“The TTM+ 2018 will continue to promote Thailand’s important features, from its rich culture and history to beautiful natural attractions and variety of amenities and accommodation. All combined, it makes Thailand an outstanding destination where luxurious, romantic dreams come true.

This year’s event will spotlight environmental sustainability. Delegates are also encouraged to help ‘save the earth’ using a TAT provided complimentary reusable water tumbler for beverages.

The event directory is available in digital format only as TTM+ 2018 shreds paper usage to reduce its environmental footprint on the world’s resources. Finally, delegates are encouraged to bring their own beach bag to the event.

Pattaya is part of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), with tourism being one of the area’s four core sectors the Royal Thai Government has stated will help transform the ECC into a leading economic zone in Southeast Asia.

Find out more about the event HERE.

- Tanutam Thawan